Two-time Olympian holds off defending champion Edwin Kurgat in Connecticut to clock the second-fastest time in the Thanksgiving Day classic's 90-year history.

Sam Atkin won the men's title at the 90th Manchester Road Race in Connecticut on Thursday (November 26). The British distance runner clocked 20:57 for the hilly 4.737-mile course.

Running the Thanksgiving Day race for the first time, the 33-year-old beat the defending champion and course record-holder Edwin Kurgat of Kenya by four seconds. Kurgat ran 21:01, and Morgan Beadlescomb, the 2023 winner, was the first American home in third with 21:03.

Atkin had built a clear lead by the four-mile mark, with more than 30 yards to spare on the straight. He was helped by a tailwind on the final stretch and never let up. His time is the second fastest in the race's history. Only Kurgat's course record of 20:54 from last year is quicker, while Atkin is just the fourth man ever to break 21 minutes on the course.

Kurgat led at the top of Highland Street at two miles to take the $1000 King of the Hill bonus. But it was Atkin who took the $10,000 winner's cheque. The $2000 course-record bonus went unclaimed.

Eritrea's Dawit Seare, the world road 5km champion, was fourth in 21:11. David Mullarkey, runner-up to Kurgat last year, made it two Britons in the top five by finishing fifth in 21:16.

Diane van Es of the Netherlands won the women's race by 20 seconds in 24:03. Argentina's Florencia Borelli and American Annie Rodenfels both ran 24:23. Almost 15,000 people registered for this year's race.

The win is a welcome bright spot in a career that has been full of setbacks on the biggest stages. Atkin is from Grimsby, went to Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho and now lives in Colorado. He shot to prominence in December 2020 when he ran 27:26.58 for 10,000m in California. He had started that race as a pacemaker and the run got him the Olympic qualifying time.

But his Olympic debut in Tokyo ended just after halfway, when he limped out of the 10,000m with an Achilles injury. A year later he failed to finish the 10,000m at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

In between, Atkin showed what he could do when healthy. He won the 2022 UK 10,000m title at Highgate and in 2023 he broke Mo Farah's British indoor 3000m record with 7:31.97 in Boston. Two months after that he set a British road 5km record of 13:16 in Lille. In May 2024 he ran 12:54.66 for 5000m in Los Angeles, which put him second on the UK all-time list behind Farah.

His second Olympics, in Paris, went badly again. Food poisoning and then Covid in the weeks before the Games left him 18th in his 5000m heat. After that he was out for six months with chest and back pains and later admitted he didn't know if he would run again. He returned in 2025 and finished sixth overall at the Grand Slam Track meeting in Miami.