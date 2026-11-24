Elite runners chasing a place in the marathon at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles have a new qualification pathway after Qatar's flagship road race was elevated to the top grade of the global road race system.

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has been awarded the World Athletics Platinum Label – the highest rank the global governing body gives to road races – ahead of its 15th edition on Friday, January 15.

After three consecutive years with Gold Label status, the Qatar race becomes one of 12 Platinum Label marathons worldwide. It joins other leading Platinum Label races, including the World Marathon Majors in Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

The upgrade brings a significant benefit for elite athletes. The 2027 race falls within the Olympic marathon qualification period, so the top five finishers in both the men's and women's races will be considered to have achieved the entry standard for the 2028 Olympic Games. They will be listed first on World Athletics' Road to LA qualification pathway.

The event has consistently attracted world-class talent. Tamirat Tola, the 2024 Olympic champion and 2022 world champion, set a course record of 2:05:40 at the 2026 race.

World Athletics chief executive Jon Ridgeon congratulated the organisers on reaching what he called "the pinnacle of our road race label award system". He said he was pleased to see the race thrive long after the 2019 World Championships in Doha helped cement Qatar's reputation as a global destination for sport, alongside the progress of the Doha Diamond League meeting.

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee described the achievement as "a significant milestone for both Ooredoo and Qatar". It said the recognition strengthens the country's position as a sporting destination and supports its bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The committee also thanked partners including the Qatar Athletics Federation, the Ministry of Interior and Ashghal.

Organisers expect 25,000 runners for the biggest edition yet, with more ways to take part than ever. Alongside the marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km, there will be a new 42km relay, allowing teams to share the full distance, and a Family Run for children and their parents. The Blue Race returns for children on the autism spectrum and their families, while the new Yellow Race is for people with visual impairments.

The redesigned 42km route follows the Corniche, passing the Amiri Diwan, Souq Waqif and Doha Port. An expanded Marathon Village will offer additional facilities, entertainment and services on race day.

Further information and entries: dohamarathonooredoo.com