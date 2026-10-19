Room to run fast: Altra’s latest race shoes put to the test

Altra’s new Vanish range pairs its roomy FootShape fit with PEBA foam and a split carbon plate. We tried the Vanish Carbon 3 and Vanish Pulse at York.

As York hosted the Altra York Marathon, I tried the latest race-day shoes over the accompanying event, the Altra York 10-mile race. More than 10,000 took part in the Altra Yorkshire Marathon Festival, making it the largest race of its type in the area.

The vibrant atmosphere across the city and surrounding countryside makes it a fun, friendly event, with mildly undulating routes that still provide a challenge.

Collectively, participants are expected to raise thousands of pounds for a wide range of worthy causes, ensuring the positive impact of the Altra Yorkshire Marathon Festival extends far beyond the finish line.

Rob Herdman, head of Altra marketing, said: “Today has been a brilliant reminder of why we love this sport. Every runner has their own reason for being on that start line and their own story to tell, but it’s the volunteers, spectators and supporters alongside them that make the day truly special. We’re incredibly proud to be part of it.”

Altra Vanish Carbon 3 – £220

The Vanish Carbon 3 takes Altra’s natural-fit approach and combines it with the technology demanded from a modern racing shoe. It uses a two-piece, supercritical PEBA foam midsole designed to provide a lightweight, highly responsive ride, alongside a carbon-fibre plate to help maintain forward momentum. Its split-toe plate design is intended to let the big toe engage more naturally, while the enhanced rocker encourages a smooth transition through each stride.

The racing-specific FootShape fit gives the heel and midfoot a more secure hold at speed without squeezing the toes, and the breathable mesh upper and lightweight tongue help keep distractions to a minimum. With a 4mm drop, it differs from Altra’s traditional zero-drop approach, but for me, it made the shoe a good choice for my first race over 10 miles.

Altra also reports a 2.6% improvement in running economy over the previous Vanish Carbon 2 in its lab testing. While I can’t put a number on it myself, the shoe certainly felt like the most responsive and engaging racing shoe from Altra that I have run in.

Aimed at runners looking for a performance-focused shoe for races and personal-best attempts. The combination of responsive foam, a carbon plate and a roomy toe box makes it an interesting alternative to more conventional carbon racers.

The split carbon plate and roomy toe box offer a distinctive take on race-day performance, combining a propulsive feel with space for the toes to move. It felt natural, smooth riding and distraction-free throughout my race.

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Altra Vanish Pulse – £130

The Altra Vanish Pulse is designed for runners who want a lightweight, responsive shoe for faster training sessions and race day. Its new FAST PCE midsole foam aims to deliver a lively, springy feel, making it a good option for tempo runs, speedwork and shorter road races. The low-profile design and rubber outsole offer grip and a more connected feel with the road, while the breathable knit upper keeps things light and comfortable.

As with other Altra shoes, the Vanish Pulse features a FootShape fit, giving the toes plenty of room to spread naturally, alongside a zero-drop platform that keeps the heel and forefoot at the same height. I like the focus on a natural, less bulky feel, particularly for runners who prefer to feel connected to the ground rather than relying on a high stack of cushioning.

A lightweight, close-to-the-ground ride with plenty of toe room, making it an appealing choice for runners who want to pick up the pace without a bulky shoe.

Both shoes bring Altra’s roomy toe-box philosophy to faster running, but they serve different purposes. The Vanish Pulse is the more accessible choice for tempo sessions, speedwork and racing, with a lightweight, grounded feel. The Vanish Carbon 3 is the premium race-day option, adding PEBA foam and a carbon plate for runners chasing faster times.

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