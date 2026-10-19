Seven nutritional supplements to help you train

From hitting your daily protein target to fuelling long-distance efforts, the right nutrition can make training easier to manage. This selection covers convenient protein and creatine options alongside energy pastilles, carbohydrate drinks, electrolytes and products designed to support endurance performance.

Warrior Crunch Protein Bar — From £17.99 (12 bars)

A protein bar should be convenient, but that doesn’t mean it has to taste like a compromise. Warrior’s reformulated Crunch Soft Core delivers 20g of protein per bar, around 210 calories and as little as 0.9g of sugar, with a softer centre and layered texture.

Available in six flavours, including Banoffee Pie, Fudge Brownie and Salted Caramel, it’s an easy option for refuelling after a workout or topping up protein intake when you’re short on time. It’s a useful addition to a training bag when a proper meal isn’t immediately available.

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Warrior Creatine Gummies — From £13.39 (90 gummies)

Creatine is a popular supplement for athletes looking to support performance during repeated bursts of high-intensity exercise, particularly strength training and sprint-based activities. Warrior’s gummies make daily supplementation simple, without the need to measure or mix powder.

Three gummies provide a 3g serving of creatine, and each jar contains 90 gummies, giving you a 30-day supply. They’re vegan-friendly, made with pectin and independently tested using HPLC methods.

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Warrior Creatine & Electrolytes — From £13.49 (112 servings)

Combining creatine and electrolytes in one product, Warrior aims to simplify two common parts of a training routine. Rather than buying and measuring separate supplements, you can mix a serving with cold water and take both together.

It’s designed for a broad range of athletes, from gym-goers to runners and team-sport players, with convenience being the main attraction. Creatine supports repeated high-intensity exercise, while electrolytes help replace minerals lost through sweat.

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FTP Endurance Fuel Mixed Fruit Energy Pastilles — £44.99 (30 servings)

For longer runs and endurance events, keeping carbohydrate intake consistent can make a real difference to maintaining energy. FTP’s Mixed Fruit Energy Pastilles offer 30g of carbohydrate per serving, divided into two 15g pastilles, so you can adjust how much you take as your session progresses.

The 1:1 glucose-fructose blend uses two carbohydrate absorption pathways, which can be useful when aiming for higher fuelling rates during prolonged exercise. The pastilles are vegan and dairy-free, with several fruit flavours to help reduce flavour fatigue. They contain no caffeine or electrolytes, allowing you to manage those separately.

A great alternative to traditional energy gels.

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FTP Endurance Fuel Power Fluids Mix — £25.99 (30 servings)

Taking on enough carbohydrate during endurance exercise can become difficult if you rely entirely on gels or solid fuel. FTP Power Fluids offers an alternative by delivering carbohydrate and electrolytes in a drink, with a Montmorency tart cherry flavour.

It’s designed to complement the brand’s energy pastilles, allowing athletes to spread their carbohydrate intake across drinks and food rather than relying on a single source. That flexibility can be particularly useful during long runs, rides and high-performance training, when maintaining a consistent intake matters.

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FTP Endurance Fuel Electrolyte Tablets — £7.99 (20 servings)

Hydration becomes especially important during long sessions and in hot conditions. FTP’s electrolyte tablets dissolve in water to create a light, cherry-flavoured sports drink, with 300mg of sodium per drink.

Sodium is the main electrolyte lost in sweat, so replacing it can be useful during prolonged exercise, particularly for athletes who sweat heavily. The tablet format is also easy to carry, with no need to transport tubs of powder or pre-mixed drinks.

These tablets focus on electrolytes rather than carbohydrates, so they can be paired with your preferred energy gels, pastilles or drink mix.

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STYRKR - CEL50 Energy Chews — From £39.99 (18 packs)

STYRKR’s CEL50 offers a flexible way to manage carbohydrate intake during endurance training. Each pack contains 50g of carbohydrate across five soft chews, with each chew providing a measured 10g serving. That means you can take three chews for 30g or the full pack for 50g, depending on the demands of your session.

The formula also contains 267mg of sodium per pack, combining carbohydrate and electrolytes in one product. The Wild Berry flavour is designed for prolonged use, while the chews are pectin-set, vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

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Duré × Dalton Grant - Founding Edition Muscle Recovery Balm

This rich cosmetic balm containing CBD isolate is formulated with a considered texture for massage and skin care. Designed and made with Dalton Grant, this special edition will also support athletes at the Dalton Grant Academy.

More information can be found here.

Editor’s Note:

All athletes are advised to be vigilant in using any supplement. No guarantee can be given that any particular supplement is free from prohibited substances. An important principle of the World Anti-Doping Code is that of strict liability, which states that athletes are solely responsible for any prohibited substances they use, attempt to use or is found in their system regardless of how it got there and if there was an intention to cheat. Before taking supplements, athletes must therefore assess the need, risk and consequences to their careers.

For more information visit: UKAD