DeBues-Stafford shines as Ahmed makes it 14 road wins in 2026

Canadian Olympian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford ran a personal best to win the women’s race on Tyneside, while Omar Ahmed held off Joseph Niven by five seconds in the men’s.

JARROW 10km, Tyne and Wear, October 18

Omar Ahmed continued his winning ways, albeit with a narrow victory over Joseph Niven in 29:40.

It was the Birchfield-based Ethiopian’s 14th road win of the year, while Niven’s 29:45 was just two seconds outside his best, set at Altrincham in September.

It was two-time Canadian Olympian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford who took the women’s race, doing so with a personal best of 31:37.

The 31-year-old is the Canadian record-holder over 1500m with 3:56.12, a time set at the World Championships in Doha, as well as holding a host of indoor national records and placing fifth in the Tokyo Olympic 1500m.

Behind, Rose Harvey – in her first outing since finishing 14th in the European Marathon Championships in August – took second in 34:10.

Her time in Birmingham was 2:30:34 – around seven minutes adrift of her 2:23:21 best, set in 2023 – while 41-year-old Rachel Brown took third here in a PB of 34:16.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 29:40; 2 J Niven (Liv) 29:45; 3 A Sayers (Crook) 31:00; 4 S Hancox (Morp) 31:08; 5 L Tavis (W Tempo) 31:21; 6 A Templeton 31:37

M40: 1 J Anderson 31:37; 2 C Franks (Gate) 31:53

M50: 1 D Milligan 34:39; 2 A Tatham 35:34

M55: 1 A O’Brien (Liv) 32:52; 2 J Clifford 35:39

M60: 1 P Clough (Elvet) 37:23

Women: 1 G DeBues-Stafford (CAN) 31:37; 2 R Harvey (Clap) 34:10; 3 R Brown (Border, W40) 34:16; 4 M Stenhouse (Durh) 34:35; 5 A Leadbetter (Border) 35:36; 6 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 35:07

W45: 1 L Custance (NSP) 37:53

B Race Selected

M70: 1 J Caswell (NE Vets) 41:49

Women Selected

W55: 1 A Parsons (Sund Str) 40:41

W65: 1 M Minchella (J&H) 45:55

ABINGDON MARATHON, Oxfordshire, October 18

Overall: 1 M Lock (Wit) 2:28:16; 2 S Nelson (Banb) 2:30:51

Women: 1 E Cowper (B Stort, W35) 2:45:26

BLICKLING HALF-MARATHON, Aylsham, Norfolk, October 18

Overall: 1 T Riviere (Candy) 70:53; 2 P Arnold 70:57

M55: 1 T Mardall (R Next Sea) 76:43

Women: 1 L Finch (Bure) 81:24

W50: 1 G Sucor-Hills (R Next Sea) 94:36

W55: 1 C McCormick (Norw) 98:50

BREWERS 5km, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, October 18

Overall: 1 B Homer (RSC, U18) 15:12

U16: 1 J Dutton (Burton) 15:33

Women: 1 P Radbourne (U20) 17:52

BURY ST EDMUNDS HALF-MARATHON, Suffolk, October 18

Overall: 1 C Gibbens (Ton) 70:23; 2 S Boreham (P’pridd) 71:35

Women: 1 H Archer (C&C) 75:27

CABBAGE PATCH 10, Twickenham, London, October 18

While there were solid leading runs in the senior age groups, there were also a couple of women’s age-group bests a little further back, from Alice Braham and Sarah Gee.

Josh Hobbs got the better of recent race winner Adam Hickey with a 48:45 clocking, 32 seconds clear of his rival.

It was a massive PB for 23-year-old Brighton runner Hobbs, who has also improved his 10km and half-marathon bests this year.

Jonathan Collier had led Hobbs and Hickey through 5km in a steady 15:30 before Hobbs upped the pace to lead the pair by five seconds as the 10km time read 30:21.

Megan Gadsby has been having a good run of race performances and here led throughout, going through 5km in 16:57 and 10km in 33:27 – the latter 20 seconds clear of Annabel Gummow, with Phoebe Law a further 15 seconds back.

Gadsby held on to win in 54:40 but it might have been touch and go, as a storming finish from Law rapidly ate into the lead. She finished just five seconds down, in 54:45, with Gummow holding third.

Braham improved Fiona Matheson’s 13-year-old W50 British best by 82 seconds, with 56:46 for fifth overall in the women’s race.

She was through 10km in 34:45, a time some 13 seconds inside Kirsty Longley’s recent W50 British 10km best, and follows on from her 2:36:50 W50 British marathon record in London as Masters women continue to improve bests across a variety of distances and age groups.

Braham had a difficult time getting there, as she said: “It was not a bad race, especially given that I nearly didn’t make it to the start as I forgot to get off the 65 bus at Richmond and ended up in Kingston 20 minutes before the start. Luckily a speedy Uber driver got me there in record time.”

It was the third time Gee has improved the ten-mile best set by a British over-60 and she was particularly pleased to post an age grading of 103 per cent. She said: “I won the age grading prize so my age grading is higher than most of my contemporaries and they claimed it was a world record but I don’t know of a world ten-mile listing.

“I had problems with infection in my teeth this week and was on antibiotics but stopped for 48 hours prior to the race but am back on them now. I wish I could still run as well as Alice.”

Overall: 1 J Hobbs (B&H) 48:45; 2 A Hickey (S’end) 49:17; 3 O Smart (Tav) 49:43; 4 J Collier (Kent) 50:05; 5 S Stevens (Norw) 51:33; 6 D Vaughan (S Lon) 51:48; 7 J Hoad (THH) 52:14; 8 R Man (AFD) 52:27; 9 C McNally (Belg) 52:41; 10 H Tibbs (Camb H) 52:17

M40: 1 N Impey (Dulw R) 55:05

M45: 1 D Grima (HW) 57:15

M50: 1 C Compton (Kent) 56:44; 2 D Moran (Morn) 56:48

M55: 1 J Gonzales-Armas (26.2RRC) 58:49; 2 C Allen (Strag) 59:51

M60: 1 S Ramek (Chess) 61:18

M65: 1 S Schultz (Camb’ly) 66:00

Women: 1 M Gadsby (Norw) 54:40; 2 P Law (Strag) 54:45; 3 A Gummow (Herts P) 54:59; 4 S Corville 55:40; 5 A Braham (Ealing E, W50) 56:46; 6 M Jordan-Lee (AFD) 56:47; 7 D Corradi (Leeds) 57:24; 8 S Holt (Strag, W45) 57:45; 9 P Disley-May (THH) 60:19; 10 J Ritson (Strag, W40) 60:48

W45: 1 C Grima (HW) 63:42

W50: 2 S Biggs (Strag) 64:46

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 65:50

W60: 1 S Gee (Windle) 62:00

W75: 1 S Garner (Ling) 93:39

GREEN DRIVE 5, Lytham-St Annes, Lancashire, October 18

Overall: 1 L Minns (BWF) 25:05; 2 J Bretherton (B’burn, M45) 25:17

M60: 1 G Goodwin (Acc) 30:43

M70: 1 P Quibell (Wesh) 33:37

Women: 1 K Kelly (Morn) 30:27; 2 K Littlefair (Prest) 30:32; 3 L Hendriksen (Liv PS) 30:40

W55: 1 T Entwistle (Warr) 31:55

MACCLESFIELD HALF-MARATHON, Cheshire, October 18

Overall: 1 J Guest (Stoke) 69:49

M45: 1 R Coen (Wilms) 75:05

Women: 1 M Patch 85:12

W50: 1 D Bygrave (Wilms) 94:14

RUN NORTHUMBERLAND CASTLES HALF-MARATHON, Bamburgh, Northumberland, October 18

Overall: 1 D Kiplangat (UGA) 65:58; 2 C Cheboi (KEN) 66:28

Women: 1 A Dodd (J&H, W40) 86:42

W55: 1 H Stout (L Eaton) 96:31

YORKSHIRE 10, Heslington, North Yorkshire, October 18

Overall: 1 J Kelly (L Goat) 51:21; 2 R Scott (RZ) 51:44; 3 B Jarvis (Holmf, M40) 53:33; 4 T Woodhall 53:47; 5 J Jones (Linc &D, M40) 54:20

M50: 1 B Corleys (B’field) 55:03

M55: 1 P Freary (Belg) 60:03

M60: 1 R Williamson (Loftus &W) 59:25

Women: 1 S Chumas (Read) 61:39; 2 F Burton (Hyde P) 62:14

W45: 1 L Upton (S’land) 65:29

W50: 1 N Cox (Weth’by) 66:53

W55: 1 A Spencer (Valley St) 67:14

GREAT SOUTH RUN, Portsmouth, Hampshire, October 18

Veteran Results

M40: 1 J Copeland (SV Vets) 51:07

M45: 1 D Brighton (Wok) 56:14

M50: 1 W Green (Serp) 51:57; 2 B Underwood (Poole) 55:50

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 59:29

M60: 1 K Gale (Denm) 62:35

M65: 1 K Myazaki (AFD) 65:48

Women

W40: 1 W Flynn (Les C) 59:29

W50: 1 C Hay (Mansf) 63:47; 2 S Shedden (Win RC) 63:48

W55: 1 T Waterhouse 67:24

GREAT SOUTH RUN 5km, Portsmouth, October 17

Overall: 1 M Uttley (St Ed, U20) 15:1?; 2 O Knipe (Ports, U20) 15:16

Women: 1 A Klidjian (Ports, U20) 16:59; 2 L Cunild 17:01; 3 R Naveey (Ports) 17:02

Full coverage from the Great South Run is here.

BRODIE CASTLE 10km, Forres, October 18

Overall: 1 S Cumming (E Suth) 31:10; 2 J Wilson (Moray) 31:23; 3 A Geddes 32:46; 4 J Battershill (Moray) 32:59

M50: 1 E Coull (HHR) 33:58

M60: 1 R Roulson (Metro) 39:44

M70: 1 B Urquhart (Fraser) 43:28

Women: 1 G Whelan (Centr) 35:49; 2 G Waterston (Moray) 37:50; 3 K Wilson (HHR) 37:55; 4 E Smith (A’deen) 38:59

W60: 1 J Nicol (Forres) 48:38

W70: 1 L Nicholson (Lass) 56:36

STRATHCARRON HOSPICE 10km, Denny, October 18

Overall: 1 B Upfold (U18) 34:11; 2 J Stevenson 34:26

M60: 1 J Duffy 40:27

Women: 1 J Wetton (W35) 38:09

W65: 1 K McAllister 52:10

Multi-terrain

DRAMATHON MARATHON AND HALF-MARATHON, Ballindalloch to Dufftown, October 17

Overall (mar): 1 M Collins 2:43:31

M40: 1 R Loyer 2:52:47

W50: 1 S McRitchie (Forres) 3:41:58

Fell

GORMIRE GAMBLE, Sutton Bank, October 18

Overall (9.1km/250m): 1 D Bateson (Scar, M45) 39:47; 2 P Lawton (Scar, M40) 41:24; 3 S Allen (Hax) 41:29; 4 I Rowan (Esk V, M45) 44:24; 5 T Grimwood (Dur F, M45) 44:28; 6 F Rylatt (Knave) 44:37

M50: 1 M Richmond (Pick) 46:46

M55: 1 D Smith (Pick) 46:58

M60: 1 D Parker (St Ther) 48:39

M65: 1 I Ferguson (Bing) 50:53

M70: 1 R Burn (T&S) 57:31

M75: 1 N Scruton (Scar) 63:44

Women: 1 R Marshall (Scar, W45) 47:17; 2 E Harrison (T&S, W40) 47:49; 3 O Mulligan (T&S) 48:20; 4 A Giddings (Scar) 49:35

W55: 1 M Borsheim (Scar) 57:57

W60: 1 K Farmer-Scott (Pick) 62:18

W65: 1 S Slack (Pick) 68:15

BRITISH HILL AND FELL RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Todmorden, September 17

Overall: 1 C’thy 3:30:42 (K Cooper 37:53, F Lydon/D Bunn 69:31, S Chepelin/E Narbett 66:18, M Knowles 37:00); 2 Amble 3:38:48 (W Weatherill 40:11, C Allmon/T Simpson 72:23, M Elkingon/T Watt 68:00, O Subuh-Symons 38:14); 3 Dark Pk 3:41:58 (H Webb 37:47, M Kenyon/A Heyes 70:26, E Patton/T Saville 72:43, D Lewis 41:02); 4 C’thy B 3:42:47 (S Hooper 40:05, C Balogh/B Barnett-Johnston 73:02, A Masson/F Wilson 66:24, Z Smith 43:16); 5 Edin U 3:42:55 (T Hilton 36:48, A Wright/E Dowd 71:13, J Hammond/E Musgrave 73:01, M Benson 41:53); 6 Calder V 3:42:57 (M Wharton 36:44, M Howard/C Holdsworth 71:38, T McKee/A Worster 71:40, K Manchester 42:55); 7 Helm H 3:51:00; 8 Kesw 3:52:24; 9 Mat 3:53:55; 10 Leeds C 3:54:03

Fastest – Leg 1 (8.4km/1492m): B Rothery (Ilkley) 36:21; Wharton 36:44; Hilton 36:48

Leg 2 (14.9km/818m): Lydon/Bunn 69:31; L Taylor/N Marsh (Leeds C) 70:06; Kenyon/Heyes 70:26

Leg 3 (13.08km/670m): Chepelin/Narbett 66:18; Masson/Wilson 66:24; J Daly/J Hutchison (Traff) 67:46

Leg 4 (8.4km/491m): Knowles 37:00; Subuh-Symons 38:14; T Crudgington (Newc) 38:46

M40: 1 Calder V 3:57:05 (M Roberts 40:53, G Mulholland/G Roberts 74:16, B Mounsey/L Athersmith 75:50, A Osborne 46:06); 2 Dark Pk 4:01:51; 3 C’thy (M40) 4:04:47

M50: 1 Calder V 4:20:04 (S Smithies 49:03, S Godsman/K Gray 79:27, J Logue/J Williams 80:40, M Burton 50:54); 2 Kesw 4:31:14; 3 Helm H 4:34:20

M60: 1 Bowl 4:57:46 (M Johnson 51:25, G Dawson/D Nuttall 94:15, D Wilson/S Sweeney 95:47, N Hayhurst 56:19); 2 Mercia 5:02:20; 3 Dark Pk 5:11:56

Women: 1 C’thy 4:09:11 (K Dickson 43:13, H Page/G Pow 83:05, E McNicol/N Lang 76:11, C Stewart 46:42); 2 Dark Pk 4:27:37 (A Walker 49:13, A Watkinson-Powell/F Collett 87:18, P Wardley/L Watson 83:05, E Cowper-Coles 48:01); 3 Amble 4:29:04 (S McCormack 44:49, L Munro-Bennett/K Sandham 92:33, B Halcrow/A Whittaker 82:03, S Allen 49:39); 4 Q Park 4:37:22 (E Belcher 49:07, E Heger/E Downs 84:52, CJ Macphail/E Foreman 90:02, J Clark 53:21); 5 Kesw 4:48:41 (I Wakefield 47:59, M Ray/E Livesey 95:13, S Murray/E Pitcher 96:33, C Lambert 48:56); 6 Calder V 4:49:12; 7 Edin U 4:57:51; 8 Eden 4:58:56

Fastest – Leg 1: E Crombie (Ilkley) 42:29; S Willhoit (Mercia) 43:04; Dickson 43:13

Leg 2: Page/Pow 83:05; Heger/Downs 84:52; Watkinson-Powell/Collett 87:18

Leg 3: McNicol/Lang 76:11; Halcrow/A Whittaker 82:03; Wardley/Watson 83:05

Leg 4: C McKee (Calder V) 44:58; K Maltby (B Combe) 46:07; Stewart 46:42

W40: 1 Wharf 4:58:33 (E Hopkinson 48:19, S Martin/H Smith 88:01, L Needham/K Hall 1:41:50, J Powell 60:23); 2 Helm H 5:06:06; 3 Kesw 5:07:05

W50: 1 Dark Pk (Guests) 5:39:33; 2 Traw 5:51:29 (F Hall 58:23, J Townson/S Peddar 1:52:27, F Swann/K Bretherton 1:49:18, M Ralphson 59:25); 3 Bing 5:59:32; 4 Kesw 6:00:42