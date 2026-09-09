Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

HOKA Trail Running – Door to the trail and beyond

AW Performance Products HOKA Trail Running – Door to the trail and beyond

HOKA Trail Running – Door to the trail and beyond

Log out
AW
Published: 09th September, 2026
Updated: 9th September, 2026
BY Paul Freary
affiliate article
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With a range of trail running footwear options, HOKA’s winter 2026 line-up of off-road running shoes offers something for everyone. Be it heading from your front door to the park, or to mountain summits, they have shoes built to take you there.

HOKA – Tecton X4 – £260.00

Built to win the world's toughest mountain races, the Tecton X4 is HOKA's flagship trail racer and the shoe I reach for whenever the terrain gets technical and I want to push the pace.

At its core sits the brand's PROFLY X series midsole made with dual-layer PEBA foam, parallel carbon plates and speed-focused MetaRocker built to go all-out on the trail. HOKA has positioned this shoe firmly at the sharp end of trail running, describing it as "podium-chasing propulsion for technical terrain," crafted to lead the pack at the world's pinnacle trail races. That pedigree is real – earlier versions of the Tecton line have already proven themselves on the world stage, with the Tecton X 2 and 2.5 becoming the shoe Jim Walmsley wore on his way to his historic UTMB victory, and the X4 is built to continue that lineage at races like UTMB where technical, high-altitude terrain punishes anything less than a fully dialled-in platform.

HOKA Tecton X4
HOKA Tecton X4

On the outsole, the shoe uses a Vibram Megagrip Litebase outsole with Traction Lug built for grip, speed and precision on the trail. On the ground, I found the dual carbon plates gave a genuinely stable, propulsive sensation without ever feeling twitchy underfoot, exactly what I wanted crossing more technical terrain and nerve-testing routes. The upper, a new Matryx Micro textile that enhances breathability during all-out efforts, locked my foot down securely even when I pushed the pace on rougher, uneven singletrack. For anyone lining up at a mountain ultra where the ground refuses to stay smooth, this is a shoe with real race pedigree.

HOKA – Speedgoat 7

The Speedgoat has long been HOKA's do-anything trail shoe, and the 7th edition returns to what made the model so popular in the first place. HOKA rebuilt the midsole around a new supercritical EVA foam, and I noticed the difference immediately; it's a shoe that felt noticeably livelier underfoot than previous versions while retaining that unmistakable Speedgoat protection.

The outsole is where this shoe really shines: equipped with the excellent Vibram Megagrip and Traction Lug technology, it delivered great traction that inspires confidence, whether scrambling over wet rocks or tackling muddy terrain. The Speedgoat 7 features updated lugs with Vibram's Traction Lug technology, with a heart-shaped design that varies in size and orientation throughout the outsole, and it shows on the trail: I found it gripped confidently on everything from loose gravel paths to wet, muddy singletrack.

HOKA Speedgoat 7
HOKA Speedgoat 7

Underfoot, the stack has grown slightly compared to previous generations, and has now increased by 5mm, moving it well above the current category average. On the trail, that translates to a shoe that soaks up long days without sacrificing the responsive, ground-aware feel the Speedgoat is known for. This has now become my go-to for mixed, technical terrain where I want maximum grip and enough cushion to go the distance, without stepping into full super shoe territory.

HOKA – Rocket X Trail

Where the Tecton X4 and Speedgoat are built for technical ground, the Rocket X Trail is unapologetically a speed shoe for lighter, less technical trails, gravel roads and smooth singletrack. HOKA has taken its road racing DNA and adapted it for trail, using an entirely new foam for the brand: gas-infused A-TPU, which is quickly becoming the gold standard foam for high-end racing models, both on road and trail. Sandwiched inside that high stack is an H-shaped, split, parallel carbon fibre plate, similar to that found in the Tecton X.

HOKA Rocket X Trail
HOKA Rocket X Trail

The ride is genuinely fast and agile on the right terrain, springy and propulsive in a way that few trail shoes manage. This shoe is a performance trail racing shoe with speed, control, and responsiveness inspired by road racing, finished with zonal rubber in the outsole that saves weight while offering protection, with 3mm lugs that are ideal for navigating gravel, smooth trails, and non-technical terrain. On fire roads and rolling gravel routes, it is perfect, letting me hold a faster cadence than I expected from a maximally cushioned trail shoe.

Take it onto anything muddy or steep, and that shallow lug depth quickly runs out of grip, but that’s where the other HOKA options come into play.

HOKA – Stinson 8

For long, easy days and road-to-trail versatility, the Stinson 8 is HOKA's max-cushion workhorse, and it's the shoe I'm reaching for mostly on recovery runs and easy off-road days. The redesigned midsole pairs a new soft foam layer with the brand's stability system: a softer foam beneath an updated H-Frame midsole for just-right cushioning with locked-in stability through the gait cycle.

On foot, this translates to a genuinely plush, stable ride that never feels unwieldy despite its size. The outsole uses all-terrain rubber with 3.5 mm lugs that are smooth on roads and grippy on trails, and I found that balance held up well across everything from parkland to light trail and singletrack.

For big-mileage and mixed-surface running where comfort and stability matter more than outright speed, the Stinson 8 is an excellent choice.

HOKA Stinson 8
HOKA Stinson 8

Key Specs at a Glance

HOKA – Tecton X4 – £260.00

  • Weight: 9.7 oz / 275g
  • Twin parallel carbon plates
  • Twin Layer PEBA midsole
  • Stack height: 40mm heel / 35mm forefoot
  • Outsole lugs: 4mm - Vibram Megagrip Litebase

HOKA Speedgoat 7 - £165.00

  • Weight: 9.7g / 275g
  • Supercritical EVA-based foam midsole
  • Stack height: 37mm heel / 33mm forefoot
  • Outsole lugs: 5mm - Vibram Megagrip Traction Lugs

HOKA Rocket X Trail - £220.00

  • Weight: 9.2 oz / 261g
  • A-TPU midsole
  • H-shaped – Carbon plate
  • Stack height: 42mm heel / 36mm forefoot
  • Outsole lugs: 3mm

HOKA Stinson 8 - £160.00

  • Weight: 11.3 oz / 320g
  • H-Frame midsole layer for stability
  • Stack height: 44mm heel / 39mm forefoot
  • Outsole lugs: 3.5mm
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link