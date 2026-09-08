Kirsty Longley runs through grief for age-group podium days after sister's sudden death

Elsewhere, Lloyd Sheppard-Brown marked his return from racing in the United States with a big win at the 40th Cardiff 10km, while Omar Ahmed continued his prolific UK road racing form in Altrincham.

FARRINGDON CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, September 6

North Shields Poly took the senior men's race over three 1.8-mile circuits of this Ken Jefferson memorial race, but it was Blackhill Bounders' Jordan Bell who was home at the front on the opening leg.

NSP's Alex Bellew followed with 9:08, before Louis Gardner and Alex Black sealed a near one-minute victory for the Poly, whose fourth-placed squad took the veterans award.

It was Elswick Harriers who took the women's race and did so, coming from behind after Sunderland's Jessica Fox had led the first leg with an 11:07 clocking. Kay Stevenson kept Sunderland ahead mid-race before Elswick's stalwart Justina Heslop secured victory with the second-fastest effort of 10:57. The fastest, however, was Crook's Amy Etherington, who anchored her squad up to second with a 10:44 clocking.

Lisa Short gave Tynedale a first-lap lead in the women's masters race with 11:27, a time that Jackie Murdy matched on the last stage to ensure a South Shields victory for her club.

Men (3x1.8M): 1 NSP 27:31 (A Bellew 9:08, L Gardner 9:09, A Black 9:14); 2 Sunderland 28:24; 3 Tyne Bridge 29:24

Fastest: J Bell (B'hill) 9:04; Bellew 9:08; Gardner 9:09

M40 (3x1.8M): 1 NSP 29:37 (I Dunn 9:58, B Cook 9:56, J Anderson 9:43); 2 Elvet 31:08; 3 Houghton 32:16

Fastest: Anderson 9:43; B Potts (Elvet) 9:55; Cook 9:56

Women (3x1.8M): 1 Elswick 33:57 (S Plattern 11:35, A Fuller 11:25, J Heslop 10:57); 2 Sunderland 34:22; 3 Crook 34:27

Fastest: A Etherington (Crook) 10:44; Heslop (W45) 10:57; A Brown (Morp) 11:04

W35 (3x1.8M): 1 S Shields 35:25 (C O'Callaghan 11:49, K Beard 12:09, J Murdy 11:27); 2 Tynedale 35:55; 3 Tyne Bridge 39:23

Fastest: Murdy/L Short (T'dale) 11:27; O'Callaghan 11:49

U18 Overall (1.8M): 1 A Johnston (Blyth) 9:19; 2 M Gaylor (Gosf, U16) 9:22; 3 G Bryce (Blyth) 9:25

Girls: 1 L Helliwell (Darl, U16) 11:03; H Wilkinson (Morp, U16) 11:09; 3 E Kleiser (Durh, U16) 11:17

U14 Overall (1.8M): 1 O Paxton (Sund) 10:40

Girls: 1 A Butler (Sund) 11:21

Road

ALTRINCHAM 10km, Cheshire, September 6

Omar Ahmed notched up yet another UK road race victory, this time by a 13-second margin, with a 29:23 clocking over Richard Allen.

It was all City of Leeds at the front of the elite women's race as Dominique Coradi was just outside her best-ever time when heading Georgia Malir by 19 seconds with 33:55, as Sarah Potter was just a few seconds further back.

Kirsty Longley was first W50 in 35:20, just 11 seconds down on Fiona Matheson's British age-group best and third on the all-time list. She said: "This was completely unexpected as, after returning from Switzerland on Monday night, my sister suddenly passed away from organ failure. The grief is heavy but running has always been my space to process.

"After only being able to jog this week, I decided to start but not to race anyone just put one foot in front of the other," added Longley, who has battled against her own physical problems.

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Overall (elite): 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 29:23; 2 R Allen (Leeds) 29:36; 3 J Niven (Liv) 29:43; 4 C McLeod (S&SH) 30:15

Women: 1 D Coradi (Leeds) 33:55; 2 G Malir (Leeds) 34:14; 3 S Potter (Leeds) 34:23; 4 P Jackman (W35) 34:28; 5 K Maltby (Border, W40) 35:01; 6 K Longley (Liv PS, W50) 35:20

Overall (open): 1 L Foley (Horw) 31:42; 2 J Horman (Liv, M45) 31:47

M50: 1 A Pickford (Alt) 34:49; 2 P Bridges 35:13

M60: 1 R Johnson 35:51

Women: 1 B Hansen (W35) 36:57

W45: 1 D Crook 39:33

BRIDGWATER 10km & HALF-MARATHON, Somerset, September 6

Overall (10km): 1 A Chambers (M40) 31:43

Overall (13.1M): 1 T Merson (Ex'mth, M40) 72:12

M60: 1 A Ryder (Plym M) 87:51

Women: 1 C Matthews (Storm Plym) 82:56

W60: 1 C Newman (Ex'mth) 89:22

RUN THE WHARF 5km, Canary Wharf, London, September 3

In an event that was mysteriously missed off various road race listings, Thomas Keen narrowly beat Archie Davies and Harry Johnson to win overall in 14:29. For the women, it was one of Aldershot's Jordan-Lee twins, Maddie, who won with 16:47.

Overall: 1 T Keen 14:29; 2 A Davies 14:31; 3 H Johnson 14:32; 4 C Brisley 14:33; 5 M Clisham 14:41; 6 J Barraclough (M45) 14:42; 7 E McColgan 14:43; 8 C Thomas 14:43; 9 E Garamaszegi 14:53; 10 H Hart 14:58

Women: 1 Maddie Jordan-Lee 16:47; 2 A Brooke 16:52; 3 K Shepherd-Cross 16:53; 4 S Tucker 16:53; 5 V Hopkins 16:56; 6 S Allen 16:57

W40: 1 L Bromilow 18:15

W45: 1 J Hershey-Beattie 19:33

W50: 1 S Bilbie 19:48

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CARDIFF 10km, South Wales, September 6

The 40th edition of the event saw Lloyd Sheppard-Brown enter new territory to lead home over 10,000 runners in 29:08 in his first outing of the year and also first since returning from racing in the United States. The 23-year-old's previous best was outside 30 minutes but here headed Jon Butler, veteran Charlie Jones and Dan Nash inside that mark, with regular Wales race winner Dewi Griffiths fifth on 30 minutes dead.

The women's race saw Kayley Price also set a big personal best to win by nearly a minute over Lucy Morrison in 34:13. Further down, the best of the masters runners was former London Marathon W55 double winner Angharad Mair with a W65 clocking of 39:26.

Overall: 1 L Sheppard-Brown (Card) 29:08; 2 J Butler (Swan) 29:44; 3 C Jones (W Tempo, M40) 29:54; 4 D Nash (P'pridd) 29:59; 5 D Griffiths (Swan) 30:00; 6 J Cornish (HW) 30:01; 7 D Hamilton (P'pridd) 30:12; 8 D Coy (Ilk) 30:19; 9 S Jewson (Croft A) 30:20; 10 F McGrath (B&W) 30:20

M40: 2 A Bowden (B'end) 31:57

M50: 1 D Craig (Les C) 35:06

M55: 1 N Grinnell 35:08

M60: 1 L Aherne (P Bryn) 35:02; 2 T Allan (San D) 38:06; 3 A Blair (Les C) 38:31

M65: 1 D James (Les C) 38:40

M70: 1 D Gibson (Tri Hard) 41:29

Women: 1 K Price (Newp) 34:13; 2 L Morrison (Swin) 35:05; 3 J Long (P'pridd) 35:13; 4 S Hutton (Corn, W35) 35:14; 4 L Kennard (Worc) 35:25; 5 O Tsim (P'pridd) 35:29; 6 E Davies 35:36; 7 A Domville (T Bath) 35:40; 8 N Sutton (W35) 35:51; 9 D Morris (Builth, W40) 36:05; 10 L Flynn (Les C) 36:07

W55: 1 S May (Bide) 42:13

W65: 1 A Mair (Les C) 39:26

GARSTANG HALF-MARATHON, Lancashire, September 6

Last-minute road works ensured that the race was shortened to just 11.7 miles.

Overall (11.7M): 1 T Osborn 69:45

M65: S Bailey 79:46

Women: 1 S Edwards (Red Rose, W40) 88:28

LAGANSIDE 10km, Northern Ireland, September 6

Overall: 1 C McLean (IRE) 31:54

Women: P Kirk (RRC) 36:27

LITTLEHAMPTON 10km, West Sussex, September 6

Overall: 1 S Heath 31:21

Women: 1 M Craig 38:13

NORWICH 10km, Norfolk, September 6

Overall: 1 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 29:59; 2 L Smith (Norw) 30:02; 3 M Smith 30:50; 4 S Stevens (Norw) 31:12

M50: 1 K Holland (Wym) 35:17

M55: 1 A Baker (Wym) 36:03

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 39:52

Women: 1 D Glover (Fram) 33:27; 2 H Archer (C&C) 35:07; 3 E Grubb (Norw, W40) 35:40

W45: 1 L Juby (Orion) 39:43

Overton 5, Hampshire, September 6

Overall: 1 J Price (Vectis) 25:46

M60: 1 K Gale (Denm) 30:37

M75: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 36:38

Women: 1 E Stevens (AFD) 30:39; 2 E Jolly (Ports, W40) 31:39; 3 H Herman-Bonaer (Totton, W40) 31:42

W50: 1 R Briggs (Hart) 33:21

W60: 1 C Searle (And) 36:33

W65: 1 C Kluth (Hedge End) 38:27

WATERSIDE HALF-MARATHON, inc NI & Ulster Champs, Derry, Northern Ireland, September 6

Overall: 1 S McCauley (L'kenny) 68:17; 2 D Mooney (L'kenny) 70:02; 3 M Fox (L'kenny, M40) 71:03

Women: 1 J Storm (Derry, W35) 78:43; 2 S McGuigan (Strab, W40) 80:52

W45: 1 T Atkinson (NI Masters) 85:56

W55: 1 S Benton (N Down) 94:33

W60: 1 M Slocum (Ward P) 96:08

WETHERBY 10km, North Yorkshire, September 6

Overall: 1 J Kelly (L Goat) 32:25

M50: 1 A Croft 34:48

M60: 1 D West (H'gate) 39:15

Women: 1 S Stockton (W35) 38:52; 2 S Armitage (Ilk, W45) 39:14

W60: 1 B Coomber (Denby D) 43:07

WIGAN 10km, Greater Manchester, September 6

Overall: 1 C Carter (Fife) 31:16

M45: 1 J Bretherton (B'burn) 32:26

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S'port W) 33:17

Women: 1 G Munroe (Wigan) 39:01

COTSWOLD CLASSIC 10, Witney, Oxfordshire, September 5

In his first outing over the distance, Oxford City's Jonathan Davies won by nearly five minutes in 50:58. The 20-year-old Bath University student built on his earlier 30:31 victory in the Thame 10km.

Overall: 1 J Davies (Oxf C) 50:58; 2 M Lock (Wit) 54:39; 3 D Blake (Wit, M40) 55:17

M50: 1 A Leslie (Head RR) 59:12

M60: 1 T Marshall (Chep) 65:12

Women: 1 N Roebuck (Wit) 63:11

NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, September 5

Wakefield's Robert Brailsford repeated his victory in the August race of the series when winning by well over a minute in 15:08.

Overall: 1 R Brailsford (Wake) 15:08

Women: 1 N Prosser 20:12

POWER OF 5km, Morecambe, Lancashire, September 4

Overall: 1 W Weatherill (Amble) 15:09

M40: 1 M Emmerson (Border) 15:49

Women: 1 L Wells 18:14

HATFIELD 5km SERIES, inc Hertfordshire Vets Championships, September 2

Overall: 1 M Waddington (Ware) 15:13

M50: 1 K Sambridge (Ware) 16:53

M60: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 18:03

M70: 1 J Haynes (B Stort) 19:44

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 16:52

W50: 1 V Simpson-Thomas (Royst) 20:57; 2 A McKeown (NHRR) 20:59; 3 C Murphy (Barn) 21:02; 4 W Walsh (St Alb) 21:05; 5 C Hale (Gard CR) 21:15

W60: 1 C Thrussell (NHRR) 22:19; 2 J Morris (Harp) 23:42

W70: 1 P Wilson (Ware) 24:04

RUN EXE SUMMER 5km, Exeter, Devon, September 1

Eldon Young, just 15, won overall in 15:12, a time that was not only his first win in this series at the fourth attempt but also a personal best.

Overall: 1 E Young (Tav, U16) 15:12; 2 F Whybrow (Tav, U16) 15:28

Women: 1 L Knox (Storm Plym) 18:29

W60: 1 S Capstick 23:14

PODFATHER STIRLING 10km, Stirling, September 6

Overall: 1 J Crowe (Centr) 29:03; 2 T Webb (Wells, U20) 30:44; 3 S O'Neill (L'gow) 30:48; 4 P Avent (Shett, M40) 30:54; 5 Angus Wright 30:59; 6 D Selman (Cors) 31:07

M50: Andrew Wright (PHRC) 34:16

M60: D Cross (Edin) 39:05

M70: Michael Hurst 40:51

TEAM: 1 Dund R 70; 2 Centr 108; 3 Edin 114

Women: 1 S Adkin (Moorf) 34:45; 2 F Ross (Falk, W40) 35:44; 3 K Oldham (Dund R) 36:05; 4 N Mulholland (I'clyde) 36:10; 5 D Ramsay (A'deen, W40) 36:27; 6 C Malcolm (Edin, W40) 36:32

W50: L Finlay (Dumf RC) 37:57

W60: A Halley Ben-Shabat (Pit) 47:37

W70: I Bracegirdle (Fife) 48:48

TEAM: 1 Dund R 88; 2 L'gow 143; 3 Spr'brn 189

BUCKIE 10km, Buckie, September 6

Overall: Lachlan Oates (Shett) 31:32

M50: G Jenkins (Moray) 36:17

M60: R Youngson (Fraser) 40:45

Women: E Smith (Centr) 39:22

W60: Jackie Nicol (Forres) 48:44

NORTH AYRSHIRE AC 10km, Saltcoats, September 6

Overall: 1 C Ferguson (Kil'k) 34:06; 2 G Turner (Ayrod) 34:56

Women: M Reid (I'clyde) 38:25

W60: P Henderson (Bella H) 47:56

RUN SCOTLAND STRATHCLYDE HALF-MARATHON, Motherwell, September 6

M60 (HM): John Cowan 88:52

THE MEADOWS 10km, Edinburgh, September 5

Overall: Rory Clark 33:58

STUART DUNCAN MEMORIAL 5km, Glenrothes, September 1

Overall: 1 J Lessels (Fife) 15:34; 2 R Van Rensburg (Fife) 15:37

Women: C Maitland (W40) 20:01

W60: A Halley Ben-Shabat (Pit) 23:02

W70: C Syme (Pit) 28:25

Multi-terrain

LEEDS COUNTRY WAY RELAY, Leeds, September 6

Overall (6 stages in pairs, 64M approx.): 1 Vall (mixed) 6:57:08; 2 St Ther (mixed) 7:13:19; 3 Puds P 7:34:15; 4 Saltaire 7:40:17; 5 R'well 7:42:52

Mixed: 3 Abbey 8:01:46

Women: 1 St Ther 8:50:04; 2 Puds P 9:10:31; 3 R'hay 9:21:52

ISLE OF TIREE ULTRA 35, Gott Bay, September 6

Overall: 1 William Taylor 4:32:10; 2 Kai Kerlaf 4:52:20; 3 Colin Hall 5:10:13

M50: Calum Stewart (Lauder, M50) 5:12:52

M70: J Hough (L'ber) 8:21:23

Women: 1 Rebekah Cove 5:28:45; 2 E Brown (W'lands CC) 5:30:03; 3 Saoirse Allen 5:38:36

W50: D Warner (P'bello) 5:55:02

W60: Jean Coleman 6:13:47

Fell

THE EXTERMINATOR, Totley, September 6

Overall (16M/4050ft): 1 A Collier (Calder V, M40) 2:33:16; 2 A Pearson (Totley, M40) 2:36:32; 3 L Wood (Steel, M40) 2:38:06; 4 S Thorne (Steel, W) 2:39:43; 5 C Eddison (Hands R, W) 2:45:54; 6 C Swain (Dark Pk) 2:51:01

M50: J Evans (Bees) 2:51:20

M60: J Mcmurtry (Ashb) 2:59:51

M70: P Eddison (Hands R) 3:53:15

Women: 1 Thorne 2:39:43; 2 Eddison 2:45:54; 3 S Wall (Totley) 2:51:40; 4 H Hardaker (K&C, W50) 2:59:49

W60: J Langham (Smiley) 3:43:31

BEN NEVIS, Fort William, September 5

Overall (8.7M/4419ft): 1 T Crudgington (Newc) 98:02; 2 M Irvine (HHR) 98:45; 3 P Vokes (HHR) 1:40:58; 4 C Balogh (C'thy) 1:41:08; 5 D Lewis (Dark Pk) 1:43:14; 6 K Cooper (C'thy) 1:44:22

M40: T Owens (L'ber) 1:46:08

M60: I Holmes (Bing) 1:57:10

M70: R Pugh (Kil'k) 3:00:05

TEAM: 1 HHR 18; 2 L'ber 27; 3 Penn 45

Women: 1 H Leigh (I'ness, W40) 2:08:35; 2 J Mosley (Penn) 2:10:44; 3 E Moyniham (L'ber) 2:12:41; 4 S Hodgson (HHR) 2:17:28

W50: B Dyer (Helm H) 2:21:46

W60: B Savage (Clay) 3:03:08

TEAM: 1 L'ber 18; 2 P&B 150

LONGSHAW SHEEPDOG TRIALS, Sheffield, September 5

Overall (5.5M/650ft): 1 H Webb (Dark Pk) 29:32; 2 C Reynolds (Mat) 31:21; 3 J Dale (Dark Pk, M45) 31:49; 4 K Ball (Denb D) 32:32; 5 Jerome Wills (M40) 32:35; 6 Brendan Rose 33:20

M50: M Johnston (Stock H) 35:39

M60: J Mcmurtry (Ashb) 39:58

Women: 1 Hollie Wall 38:28; 2 S Hornby (Dark Pk) 39:29; 3 K Houghton (Stilt) 40:06

EYAM, Hope Valley, September 1

Overall (6.5M/1500ft): 1 H Webb (Dark Pk) 40:35 (rec); 2 Alex Raynard 41:00; 3 J Mercer (Penn) 44:25; 4 J Dale (Hallam) 44:53; 5 C Reynolds (Mat) 45:07; 6 J Rutherford (Totley) 45:23

M40: T Moss (Dark Pk) 46:31

M50: S Knowles (Penn) 47:26

M60: J McMurtry (Ashb) 55:40

M70: A Whitehouse (Totley) 58:49

Women: 1 H Roberts (Dark Pk) 51:31; 2 H Morrison (Hallam) 52:48; 3 Charlotte Staniland 52:52; 4 A Farmery (R Happy) 53:47

W50: Hannah H'gren-Johnson (Smiley) 55:57

W60: C Woodhead (N Derbs) 64:08

CILCAIN MOUNTAIN RACE, Mold, August 31

Overall (7.4km/375m): 1 S Gunning (Cybi) 31:34; 2 Edward Woodhead 31:44; 3 G Roberts (Calder V, M40) 32:28; 4 R Jones (Rhed H) 32:37; 5 R Goodrick (Vegan) 33:02; 6 W Chalk (Mynydd D) 33:37

M50: A Gordon (Hels) 37:41

M60: A Lewis (Eryri) 48:11

M70: J Adams (Pend) 62:38

U18: R Delaney (Dees R) 34:23

Women: 1 E O'Dea (Dees R) 36:59; 2 L Lee (Penny L) 37:40; 3 K Entwistle (Mynydd D) 38:29; 4 J Hurst (Dees R) 38:50

W40: J Henderson (Denbigh) 39:26

W50: R Probert (Mynydd D) 41:53