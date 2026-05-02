Stride into summer – a look at this season's best training shoes

We give you the run-down on top footwear for ambitious athletes striving to clock a PB in coming months.

Puma – Deviate Nitro 4 - £150.00

Lighter than its predecessor, the Nitro 4 retains the key properties that make it a great up-tempo model. The Nitrofoam cushioning and carbon composite PWRPLATE give the shoe a smooth ride and a high-performance feel in a package that allows regular use.

The nitrogen-injected midsole blends speed and durability perfectly, giving the shoe that sought-after bounce but in a more durable manner. This model will outlast regular racing models with ease, making it a versatile ‘fast-trainer’. The carbon composite plate acts like that of a race day shoe, but with a slightly less aggressive feel, again making the shoe one that can handle regular use.

The upper is a neat-fitting, breathable mesh, and of course, the shoe is rounded off with a PUMAGRIP rubber sole for excellent traction in any conditions.

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New Balance – Fresh Foam X 860 v15 - £150.00

Known for reliability over the long haul, the 860 returns in its 15th iteration, and it is the plushest and smoothest riding to date.

The Fresh Foam X midsole provides is now the most cushioned unit in the brand’s lineup and is soft yet stable, with a smooth toe-off and controlled degree of response. It’s a very stable shoe too, a stability plane and slightly firmer medial aspect to the shoe, making it a model that can dynamically adjust to control over pronation in a wide range of runners.

The shoe will feel familiar enough to existing users that they can jump straight into the updated model, while newcomers to this style will find it plush, stable and accommodating. It’s a durable daily trainer with support, but an overriding feeling of sumptuous comfort makes it a joy to log the miles in.

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Brooks - Glycerin GTS 23 - £165.00

Updated with a little more forefoot stack, the latest Glycerin GTS feels transformed in the cushioning department. The DNA Tuned, nitrogen-infused midsole features an additional couple of millimetres of foam in the forefoot, resulting in a plusher ride for the shoe.

The midsole features larger cells in the heel for soft cushioning during impact, while smaller cells are used in the forefoot, providing a more springy and responsive ride. Along with the brand’s familiar GuideRail Technology System (GTS), the shoe is balanced, supportive and a great shoe to log daily miles in.

The triple jacquard mesh upper has a lovely, stretch-like quality to it and hugs the foot well, in keeping with its overall premium fit and feel. For a daily trainer which excels in both cushioning and support, the Glycerin GTS is a great pick.

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Saucony - Endorphin Speed 5 - £180.00

Taking design inspiration from Saucony’s racing shoes, the Speed merges racing with training in this model. The PWRRUN PB foam is soft and super-springy and combines with a semi-ridged nylon plate to give a propulsive toe-off similar to that of a carbon racer.

Most runners should find the slightly less aggressive nature of the speed friendlier than a carbon-plated shoe, and for many, the ride is just as much fun, but in a more usable daily trainer.

The rubber outsole extends over a larger area than racing shoes and again makes the shoe more versatile and more durable. If you are seeking a light, fast, and versatile model that can cope with regular use, the Speed 5 is a worthy consideration.

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Saucony - Guide 19 - £140.00

Updated with a softer blend of the brand’s PWRRUN foam midsole, the new Guide 19 continues to provide a stable, balance ride for anyone requiring a little control. The deep cushioning stack and its Centrepath technology gently and effectively guide the foot through the gait cycle in a very smooth and natural feeling manner.

The shoes’ overall geometry, a slightly straighter last to the medial side of the shoe and sidewalls which cradle the foot, all contribute to the shoe’s stability, making it one of the most effective control shoes on the market.

The soft, mesh upper is very accommodating and has a generous fit that is a little roomier than competitors. That said, it does a good job of securing any foot type. Extended rubber on the outsole of this new model adds to the durability, making this a great value support category shoe.

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Adidas – Hyperboost Edge - £170.00

The return of Boost comes in its highest-stack form yet and with the adidas Hyperboost Edge the brand moves into the competitive super trainer space. This is not a race-day shoe; it’s built for high mileage, big cushioning, and a smooth, enjoyable ride.

At the heart of the shoe sits the new Hyperboost Pro midsole, a pellet-based foam blending adidas’ Lightstrike Pro with its signature Boost cushioning. It delivers a lighter, more responsive feel while maintaining the plush protection expected from a max-cushion daily trainer.

The numbers alone stand out. With a heel stack pushing 45mm and a forefoot around 39mm, this is a seriously tall shoe. The result is a highly cushioned platform that absorbs impact with ease and keeps legs feeling fresher over longer distances.

Despite the size, weight is kept in check at 255g, striking a balance between cushioning and speed. Underfoot, the Lighttraxion outsole provides grip without unnecessary bulk, with strategic rubber placement that helps maintain a smoother, slightly more flexible ride than expected.

The standout is the ride. The Hyperboost Pro foam delivers a noticeable bounce, especially at moderate paces, with smooth heel-to-toe transitions that encourage a relaxed, rolling stride. Where it excels is on longer runs, the cushioning really comes into its own, rewarding smooth patience rather than aggression.

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Scott – Kinabalu Ultra - £140.00

As its name suggests, the Kinabalu Ultra is designed for long-distance trail runners who demand versatility and all-day comfort from their shoes. The midsole is a Kinetic Nitrogen foam, which is lighter, more durable, and more responsive for highly effective high-mileage performance.

The brand’s ultra-traction outsole is a semi-radial design for multi-directional grip to inspire confidence on technical and twisty trails taken at speed. The Matryx upper is known for its strength, durability and adaptable fit and is perfect in a shoe of this type.

For high performance and protection, the Scott provides a great package of features that excel off-road.

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VJ – FZN Tempo - £170.00

Another shoe in the brand’s Fuzion collection, the Tempo is focused on just that: fast-paced running on a variety of surfaces. At just 240g, it’s light and responsive, feeling fast from the moment you pull it on.

The nitrogen-infused supercritical foam adds bounce and energy return, combining with a full-length, branched rock plate. While the plate protects from harsh terrain, it also adds a little extra pop to each stride, coming into its own on firmer tracks and trails.

Lightweight engineered mesh in the upper uses the VJ Fitlock arch support system to provide a secure fit and is soft and breathable, adding road shoe comfort and flexibility to maintain the fast feel of the shoe.

For faster-paced trail training and racing, the Tempo performs brilliantly, feeling light and agile on any terrain.

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R.A.D. – Synth - £120.00

The brand’s second running-specific model, the Synth, is a lightweight, versatile daily trainer designed to disappear on the foot yet offer a highly cushioned and responsive ride.

Cushioning comes from a supercritical SwellFoam, a TPEE and bio-based EVA material in a deep, 38mm stack weighing just 232g. The result is a super-smooth, effortless ride with a great, springy feel that responds at any pace.

The simple, engineered mesh upper wraps the foot well and provides a snug fit, which neatly secures the foot within the slightly oversize cushioning design. Traction is great too, making this a very good value for money model that’s great for day-to-day training at any pace.

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Reebok – Floatzig Double - £131.00

Making a return to the running market, Reebok bring us a double-stack version of their Zig cushioning model for a maxed-out feel and super plush ride.

Designed for both energy return and maximum impact protection, the Zig cushioning system is super flexible and remarkably light for such a highly cushioned model. It’s a very stable shoe too, thanks to the double-layer construction of the midsole.

The engineered mesh upper hugs the foot well and is neat and very well made, offering a supportive, locked-in feel. A full coverage rubber outsole also means the shoe should prove very durable. Overall, there’s an enjoyable, bouncy feel to the shoe, making it a fun, daily trainer.

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