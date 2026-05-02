Rose Harvey leads additions to British marathon team at the Euro Champs

A strong squad will compete in Birmingham in August around the streets of the West Midlands city.

Rose Harvey, Clara Evans-Graham, Louise Small, Weynay Ghebresilasie and Tewelde Menges will join the previously selected Abbie Donnelly, Natasha Wilson, Mahamed Mahamed, Phil Sesemann and Jonny Mellor in the British marathon team for the European Championships this summer.

The marathon will take place on August 16 in Birmingham and sees Harvey rewarded for her 2:26:14 performance in London last weekend, while her best is 2:23:21 from 2023.

Small, the third British woman home last Sunday, will be wearing the British vest for the first time since 2018. Her best is 2:27:51.

Evans-Graham, whose PB is 2:25:04, returns to the British team after racing for Britain in the Paris Olympics in 2024, while Natasha Wilson (née Cockram) holds the Welsh record with 2:24:21.

Their selection is subject to the final European Athletics Road to Birmingham ranking positions, which will be finalised on 30 July.

In the men's squad, Weynay Ghebresilasie continues his colourful athletics journey. Born in Eritrea, he was a steeplechaser and flag bearer at the London 2012 Olympics but applied for asylum and lived in Sunderland and Birmingham before settling with Shettleston Harriers in Scotland. He was third Brit home in London in 2:06:59.

Tewelde Menges of Medway & Maidstone also joins the team, adding to the selections from earlier this year, which includes, of course, Mahamed Mahamed, who became the fastest Brit in London Marathon history with 2:06:14.

The complete squad is:

Women: Abbie Donnelly, Natasha Wilson, Clara Evans-Graham, Louise Small, Rose Harvey

Men: Mahamed Mahamed, Jonny Mellor, Phil Sesemann, Weynay Ghebresilasie, Tewelde Menges