Amy Hunt v Dina Asher-Smith v Daryll Neita over 200m in London

The British trio will compete against each other over half a lap for the first time in just under a year.

Three of Great Britain's biggest sprints stars will all run in the women's 200m at this year's London Diamond League (July 18).

Amy Hunt, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita lead the British challenge in a race that will almost certainly feature international athletes of the highest level.

The last two winners of the women's 200m in London have been Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas (21.82) and Olympic 100m gold medallist Julien Alfred (21.71).

Hunt, a record-breaking junior who was touted as one of the most exciting young sprinters on the planet, has gone from strength to strength since relocating from the UK to Italy in 2023.

Her 200m silver at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo was the pinnacle of an impressive year that saw her lower her personal bests to 11.02 and 22.08 over 100m and 200m respectively.

"London has such a special place in my heart and I’m so unbelievably excited to return," said the 23-year-old, who alongside Asher-Smith, Neita and Desiree Henry was part of the winning 4 x 100m relay team at last year’s London Diamond League.

“From watching the Anniversary Games as a child and seeing my idols compete, to breaking my personal best of six years in the Olympic stadium, I have so many incredible memories.

“Breaking my PB in front of such a loud and supportive home crowd last year was so emotional for me and such a privilege. London always brings the vibes and the noise. It’s so magical and I can’t wait to get back out there and do it all again this year.”

Asher-Smith is the 2019 world 200m champion and also holds the British records for 100m (10.83) and 200m (21.88). She is also a multiple European champion over 100m, 200m and 4 x 100m relay and an Olympic and world relay medallist.

"I am excited to be racing again at the London Stadium," she said. "It is always an honour and a privilege to race in that special stadium and in front of a home crowd. I'm ever so excited this year and look forward to seeing all the fans there."

Neita, European 200m silver medallist in 2024, is also an Olympic and world relay medallist. She is the second-fastest British woman of all time over 100m with 10.90 [behind Asher-Smith], and the fourth-fastest over 200m with 22.16.

The last time they all met over 200m was in the final at last year's UK Athletics Championships, where Asher-Smith edged out Amy Hunt (both clocking 22.14) & Neita third with 22.30.

The London Diamond League - the world’s biggest one-day athletics event - is the eleventh leg of the Diamond League calendar.