Doping suspension for sprinter Ivet Lalova-Collio

Doping suspension for sprinter Ivet Lalova-Collio

Published: 22nd January, 2026
Updated: 22nd January, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Bulgarian athlete, now aged 41, guilty of anti-doping violation.

Ivet Lalova-Collio, who represented Bulgaria at five Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for the use of Ostarine.

The 41-year-old secured five sprints medals at European outdoor and indoor championships, including 100m outdoor gold in 2012 and 200m indoor gold in 2005.

Her 100m best is a Bulgarian record of 10.77, which was set in 2004, but she has not competed since 2021. At 200m her best is 22.32, which was achieved in 2015.

Lalova-Collio was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity after they re-tested a sample from 2016.

Her best results at the Olympics came at the Athens 2004 Games, where she placed fourth in the 100m and fifth over 200m respectively.

