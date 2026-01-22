Romell Glave runs 60m PB to win in Stockholm

British sprinter clocks 6.51 to beat world and European indoor champion Jeremiah Azu plus Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.

Romell Glave has clearly wintered well. The British athlete, 26, ran a PB of 6.55 in his 60m heat at the Bauhaus-Galan Indoor meet in Stockholm on Thursday (Jan 22) and then won the final with a further improvement of 6.51.

Behind, world and European indoor 60m champion and fellow Brit Jeremiah Azu clocked 6.54 with Olympic 100m runner-up Kishane Thompson of Jamaica third in 6.56.

After winning at this World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting, Glave now heads into more races, including next month's Novuna UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham, with his sights set on the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, in March.

Glave took a bronze medal in the 100m at the European Championships in Rome in 2024.