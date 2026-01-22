Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Romell Glave runs 60m PB to win in Stockholm

AW News Reports Romell Glave runs 60m PB to win in Stockholm

Romell Glave runs 60m PB to win in Stockholm

Log out
AW
Published: 22nd January, 2026
Updated: 22nd January, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

British sprinter clocks 6.51 to beat world and European indoor champion Jeremiah Azu plus Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.

Romell Glave has clearly wintered well. The British athlete, 26, ran a PB of 6.55 in his 60m heat at the Bauhaus-Galan Indoor meet in Stockholm on Thursday (Jan 22) and then won the final with a further improvement of 6.51.

Behind, world and European indoor 60m champion and fellow Brit Jeremiah Azu clocked 6.54 with Olympic 100m runner-up Kishane Thompson of Jamaica third in 6.56.

Romell Glave at Stratford Speed GP (George Tewkesbury)

After winning at this World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting, Glave now heads into more races, including next month's Novuna UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham, with his sights set on the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, in March.

Glave took a bronze medal in the 100m at the European Championships in Rome in 2024.

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link