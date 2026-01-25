Josh Hoey takes down world indoor 800m record in Boston

The American produced an outstanding performance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, while Hobbs Kessler set a world best in the men's 2000m.

Records fell as athletes launched their indoor campaigns at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday (January 24), with a standout performance coming from USA’s Josh Hoey in the men’s 800m.

Hoey delivered a perfectly judged run to shatter the long-standing world indoor record, clocking 1:42.50 to slice 0.17 off Wilson Kipketer’s mark of 1:42.67, which had stood since the 1997 World Indoor Championships in Paris. It marked another historic moment for the reigning world indoor champion, just seven weeks after he set a world best over 600m on the same track.

Already the second-fastest indoor 800m runner in history thanks to his 1:43.24 North American record from last year’s US Indoor Championships, Hoey went one better in Boston. Paced expertly by his brother Jaxson, he surged to the top of the all-time list, winning by more than two seconds.

Jaxson Hoey led through 200m in 24.81 and 400m in 50.21 before stepping aside, with Josh passing 600m in 1:16.19 and holding strong down the final straight.

"We did a lot of pacing work," said Josh. "Just kind of kept steadily improving, taking it week by week, block by block, and we were able to make this work."

Another record also fell earlier in the programme in the men’s 2000m, where Hobbs Kessler produced a stunning run of 4:48.79 to break Kenenisa Bekele’s world indoor best of 4:49.99, set almost 19 years ago. World 3000m record-holder Grant Fisher also dipped under the old mark, finishing second in 4:49.48.

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman impressed in his season opener, finishing fourth and setting a new British indoor 2000m record of 4:53.79, improving on John Mayock’s 2001 mark of 4:57.09.

The men’s 300m brought further drama as Noah Lyles looked to reclaim the world best, but it was Trinidad & Tobago’s Jereem Richards who edged the Olympic champion in a tight finish. Richards clocked 32.14, with Lyles just 0.01 behind in 32.15 after appearing to ease slightly before the line.

British athletes also enjoyed a strong presence throughout the meet. Dina Asher-Smith claimed victory in the women’s 60m, running 7.08 — her fastest indoor time since 2023 — to finish ahead of Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston, who impressed on her professional debut with 7.11.

In the women’s 3000m, Hannah Nuttall placed an excellent fifth with a personal best of 8:38.96, as Elle St Pierre took victory for the United States in 8:26.54. Fellow Britons Elise Thorner and Alex Millard also set PBs, finishing seventh (8:39.87) and 10th (8:48.69) respectively.

Nicole Yeargin secured victory in the women’s 400m after a close battle with heptathlete Anna Hall. Yeargin pulled clear in the closing stages to win in 52.63, with Hall just behind in 52.77.

There was a personal best for Sarah Calvert in the women’s 1500m as the newly turned professional ran 4:12.16 indoors, while Kenya’s Dorcus Ewoi claimed the win in 4:01.22. Earlier in the programme, Issy Boffey ran an indoor PB of 2:00.14 in the women’s 800m, just behind winner Roisin Willis of the US (1:59.59).

The men’s 3000m saw another standout performance from Cameron Myers, who continues to add national records to his growing collection. The Australian took victory in 7:27.57, setting both an Australian and meet record, while Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran finished second in 7:30.97.

Irish success continued shortly afterwards as Cian McPhillips won the men’s 600m against a strong American field, running a personal best of 1:16.37.