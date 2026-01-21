England Athletics and AW Club of the Month

Exclusive video series focusing on grassroots athletics is launched.

In partnership with England Athletics, Athletics Weekly is delighted to launch our new Club of the Month video series.

Each month we will be selecting one England Athletics affiliated club to celebrate with a mini-documentary.

The partnership will celebrate the great work volunteers at clubs do, focusing on topics such as how club coaches have helped develop elite athletes from joining as youngsters and how clubs have overcome setbacks to thrive.

The full mini-documentaries will be featured on Athletics Weekly’s website via their AW+ Digital subscription, with England Athletics featuring clips on their social media platforms and a news article on their website.

As part of the new partnership, England Athletics and Athletics Weekly have already released three mini-documentaries – you can watch the features on Lincoln Wellington AC, Burton AC and Birchfield Harriers now.

As part of the launch, we are inviting clubs to apply to be featured as our Club of the Month this year.

Clubs can apply here

On the new partnership, England Athletics CEO Chris Jones said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating our affiliated clubs across the country through this new partnership with Athletics Weekly, which will shine a light on the incredible work of our volunteers and athletes.

“Each month, we’ll highlight a different club, sharing its achievements and recognising the people who make it thrive. There’s no shortage of inspiring contributions from our clubs, and this partnership gives us a fantastic platform to share them.”

Wendy Sly, Managing Director at Athletics Weekly, said: “Since its launch over 80 years ago, AW has held club athletics close to its heart. With the world of media ever changing, this exciting new partnership with England Athletics gives us the opportunity to showcase the athletics and running club community through video and a mini documentary series on athleticsweekly.com.

"We interview athletes, volunteers and officials at their clubs, highlighting the enjoyment that athletes of all levels take from the sport and learning how the extraordinary work from volunteers can make a real difference.”