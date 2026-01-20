Brighton sprinter Lana Sutton sets sights on LA 2028 after rapid international breakthrough

Para athlete is aiming for the Games in two years' time.

A Brighton-based sprinter who is aiming for her first Paralympic Games has spoken about her determination to reach the global stage after her quick rise through the world of international para-athletics. Lana Sutton, who lives with cerebral palsy, is targeting qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles after switching from rugby to athletics and earning selection for Paralympics Ireland. She already reached the sprinting finals at her first World Para Athletics Championships, and this progress shows how quickly new talent can emerge within the sport.

From University Rugby to the Paralympic Pathway

Sutton, 27, moved to Brighton while studying at university and later decided to settle in the city, combining full-time work with a demanding training schedule. Although athletics had appealed to her for a long time, she had initially competed in rugby. Then, she made the transition to sprinting, which was a decision that has completely reshaped her sporting ambitions.

Sutton’s own journey into elite sport completely accelerated once she began to fully commit to athletics. She was selected to represent Paralympics Ireland, and she then made her senior international debut at the World Para Athletics Championships in October 2025 in New Delhi.

Strong First Impression on the World Stage

The T38 classification includes athletes who have coordination impairments. This is the classification that Sutton competes in. She reached the finals of both the 100m and 200m at the New Delhi championships. For an athlete who is new to international competition, the achievement represented a significant, impressive accolade.

Her speed and race execution were effective, too, against many established global competitors. Sutton noted that it also validated her belief that she could compete and operate successfully at an international level. This is a mindset she has said was crucial to taking the step from domestic competition up onto the world stage.

Those results have put Sutton solidly in step with Ireland’s emerging para-athletics picture as preparations start gathering momentum for the next Paralympic cycle.

Competing With Cerebral Palsy

Sutton’s cerebral palsy affects the left side of her body, and this leads to stiffness and balance challenges that become especially evident in sprint starts. She uses adaptive athletic equipment in the form of a splint featuring a metal bar that allows her to support weight through her left hand.

Without this splint, maintaining a stable starting position would be a far more difficult endeavour for her. With it, though, she has been able to hone her technique and stay competitive through the early phases of her races.

Adapting to the 400m for Los Angeles

One of the main adjustments Sutton is now making involves a change in event focus. There will be no 200m race in her classification at the Los Angeles Paralympic Games, so she will have to move toward the 400m.

The longer sprint requires a very different approach, where she will need to blend speed endurance with a sense of tactical pacing. Sutton has already begun to tailor her training toward the event. She is balancing development in the 400m while maintaining her sprinting base.

Her long-term planning and ability to adapt are evident here, and both of these will be essential as qualification standards and selection criteria take shape over the years to come.

Training Base in Brighton

Sutton continues training several times a week at Brighton & Hove Athletic Club. Head sprint coach, Dan Brooker, has described her progress as evident from the very start. He noted that her raw speed was a standout, even while she was still settling into the club environment.

Sutton has been committed and consistent, according to Brooker. Structured coaching has helped her to transition rapidly from local competition to international finals.

Now, as the road to LA 2028 stretches on, Sutton is still training in Brighton while also building upon her international career. She is dedicated to combining her training and long-term ambition in full pursuit of her first Paralympic appearance.