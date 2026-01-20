Brits out in force at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Boston on Saturday features a host of star names with Jake Wightman against Grant Fisher and Hobbs Kessler in the 2000m, Dina Asher-Smith in the 60m and Noah Lyles tackling the 300m.

Jake Wightman, Dina Asher-Smith and Hannah Nuttall are among the Brits in action at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday (Jan 24) in Boston.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold also sees athletes like sprinter Noah Lyles, middle-distance runner Josh Hoey and distance runners Grant Fisher and Jess Hull in action as the indoor season steps up a gear.

Leading athletes

Jesse Loubier Memorial Men’s 300m

• Noah Lyles, the reigning Olympic champion at 100m and eight-time world champion

• Jereem Richards, the 2025 World Athletics Championships silver medalist at 400m

• Trayvon Bromell, the 2016 world indoor champion at 60m and two-time world 100m bronze medalist

• Vernon Norwood, eight times a global relay gold medallist

Men’s 600m

• Donavan Brazier, the 2019 world champion at 800m

• Bryce Hoppel, the 2024 world indoor champion and US outdoor record-holder at 800m

• Cian McPhillips, who smashed the Irish national record with 1:42.15 in fourth at the 2025 World Championships

New Balance Women’s 3000m

• Jess Hull, the 2024 Olympic silver medallist and 2025 World Championships bronze medallist at 1500m

• Elle St Pierre, the 2024 world indoor champion and US indoor record-holder at 3000m

• Brits Hannah Nuttall, Elise Thorner and Alex Millard also race

New Balance Men’s 2000m

• Jake Wightman, the 2022 world champion and 2025 World Championships silver medallist at 1500m

• Grant Fisher, the 2024 Olympic bronze medalist at 5000m and 10,000m and world indoor record-holder at 3000m and 5000m

• Hobbs Kessler, the 2024 World Indoor Championships bronze medallist at 1500m

Viva Tequila Seltzer Men’s 800m

• Josh Hoey, the 2025 world indoor champion at 800m, who recently recorded the fastest time in history over 600m indoors

Women’s Long Jump

• Jasmine Moore, the 2024 Olympic bronze medallist in the long jump and triple jump

• Claire Bryant, 2025 world indoor champion

• Monae’ Nichols, silver medallist at the 2024 World Indoor Championships

• Anna Hall, 2025 world champion in the heptathlon, who will also race in the women’s 400m in Boston

Men’s 3000m

• Cameron Myers, the world under-20 record-holder at one mile

• Graham Blanks, the 2023 NCAA cross country champion

• Andrew Coscoran, who set the Irish record with his New Balance Indoor Grand Prix victory last year

Men’s 60m Hurdles

• Cordell Tinch, 2025 world champion in the 110m hurdles

• Daniel Roberts, 2024 Olympic silver medallist in the 110m hurdles

• Trey Cunningham, the 2022 World Championships silver medalist in the 110m hurdles

Women’s 1500m

• Dorcus Ewoi, the 2025 World Championships silver medallist 1500m

• Sinclaire Johnson, US outdoor record-holder at one mile

• Gracie Morris, 2025 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile champion

Full entries and an updated schedule are at nbindoorgrandprix.com