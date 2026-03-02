Cooper Lutkenhaus wins US indoor 800m title aged 17

Teenager confirms he will race at the World Indoor Championships later this month in Poland as it coincides with school holidays.

Last year Cooper Lutkenhaus made a name for himself by running 1:42.27 aged 16 at the US Championships. This winter his great form has continued, too, with a 1:46.68 victory at the US Indoor Championships at Staten Island in New York on Sunday (March 1).

Leading from halfway onwards, Lutkenhaus kicked away from Sean Dolan, who ran 1:47.16, and Isiah Harris with 1:47.22.

Olympic 1500m champion Cole Hocker had mixed fortunes over the weekend. On Saturday (Feb 28) he won the men's 3000m in 7:39.25 in a blanket finish with Yared Nuguse (7:39.28) and Nico Young (7:39.29).

But 24 hours later he found himself boxed in the closing stages of the men's 1500m and wound up fifth as the victory went to Nathan Green in 3:37.65 from Luke Houser. Nuguse, who had led in the second half of the race, lost pole position and then found himself with too much to do on the last lap and finished fourth.

Emily Mackay won the women's 3000m in 8:30.01 from Elle St Pierre's 8:31.07.

In the men's 60m hurdles Dylan Beard won in 7.37 to equal the world lead of Trey Cunningham who was runner-up in 7.40.

In one of the shocks of the weekend, Noah Lyles failed to qualify for the World Indoor Championships in the men's 60m. With the first two gaining automatic selection, he was third in 6.51 in a race won by Jordan Anthony in 6.45 with Trayvon Bromell runner-up in 6.47.

The women's 60m saw Jacious Sears clock 7.04 to beat teenagers Mia Maxwell (7.13) and Mariah Maxwell (7.14).

Khaleb McRae, who set a world indoor 400m record last month, won the men's 400m in 45.01.

In the field, shot putter Chase Jackson threw a women's US indoor record of 20.44m.