Cole Hocker wins US indoor 3000m title

Published: 28th February, 2026
Updated: 28th February, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Olympic 1500m gold medallist wins his national crown in New York.

Cole Hocker once again used a brilliantly timed finish to win the USATF indoor 3000m title in 7:39.25 in a blanket finish with Yared Nuguse (7:39.28) and Nico Young (7:39.29).

Hocker led for the first mile at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island in a slow 4:15 but the race heated up when Matt Wilkinson hit the front. The racing got really serious, though, when Nuguse went into the lead with 500m to go, with Hocker sitting back in third.

Cole Hocker (Jan Figueroa)

Young then made a big move with 300m to go. Hocker was still in third at this stage.

But around the final bend Hocker surged past Nuguse into second place and then kicked past Young in the home straight.

Cole Hocker, Nico Young, Yared Nuguse (Jan Figueroa)

Hocker had to work hard, though, as Nuguse finished strongly on the inside to finish just three hundredths of a second behind with Young a further one hundredth back.

Hocker and Nuguse earned the two automatic selection spots for the World Indoor Championships in Poland from March 20-22.

Results here.

