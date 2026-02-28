Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Fortunato clocks 17:54 for 5000m race walk world indoor record

AW News Fortunato clocks 17:54 for 5000m race walk world indoor record

Fortunato clocks 17:54 for 5000m race walk world indoor record

Log out
AW
Published: 28th February, 2026
Updated: 28th February, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

Runners who struggle to break 18-19 minutes for 5km will be amazed to hear about the latest race walking world record by Francesco Fortunato.

Francesco Fortunato sliced nearly 13 seconds off the world indoor record for the 5000m race walk when he clocked 17:54.48 at the Italian Indoor Championships in Ancona on Saturday (Feb 28).

The Italian recorded 17:55.65 at these championships in 2025, but the time was not ratified due to a technical judging issue, which meant Mikhail Shchennikov’s 18:07.08 from 1995 remained the ratified world record.

“I’m satisfied with myself,” said Fortunato. “I came here to try again and I didn’t give up. After the disappointment last year, I felt this was a record I deserved.”

Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link