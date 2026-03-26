Meet the rising star of the triple jump scene – Tito Odunaike

We speak to the triple jumper who made history by leaping to gold at the recent British Indoor Championships aged just 16.

At one point in the men’s triple jump at the British Indoor Athletics Championships, the podium had a combined age of just 50. The 16-year-old Tito Odunaike stood alongside 17-year-olds Harley Henry and Sean-Connor Atafo – a striking snapshot of the new generation coming through.

By the end of the competition, it was Odunaike who had made history after claiming gold with a best of 15.75m in the final round and replacing the 1979 200m winner Phil Brown as the youngest male ever to win a senior national title.

The Milton Keynes jumper has risen through the ranks consistently, having already impressed at English Schools and age-group level, including a breakthrough 16.01m performance at the England U20 indoor championships, which set a British Under-18 best.

A pupil at Harrow School, Odunaike’s rapid development in this technical event marks him out as one of Britain’s most exciting young talents. With European Under-18 and World Under-20 championships on the calendar, his 2026 season promises to be one to watch.

How did you first get into athletics?

I played a lot of football when I was younger, but I was always naturally quite fast. At school sports days and in PE there was a lot of running and I enjoyed that. Around Year Seven, my dad signed me up for an athletics club in Milton Keynes, and that’s when things became more serious. At first, I actually focused on distance events. I competed in cross country, 800m and 1500m races, and did some sprinting on the side.

How did triple jump enter the picture?

In Year Seven, I picked up long jump after trying it at school sports days. In my first proper athletics season, I did surprisingly well. I finished joint sixth in the country at Under-13 level.

Soon after that, I developed Osgood-Schlatter disease in both knees, particularly my left, which was my take-off leg for long jump. That injury meant I couldn’t continue with the event. The following season, I started exploring other options.

I didn’t try triple jump until Year Nine. I first competed in it at a school competition, did reasonably well and decided to stick with it for the rest of the season. That year I reached the English Schools Championships and finished seventh.

What was your overall experience at the British Indoor Championships like?

As a young athlete, I haven’t competed at major European events or competitions like the Loughborough International, so I’m not used to large stadium crowds. Seeing a proper stadium atmosphere was special. I also saw some huge names in athletics – Keely [Hodgkinson] running the 800m, Dina [Asher-Smith] warming up – and that was inspiring. The runway itself felt amazing. It was more responsive than what I’m used to, and the track felt great underfoot. The crowd getting involved and clapping added to the whole experience.

Normally I wait until the fourth round to clap but, with that crowd, I brought it forward to the second.

Were you surprised by the result, or did you believe it was possible?

I knew I had a strong chance going in because I had the leading mark in the field for that season. But I was also aware that some of the other athletes had jumped much further in previous years. I knew they had the potential to produce something big. I felt confident, but I also knew I needed to be at my best.

What does a typical week of training look like?

I’m at boarding school at Harrow. When I’m there, I train about 20 minutes away with coach Dave Johnson. There are several talented jumpers in the group, which creates a strong training environment.

I train with the group once or twice a week and for the rest of the week I follow a programme Dave writes for me. My school has its own track and gym, which makes everything convenient. I usually train four to five times a week, combining technical sessions, track work and strength training.

How do you find balancing athletics with boarding school life?

I actually find it easier than when I’m at home. At school, everything is within a five-minute walk – the track, the gym, even physio if I need it. That convenience makes a big difference.

At home, I’d have to drive to the gym or track, which adds time and effort. Being surrounded by the facilities I need really helps me stay consistent.

What are your big goals for this year?

The two main competitions are the European Under-18 Championships in July and the World Under-20 Championships in Oregon, in August. At the European Under-18s, I want to win. I believe I have a strong chance of doing very well there. If I qualify for the World Under-20 Championships, I’d love to come away with a medal.