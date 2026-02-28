Izzy Fry smashes course record at SportsShoes Podium x adidas 5km

Both Fry and Eloise Walker went underneath the course record in a close race, while Charlie Wheeler's kick was good enough for victory in Battersea.

Izzy Fry continued her fine start to the season after triumphing at the SportsShoes Podium x adidas 5km (February 27).

The 25-year-old clocked 15:18 – well under Charlotte Dannatt's course record of 15:37 in Battersea – to take a close victory over Eloise Walker.

Barely anything could split the two, who were both well over 20 seconds ahead of Poppy Tank in third, with Walker coming home in 15:19, just one second behind Fry.

This was Fry's second fastest ever 5km after she ran 15:17 to place fifth – behind Diane Van Es, Jana Van Lent, Klara Lukan and Laura Muir – in Monaco a fortnight ago.

Fry was also the third fastest British female at last month's Valencia 10km, running 31:01 to knock 40 seconds off her personal best and go seventh on the UK all-time standings.

"I had just mentally prepared to just get a good hard run out in Battersea," Fry told AW. "February was about doing two 5km road races and getting the stimulus, as I can get far more out of myself in a race than I can in training. The main aim now is to run a really fast 10,000m at the back of March. My mindset coming into this was getting as much as myself out on the day.

"It's nice to have consistency in the 5km. I walked away pretty frustrated in Monaco, as I knew it was a really good opportunity. We ran the first km there in about 3:09, whereas today was around 3:01/3:02. So they were very different styles of races."

Fry, who finished ninth over 5000m at the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome, has decided to skip the indoors this season and instead prioritise road racing. Her biggest aim this summer is to compete over 10,000m in at least one of the Commonwealth Games or European Athletics Championships.

Charlie Wheeler triumphed in the men's elite field, with his superb kick the difference in a close encounter.

In what turned out to be a three-horse race going into the final 400m, victory was up for grabs for Wheeler, Andrew Penney and Tom Graham-Marr at Battersea Park.

Although Jack Kavanngh's course record of 13:34 was out of reach, Wheeler still clocked 13:49.2, with Penney just behind in 13:49.4, while Graham-Marr ran 13:50.

Wheeler had competed in once race before his run in London, recording a 5000m mark of 13:30.08 at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University.

"There was big pack in the race," Wheeler said afterwards. "I didn't have the legs that I expected to have so it was about kicking and then holding on to the end. With the depth of the UK getting stronger, there's no race where you can run away from it.

"There were points where I was fighting for my life and I was just happy to be in contact at the final bend.”