British cross-country runners get stuck into league competition

Round-up from recent days on the country around the UK.
START FITNESS NORTH EAST HARRIER LEAGUE, Alnwick, March 28
Dan Milton, from the S Pack, was first home overall but, chasing hard, were leading members of the F Pack.
It was fifth home Carl Avery who led that charge and the Morpeth Harrier was rewarded with the fastest time overall of 34:49.
Heaton’s Chris Larkin, who was first home in the previous round, followed Avery through and was credited with the second quickest time of 35:18. Behind, leading veteran Jarlath McKenna was third quickest with 35:39.
In the women’s race it was again S Pack runners that crossed the line first with Nicole Burlinson leading the way in 28:56, but fifth home was previous race overall winner, Catriona MacDonald.
The Morpeth Harrier led the F Pack charge with the fastest time among the women of 27:52. This was ahead of Anna Pigford’s 28:09.
Seventh home overall and less than a minute down was North East favourite W45 Justina Heslop.
Overall: 1 D Melton (Elsw) 37:30; 2 L Sutherland (NSP) 38:11; 3 R Walsh (Alnw) 38:48
M40: 1 M Nicholson 40:20; 2 J McKenna (Tyne Br) 40;40
M45: 1 A Ball (Morp) 41:52
M50: 1 L McEwan (Elvet) 43:16
M55: 1 M Turnbull (Elsw) 44:17
M60: 1 J O’Reilly ((T’Dale) 46:24
M65: 1 D Walton (Elsw) 50:02
U20: 1S Punn (Gate) 40:48
Fastest (net time): 1 C Avery (Morp) 34:49; 2 C Larkin (Elsw) 35:18; J McKenna (Tyne Br, M40) 35:39
M45: Ball 41:52
M50: McEwan 43:16
M55: Turnbull 44:17
M60: O’Reilly 46:24
M65: Walton 50:02
U20: 1 Punn 38:17
U17: 1 A Cook (Gate) 15:43; 2 M Carr (Elsw) 16:17; 3 R Kirby (J&H) 16:43
Fastest: Cook 13:33; 2 Carr 14:17; 3 J Lonergan (T’dale) 14:49
U15: 1 G Hunter (T’dle) 13:58
Fastest: Hunter 12:18
U13: 1 E Simmers (Blyth) 14:12
Fastest: J Hopper (J&H) 13:15
Women: 1 N Burlinson (Durh) 28:56; 2 S Gair (Ash’ton, W35) 31:24; 3 C O’Callaghan (S Shields, W45) 32;23
W40: 1 J Hodgson (Morp) 33:36
W45: 2 J Heslop (Elsw) 33:41
W50: 1 A Dargie (Tyne Br) 33:06
W55: 1 A Banner (Elsw) 34:52
W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 37:39
U20: 1 O Simpson (Newc U) 32:43
Fastest: 1 C McDonald (Morp) 27:52; 2 A Pigford (Hought) 28:09; 3 A Etherington (Crook) 28:26
W40: 1 Hodgson 28:36
W45: Heslop 28:41
W50: Dargie 30:45
W55: Banner 29:52
W60: Murdy 32:39
U20: 1 Simpson 32:43
U17: 1 E Tomlinson (Elsw) 18:34; 2 N Phillipson (Birt) 19:03; 3 E Hobden (Birt) 19:20
Fastest: P Mulligan (Prudhoe) 17:51
U15: 1 E Dickie (T’dale) 14:49
Fastest: H Wilkinson (Morp) 14:36
U13: 1 M Carr (Prudhoe) 15:56
Fastest: Carr 14:16
OXFORDSHIRE LEAGUE, Round 5, Henley, Oxfordshire, March 1
The showground adjacent to the famous Rowing Centre saw the final match of the season and it was Swindon Harriers’ Ben Cole who added his fourth league win of the winter.
The Tonbridge first claimer led a Swindon Harriers one-two-three for his second claim club as Alex Bampton and Simon Byrne, who was second last time out, followed.
For the women, it was W35 Victoria Bodeker who came out on top for the second race in a row as former Oxford junior star Melissa Hawtin was about 120 metres down in second.
Overall: 1 B Cole (Swin, M40) 27:10; 2 A Bampton (Swin) 27:24; 3 S Byrne (Swin) 27:56
M40: 2 M Stone (Newb) 28:55
M50: 1 B Paviour (Read) 30:15; 2 A Ind (Newb) 31:03
M60: 1 B Reynolds (Radley) 34:36
M70: 1 M Sheriden (Newb) 439:22
U17: 1 J Norton (Newb) 21:31; 2 S Nixon-Gagg (Abing) 21:44; 3 O Lewis (Swin) 21:52
U15: 1 A Collins (Bic) 16:26; 2 H Colson (Radley) 16:26; 3 L Moss (Newb) 16:36
U13: 1 S Cousins (Radley) 12:35; 2 W May (Read) 12:59; 3 R Gray (Banb) 13:18
Women: 1 V Bodeker (Hook N, W35) 32:17; 2 M Hawtin (Oxf C) 32:51; 3 A Starling (Head RR) 33:47
W40: 1 J Franklin (Newb) 34:10
W50: 1 J Stueber (H’worth) 37:28
W60: 1 M McKnight (Oxf Tri) 42:25
U17: 1 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 24:28; 2 K Barney (Radley) 26:34; 3 J Lane (Abing) 28:07
U15: 1 A Haldane (Read) 18:35; 2 N Parry-Spring (Radley) 19:29; 3 T Kentish (Oxf C) 19:40
U13: 1 P Wall (Swin) 14:25; 2 R Walker (Banb) 14:41; 3 B Brien (Swin) 14:44
WESTWARD LEAGUE, Redruth, Cornwall, February 28
Josh Rowe won the league race overall but it was second placed Luke Jones who took the overall league title after six races.
Cornwall AC runner Rowe won by over a minute from a trio of Exeter University runners led by Jones, who also duly took team honours both of the day and after six matches.
For the women it was Annabel Arnold who headed Devon champion Ellen Leggate, who won the combined women’s, under-20 and under-17 race but it was Leggate’s Exeter University who continued their team domination.
Men: 1 J Rowe (Corn) 27:03; 2 L Jones (Exe U) 28:07; 3 B Stockhill (Exe U) 28:33
M40: 1 T Brogden (Tav) 30:49
M$5: 1 K Stone (Plym AC) 30:56; 2 J Gilbey (Plym H) 31:06
M55: 1 P Wear (Corn) 31:49
M60: 1 P Darrin (Corn) 34:19
TEAM: 1 Exeter University 1478; 2 Cornwall 1462; 3 Exe U B 1395
M40 TEAM: 1 Cornwall 770
Overall Champion (best 5 of 6): 1 Jones
TEAM: 1 Exeter U 7327
M40 TEAM: 1 Plymouth H 3727
U17: 1 W Pearce (Newq) 16:50; 2 L Hayes (Erme V) 17:37; 3 S Anderson (Corn) 17:4
TEAM: 1 Newquay & Par 291
Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 Pearce
TEAM: 1 N&P 1136
U15: 1 L Scott-Tucker (Tav) 14:02; 2 E Young (Tav) 14:21; 3 L Snell (Torbay) 14:23
TEAM: 1 Tavistock 292
Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 F Whybrow (Tav)
TEAM: 1 Tavistock 1175
U13: 1 S Bradbury (Corn) 11:00; 2 J Veller (Corn) 11:07; 3 K Hipwell (Corn) 11:11
TEAM: 1 Cornwall 297
Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 Bradbury
TEAM: 1 Cornwall 1176
Women: 1 Arnold (Plym) 18:39; 2 J Leggate (Exe U) 28:47; 3 F German (SWRR) 18:57
W45: 1 P Riches (N&P) 21:53
W50: 1 E Lake (Erme V) 21:52
W55: 1 J McFadzean (SWRR) 23:02
W60: 1 C Walters (Tav) 24:54
TEAM: 1 Exeter U 785; 2 Exe U B 754; 3 Cornwall 735
W35 TEAM: 1 Tavistock 288
Overall Champion (best 5 of 6): 1 L Macro (SWRR) 24:56
TEAM: 1 Exe U 3878
W35 TEAM: 1 Tavistock 1434
U17: 1 S Clarke (N&P) 21:41
TEAM: 1 N&P 198
Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 L Jackson (Exe) 394
TEAM: 1 Exeter H 1071
U15: 1 E Goodspeed (Plym) 16:06; 2 A Little (Torbay) 16:28; 3 R Selby (N&P) 16:54
TEAM: 1 N&P 285
Overall Champion: 1 Goodspeed 400
TEAM: 1 Cornwall 1115
U13: 1 A Ishmael (Corn) 12:05; 2 E Searle (Corn) 12:14; 3 O Walkerdine (Plym) 12:15
TEAM: 1 Cornwall 295
Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 Walkerdine 391
TEAM: 1 Cornwall 1151