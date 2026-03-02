British cross-country runners get stuck into league competition

Round-up from recent days on the country around the UK.

START FITNESS NORTH EAST HARRIER LEAGUE, Alnwick, March 28

Dan Milton, from the S Pack, was first home overall but, chasing hard, were leading members of the F Pack.

It was fifth home Carl Avery who led that charge and the Morpeth Harrier was rewarded with the fastest time overall of 34:49.

Heaton’s Chris Larkin, who was first home in the previous round, followed Avery through and was credited with the second quickest time of 35:18. Behind, leading veteran Jarlath McKenna was third quickest with 35:39.

In the women’s race it was again S Pack runners that crossed the line first with Nicole Burlinson leading the way in 28:56, but fifth home was previous race overall winner, Catriona MacDonald.

The Morpeth Harrier led the F Pack charge with the fastest time among the women of 27:52. This was ahead of Anna Pigford’s 28:09.

Seventh home overall and less than a minute down was North East favourite W45 Justina Heslop.

Overall: 1 D Melton (Elsw) 37:30; 2 L Sutherland (NSP) 38:11; 3 R Walsh (Alnw) 38:48

M40: 1 M Nicholson 40:20; 2 J McKenna (Tyne Br) 40;40

M45: 1 A Ball (Morp) 41:52

M50: 1 L McEwan (Elvet) 43:16

M55: 1 M Turnbull (Elsw) 44:17

M60: 1 J O’Reilly ((T’Dale) 46:24

M65: 1 D Walton (Elsw) 50:02

U20: 1S Punn (Gate) 40:48

Fastest (net time): 1 C Avery (Morp) 34:49; 2 C Larkin (Elsw) 35:18; J McKenna (Tyne Br, M40) 35:39

M45: Ball 41:52

M50: McEwan 43:16

M55: Turnbull 44:17

M60: O’Reilly 46:24

M65: Walton 50:02

U20: 1 Punn 38:17

U17: 1 A Cook (Gate) 15:43; 2 M Carr (Elsw) 16:17; 3 R Kirby (J&H) 16:43

Fastest: Cook 13:33; 2 Carr 14:17; 3 J Lonergan (T’dale) 14:49

U15: 1 G Hunter (T’dle) 13:58

Fastest: Hunter 12:18

U13: 1 E Simmers (Blyth) 14:12

Fastest: J Hopper (J&H) 13:15

Women: 1 N Burlinson (Durh) 28:56; 2 S Gair (Ash’ton, W35) 31:24; 3 C O’Callaghan (S Shields, W45) 32;23

W40: 1 J Hodgson (Morp) 33:36

W45: 2 J Heslop (Elsw) 33:41

W50: 1 A Dargie (Tyne Br) 33:06

W55: 1 A Banner (Elsw) 34:52

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 37:39

U20: 1 O Simpson (Newc U) 32:43

Fastest: 1 C McDonald (Morp) 27:52; 2 A Pigford (Hought) 28:09; 3 A Etherington (Crook) 28:26

W40: 1 Hodgson 28:36

W45: Heslop 28:41

W50: Dargie 30:45

W55: Banner 29:52

W60: Murdy 32:39

U20: 1 Simpson 32:43

U17: 1 E Tomlinson (Elsw) 18:34; 2 N Phillipson (Birt) 19:03; 3 E Hobden (Birt) 19:20

Fastest: P Mulligan (Prudhoe) 17:51

U15: 1 E Dickie (T’dale) 14:49

Fastest: H Wilkinson (Morp) 14:36

U13: 1 M Carr (Prudhoe) 15:56

Fastest: Carr 14:16

OXFORDSHIRE LEAGUE, Round 5, Henley, Oxfordshire, March 1

The showground adjacent to the famous Rowing Centre saw the final match of the season and it was Swindon Harriers’ Ben Cole who added his fourth league win of the winter.

The Tonbridge first claimer led a Swindon Harriers one-two-three for his second claim club as Alex Bampton and Simon Byrne, who was second last time out, followed.

For the women, it was W35 Victoria Bodeker who came out on top for the second race in a row as former Oxford junior star Melissa Hawtin was about 120 metres down in second.

Overall: 1 B Cole (Swin, M40) 27:10; 2 A Bampton (Swin) 27:24; 3 S Byrne (Swin) 27:56

M40: 2 M Stone (Newb) 28:55

M50: 1 B Paviour (Read) 30:15; 2 A Ind (Newb) 31:03

M60: 1 B Reynolds (Radley) 34:36

M70: 1 M Sheriden (Newb) 439:22

U17: 1 J Norton (Newb) 21:31; 2 S Nixon-Gagg (Abing) 21:44; 3 O Lewis (Swin) 21:52

U15: 1 A Collins (Bic) 16:26; 2 H Colson (Radley) 16:26; 3 L Moss (Newb) 16:36

U13: 1 S Cousins (Radley) 12:35; 2 W May (Read) 12:59; 3 R Gray (Banb) 13:18

Women: 1 V Bodeker (Hook N, W35) 32:17; 2 M Hawtin (Oxf C) 32:51; 3 A Starling (Head RR) 33:47

W40: 1 J Franklin (Newb) 34:10

W50: 1 J Stueber (H’worth) 37:28

W60: 1 M McKnight (Oxf Tri) 42:25

U17: 1 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 24:28; 2 K Barney (Radley) 26:34; 3 J Lane (Abing) 28:07

U15: 1 A Haldane (Read) 18:35; 2 N Parry-Spring (Radley) 19:29; 3 T Kentish (Oxf C) 19:40

U13: 1 P Wall (Swin) 14:25; 2 R Walker (Banb) 14:41; 3 B Brien (Swin) 14:44

WESTWARD LEAGUE, Redruth, Cornwall, February 28

Josh Rowe won the league race overall but it was second placed Luke Jones who took the overall league title after six races.

Cornwall AC runner Rowe won by over a minute from a trio of Exeter University runners led by Jones, who also duly took team honours both of the day and after six matches.

For the women it was Annabel Arnold who headed Devon champion Ellen Leggate, who won the combined women’s, under-20 and under-17 race but it was Leggate’s Exeter University who continued their team domination.

Men: 1 J Rowe (Corn) 27:03; 2 L Jones (Exe U) 28:07; 3 B Stockhill (Exe U) 28:33

M40: 1 T Brogden (Tav) 30:49

M$5: 1 K Stone (Plym AC) 30:56; 2 J Gilbey (Plym H) 31:06

M55: 1 P Wear (Corn) 31:49

M60: 1 P Darrin (Corn) 34:19

TEAM: 1 Exeter University 1478; 2 Cornwall 1462; 3 Exe U B 1395

M40 TEAM: 1 Cornwall 770

Overall Champion (best 5 of 6): 1 Jones

TEAM: 1 Exeter U 7327

M40 TEAM: 1 Plymouth H 3727

U17: 1 W Pearce (Newq) 16:50; 2 L Hayes (Erme V) 17:37; 3 S Anderson (Corn) 17:4

TEAM: 1 Newquay & Par 291

Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 Pearce

TEAM: 1 N&P 1136

U15: 1 L Scott-Tucker (Tav) 14:02; 2 E Young (Tav) 14:21; 3 L Snell (Torbay) 14:23

TEAM: 1 Tavistock 292

Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 F Whybrow (Tav)

TEAM: 1 Tavistock 1175

U13: 1 S Bradbury (Corn) 11:00; 2 J Veller (Corn) 11:07; 3 K Hipwell (Corn) 11:11

TEAM: 1 Cornwall 297

Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 Bradbury

TEAM: 1 Cornwall 1176

Women: 1 Arnold (Plym) 18:39; 2 J Leggate (Exe U) 28:47; 3 F German (SWRR) 18:57

W45: 1 P Riches (N&P) 21:53

W50: 1 E Lake (Erme V) 21:52

W55: 1 J McFadzean (SWRR) 23:02

W60: 1 C Walters (Tav) 24:54

TEAM: 1 Exeter U 785; 2 Exe U B 754; 3 Cornwall 735

W35 TEAM: 1 Tavistock 288

Overall Champion (best 5 of 6): 1 L Macro (SWRR) 24:56

TEAM: 1 Exe U 3878

W35 TEAM: 1 Tavistock 1434

U17: 1 S Clarke (N&P) 21:41

TEAM: 1 N&P 198

Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 L Jackson (Exe) 394

TEAM: 1 Exeter H 1071

U15: 1 E Goodspeed (Plym) 16:06; 2 A Little (Torbay) 16:28; 3 R Selby (N&P) 16:54

TEAM: 1 N&P 285

Overall Champion: 1 Goodspeed 400

TEAM: 1 Cornwall 1115

U13: 1 A Ishmael (Corn) 12:05; 2 E Searle (Corn) 12:14; 3 O Walkerdine (Plym) 12:15

TEAM: 1 Cornwall 295

Overall Champion (best 4 of 6): 1 Walkerdine 391

TEAM: 1 Cornwall 1151