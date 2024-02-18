Noah Lyles runs 6.43 to beat Christian Coleman by one hundredth of a second at the USATF Indoor Champs in Albuquerque on Saturday

For most of the men’s 60m final at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on Saturday (Feb 17), Christian Coleman looked poised to strike gold. But the fast-starting world record-holder was run down in the closing metres by Noah Lyles, the world 100m and 200m champion, in a dramatic race.

With 6.43 and 6.44, the duo ran the fastest times in the world this year – albeit at this altitude venue – and marked themselves out as favourites to win gold and silver at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in two weeks.

“Eight years I’ve been trying to work on my start, my acceleration, my first 60,” Lyles said. “If they can’t beat me here (in the 60m), you can’t beat me anywhere.”

After world records in the sprint hurdles on Friday, the action on Saturday did not disappoint with more top-class performances. These included Ryan Crouser enjoying his second-best indoor throw ever of 22.80m – missing his own world record by 2cm – to win the men’s shot put.

Cole Hocker impressed in the men’s 1500m as he ran away from Hobbs Kessler in the closing stages to win convincingly in 3:37.52. Bryce Hoppel, meanwhile, took his fourth title in the men’s 800m with 1:46.67 ahead of Isaiah Harris.

Erin Reese had three of the best throws in American women’s weight throw history, topped by a 25.73m in round two to move to No.2 on the world all-time list.

Elsewhere, Alexis Holmes won the women’s 400m in a meeting record of 50.34. Katie Moon successfully defended her women’s pole vault title with a best of 4.80m. Aleia Hobbs also enjoyed a successful defence of the women’s 60m title with 7.02.

Nikki Hiltz took a second straight women’s 1500m crown with a strong finish in a time of 4:08.35.

