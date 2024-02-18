AW promotion

There can be no denying that the 2024 sporting calendar is absolutely stacked. In football, continual showdowns are taking place all over the world. Sebastian Haller completed his incredible comeback story in Africa as he led his beloved Ivory Coast to glory on home turf in the African Cup of Nations. Both Europe and South America will also crown their champions later this summer when UEFA Euro 2024 and the Copa America get underway.

And it isn't just the beautiful game that is featured front and centre. In boxing, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will battle it out to determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis over two decades ago.

But despite all that, the biggest event of the year is undoubtedly the 2024 Olympic Games. Eliminating from Paris, France, the showdown gets underway on July 26th and over the course of the next three weeks, 10,500 athletes will aim to win gold medals for their countries. With centuries of history under its belt, the event has become a cornerstone of the international sports calendar, captivating the hearts and minds of billions. But of the 329 different events across 32 different sports, which are the most popular?

Swimming

Diving into the deep end, swimming has carved out an indisputable niche as one of the most-watched Olympic sports. The pool is not just a venue to witness records being shattered; it’s a theatre of drama and emotion. From Michael Phelps’s unprecedented medal haul to the ferocity of rivalry between swimmers like Chad le Clos and the aforementioned American sensation Phelps, these moments have underscored swimming’s position as a must-watch.

But it’s impossible to discuss the sport in depth without discussing the incomparable Flying Fish. The 38-year-old American is the most decorated Olympian in history, racking up an eye-watering 28 medals including 23 golds, 14 more than the four athletes tied in second place for most golds. While he took place at Sydney 2000 at just 14 years of age, it wasn’t until Athens four years later that he became a force to be reckoned with, winning six golds at just 18 years old. He secured a further eight in Beijing, four in London and five in Rio de Janeiro to secure his legacy as the greatest athlete of all time.

Athletics

The track has long been a hallowed ground for athletes, and track and field events are the cornerstone of the Games. With sports as varied as shot put and sprinting, there is plenty of meat to get our teeth into. But the jewel in the athletic crown is without a doubt the 100m sprint. Every four years, audiences watch with bated breath as the world’s fastest human ascends the blocks.

While Phelps is without a doubt the undisputed king of aquatics, the warrior that reigns supreme in the sprinting realm is none other than Usain Bolt. The Jamaican star announced his entry to superstardom back in 2008 when he won Olympic Gold against the toughest lineup of competitors ever assembled, featuring compatriots Asafa Powell and Michael Frater. He smashed the world record in the process, and then he did the exact same in the 200m days later.

At London 2012 he completed a clean sweep, winning the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay alongside fellow Jamaicans Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, and Yohan Blake, and he would retain all three crowns in Rio four years later. In fact, he completed the triple at all three Games he competed at, but he was stripped of his 4x100m gold at Beijing 2008 nine years later when it was found that the aforementioned Carter failed a drug test.

Football

If there’s one event that unites the world, it’s football. With its massive following and representation from every continent, the Beautiful Game at the Olympics serves as a truly global stage. While for many the Olympics isn’t considered the pinnacle of the sport as it is with athletics, swimming and gymnastics, it is still a tournament that the planet’s top teams want to win. We saw that on full display in Rio de Janeiro back in 2016 when Brazil gained redemption for their 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Germany in the World Cup semifinals two years before claiming Olympic gold in front of their adoring public.

The Olympics serve as the perfect breeding ground for football’s young talents. Only three players over the age of 23 are allowed to feature, with the rest having to be young starlets looking to make a name for themselves. Former Barcelona star Neymar was one of those players eight years ago, and his four goals were crucial to the success of the Selecao.

Over the years, the tournament has given us iconic moments, such as Angel Di Maria’s winner for Argentina in the Gold Medal match in 2008 – his first of four goals in major finals for the Albiceleste – or England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all coming together to assemble a Great British team for one time only at London 2012. This summer, it remains to be seen which stars will feature at the event, especially because there are so many other international tournaments taking place at the same time, but don’t be surprised to see someone of Kylian Mbappe’s calibre playing for France as Les Bleus hosts the action,