Grant Holloway runs 7.27 to break his own men’s world mark as Tia Jones equals Devynne Charlton recent women’s record of 7.67

There were two world records in the sprint hurdles on the first day of the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, plus a world best in the men’s weight throw.

Taking advantage of the 1511m altitude, Grant Holloway cut through the thin air to slice two hundredths of a second off his three-year-old men’s 60m hurdles record with 7.27, while Tia Jones tied Devynne Charlton’s women’s world record, which was set at last week’s Millrose Games, with 7.67.

Both performances were set in the heats with Jones returning to win the final in 7.68, although Holloway, who is unbeaten in the event over the last 10 years, did not run the men’s final, which was won by Trey Cunningham in 7.39.

While Holloway’s record was not too surprising, Jones looked slightly stunned to equal the women’s record. She started 2024 with a PB of 7.96, although she won the 2018 world under-20 title.

There was also a world best in the men’s weight throw for Daniel Haugh, who added 49cm to the previous world best with a 26.35m effort. His throw broke a 29-year-old world best by Lance Deal at the 1995 USA Mobil Indoor Championships in Atlanta, which was set two months before Haugh was born.

🚨WORLD BEST🚨 Daniel Haugh is the first male to surpass 26m in the weight throw with his 26.35m/86-5 fourth round heave! His mark bettered Lance Deal’s 1995 American record of 25.86m/84-10.75 – a 29-year-old record that’s older than Haugh. 🤯#JourneyToGold | #USATFIndoors pic.twitter.com/kM9NQGLfJa — USATF (@usatf) February 17, 2024

Elsewhere in Albuquerque, Tara Davis-Woodhall won the women’s long jump in a world-leading 7.18m. Chase Jackson (née Ealey) threw a world-leading 20.02m to win the women’s shot.

Vashti Cunningham won her eighth consecutive US indoor women’s high jump crown with 1.92m. Yared Nuguse won a tactical men’s 3000m in 7:55.76 as Elle St Pierre won the women’s 3000m in 8:54.40.

Meanwhile over at the quick Boston University track, Grant Fisher narrowly missed Woody Kincaid’s US indoor 5000m record with 12:51.84 as British runners Patrick Dever (13:04.05) and Jack Rowe (13:04.75) ran Olympic qualifiers with Charles Hicks clocking 13:09.38.

Full results here.

