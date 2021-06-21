World 1500m champion can only finish fourth in Kenyan trials and overlooked for Tokyo spot as we bring you our regular results review

With a highly anticipated Müller British Championships this coming weekend, all eyes last week were on the Kenyan Championships and the beginning of the US Team Trials in Eugene which were highlighted by Ryan Crouser’s stunning world record in the shot.

On day two in Eugene, Sha’Carri Richardson sewed up her 100m Olympic team spot with a 10.86 win into a -1.0 headwind. In the semi-final she ran 10.64/2.6. Javianne Oliver (10.99) and Teahna Daniels (11.03) also made the team.

Valarie Allman won the women’s discus with a 69.92m throw after going over 70 metres in qualifying. The US Team Trials go on all week.

Kenyan Olympic Trials, Nairobi, June 16-19

The big news came in the 1500m where Charles Simotwo won in 3:33.02 ahead of little-known Kamar Etiyang in 3:33.12 with Abel Kipsang third in 3:34.36. The world champion and world leader Timothy Cheruiyot was only fourth in 3:34.62, apparently affected by injury but he was not given a second chance and was controversially ignored by the Kenyan selectors when they named their three athletes for Tokyo.

Hellen Obiri won the 10,000m in 30:53.60 from Irene Cheptai’s 31:06.86 and Sheila Chelangat’s 31:10.27. The marathon world record-holder Brigid Kosgei was sixth in 32:18.90.

Earlier in the championships, Lilian Kasait’s 14:52.18 edged Obiri in the women’s 5000m with 14:52.18 to 14:52.51.

Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon won the 1500m easily in 4:02.10.

Leonard Bett won the 3000m steeplechase in 8:17.26 from Abraham Kibiwott in 8:17.61 with Olympic and world champion Conseslus Kipruto a non-finisher.

The 2015 world steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng ran 9:24.5 to defeat reigning world champion Beatrice Chepkoech’s 9:25.0.

Three-time world half-marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor returned from a road accident last year with his fastest 10,000m since 2017, to win in a fast 27:01.06 from Rodgers Kwemoi’s 27:05.51.

Michael Saruni won the 800m in 1:45.01 from Ferguson Rotich (1:45.95) and Emmanuel Korir (1:46.06).

Nicholas Kimeli won the 5000m in 13:02.87 from Daniel Simuyu’s 13:05.05.

It was not just distance runners though as Ferdinand Omanyala won the 100m title in a Kenyan record and Olympic qualifier 10.02.

Mary Moraa won the women’s 800m in 2:00.67 with former world champion Eunice Sum’s running 2:01.83 in third.

Another world champion Julius Yego won the javelin with a modest 75.58m.

67th Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, Chorzow, June 19

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay was unable to add the world outdoor 1500m record to her indoor one but still ran a fast 3:54.01 to defeat team-mate Hirut Meshesha’s 3:59.43.

European indoor champion Patryk Dobek set a world leading 1:43.73 in the men’s 800m. He was followed in by Britain’s Jamie Webb who burst back to his best form to set a PB 1:44.14 just ahead of Elliot Giles who also set an outdoor PB of 1:44.20.

World 1500m bronze medallist Marcin Lewandowski was fourth in 1:44.31 while 17-year-old Krzysztof Roznicki set a Polish under-20 and European age-17 record of 1:44.51 in fifth.

Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu won the women’s 800m in 1:57.57 ahead of Catriona Bisset’s Oceanian record of 1:58.09 with France’s Renelle Lamote (1:58.11) third.

Namibian teenager Beatrice Masilingi won the women’s 400m in 49.88 while Botswana’s Isaac Makwala won the men’s 400m in 44.47, his fastest time in three years.

Italy’s European indoor 60m champion Marcell Jacobs returned from injury to win the 100m in 10.06.

Former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie cleared a 5.92m meeting record in the pole vault to defeat younger brother Valentin’s 5.80m.

World champion Pawel Fajdek defeated European champion Wojciech Nowicki in the men’s hammer with a 82.14m throw and there was also a Polish one-two in the women’s event with Malwina Kopron’s 74.93m defeating Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk’s 73.59m.

Madrid, June 19

World champion Yulimar Rojas won the triple jump with a wind-assisted 15.34/2.2 backed up by a legal 15.19/1.4.

World record-holder Wayde van Niekerk ran his fastest 400m for four years with a 44.56 Olympic standard but was narrowly beaten by Colombian Anthony Zambrano’s 44.51.

Hugues Fabrice Zango won the triple jump with a wind-assisted 17.83/2.5 over Pedro Pablo Pichardo’s 17.69/0.2 world lead.

Tony Van Diepen won the 800m in 1:45.17 from Ireland’s Mark English 1:45.22.

Namibian Under-20 and world 400m leader Christine Mboma won the women’s 200m in 22.79/-1.1.

Ordizia, Spain, June 19

Cuban Rose Mary Almanza surprised with a 1:56.42 world lead at 800m.

Ukraine Championships, Lutsk, June 18-19

World under-20 high jump record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh won with a European lead 2.00m at her first attempt before trying an outdoor PB of 2.05m. Irina Herashchenko was second with 1.96m.

The European indoor long jump champion Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won her event with a 6.76/0.5 effort.

There was a national record in the pole vault for Marina Kilypko with a 4.70m leap.

The hammer was won by Mykhaylo Kokhan’s throw of 78.61m with former double world champion Ivan Tikhon of Belarus, who is aged 44, second with 76.63m.

European Team Championships First League, Cluj Napoca, Romania, June 19-20

Czech Republic won with 320.5 points ahead of Belarus (315) who will also be promoted to the Super League.

Femke Bol won the 400m in a Dutch record and championship record 50.37 while Jochem Dobber won the men’s race in 45.40.

Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou also set a championship record of 8.38m in the long jump whiled Switzerland’s Angelica Moser cleared 4.65m in the pole vault and Finland’s Senni Salminen set a European lead and Finnish record of 14.63/1.0 in the triple jump.

The Czechs European indoor champion Tomas Stanek won the shot with a 20.79m throw and they also won the men’s 4x400m in a European leading 3:02.42 which currently puts them in an Olympic qualifying position. The Netherlands were second in 3:02.49.

Belarus’ Elvira Herman won the 100m hurdles in a championship record of 12.62.

Switzerland’s Salome Lang set a national record 1.96m in the high jump.

European Team Championships Second League, Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, June 19-20

Hungary won with 255 points from Denmark (245.5) and Slovenia (233) who will also gain promotion into the First League.

Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh defeated Lithuania’s 2017 World champion Andrius Gudzius in the discus, 66.55m to 63.90m.

European Team Championships Third League, Limassol, Cyprus, June 19-20

Serbia topped the standings with 555 points ahead of Cyprus (523) and Moldova (467) who will also gain promotion into the Second League.

Charnwood AC Open, Loughborough, June 16

Jessica Mayho was close to her hammer PB with a 67.16m winning throw while Thomas Head won the men’s event with a PB 65.26m.

BMC Regional Races, Lee Valley, June 16

Erin Wallace warmed up for the British Championships 1500m with a 2:02.93 800m PB.

Rattigen, Germany, June 19-20

Kai Kazmirek won the decathlon with 8184 points while Canadian Georgia Ellenwood won the heptathlon with 6314 points from Odile Ahouanwanou from Benin’s national record 6274 and the latter also achieved national records in the hurdles of 13.25 and 15.79m for the shot.

Regensburg, Germany, June 20

Germany won the women’s 4x100m in a world-leading 42.38 while their men ran 38.32. In the mixed 4x400m they set a national record 3:13.57 to top the world rankings. Miriam Dattke won the 5000m in 15:34.92 with Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya fourth in 15:57.12 again well outside the Olympic standard.

Decines Charpieu, France, June 19

Australian Jye Edwards won the 1500m in 3:34.31 ahead of Ireland´s Andrew Coscoran’s 3:36.16. In the women’s 800m there was a win for Ethiopian Netsanet Desta with 2:00.37 ahead of world champion Halimah Nakaayi’s 2:00.62.

Arabian Championships, Rades, Tunisia, June 18

Bahrain’s Sadik Mikhou won the 1500m with 3:33.81 ahead of Morrocan Abdelatif Sadiki’s 3:34.54.

There was an Asian shot put record of 21.15m for Bahrain’s Abdelrahman Mahmoud.

Trafford, June 16

Laura Weightman ran her first track race of the year with a 8:53.37 in a mixed 3000m.

Berlin, June 19

Olympic champion Christoph Harting won the discus with a 62.21m throw.

Nigerian Championships, Lagos, June 18-20

Blessing Okagbare run a fast wind-assisted 10.63/2.7 to win the women’s 100m.

Enoch Adegoke won the men’s 100m final in a legal 10.00/1.2.

Tobi Amusan won the 100m hurdles in a hand-timed 12.3/0.0.

Chukwu Enekwechi won the shot with a 21.47m while Nigeria’s women were timed at 42.98 to strengthen their chance of an Olympic qualifying place.

Akmaty, Kazaghstan, June 19-20

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya won the high jump with a 1.96m leap.

Nuneaton Night of 800m PBs, Nuneaton, June 16

Multiple masters international medallist Dave Oxland, who is new to the age group, went top of the UK M70 rankings with his 2:32.46.

Alex Haines went second in the UK M50 listings with 2:07.15 to world champion Mark Symes.

English National and Inter-Counties cross-country runner-up Shaikira King went second in the UK under-15 girls rankings with 2:11.23 in her first year in the age group.

Sunderland City 5km, June 19

The event where Steve Cram was race director saw a clear men’s win for Carl Avery in 14:48 from Finn Brodie’s 15:01.

Danielle Hodgkinson won the women’s race in 16:30, followed by Lydia Turner’s 18:01 with Olympian Aly Dixon third in 18:03.

Sunderland City 10km, June 20

Olympic marathoner Ben Connor completed his competitive preparations for Japan with a win in 30:03 ahead of Graham Rush’s 30.52.

Claire Duck won the women’s race in 34:37, from Leeds clubmate Georgia Malir’s 34:53.

The half-marathons saw wins for Conrad Franks (69:02) and Josie Rawes (83:34).

Sale Sizzler 5km, Manchester, June 17

There was a Heyes family double for Andy (14:09) and Lauren (16:25).

Andy Heyes won the men’s race in 14:09 around 100 metres ahead of Jonathan Mellor. Third placer Andy Davies went joint top of the UK M40 rankings with 14:29.

Lauren Heyes won the women’s race in 16:25 nearly a minute ahead of masters international winner Kirsty Longley’s 17:17.

Coombe Keynes 10km, Dorset, June 20

Former multiple British and Irish Masters International cross-country winner Julian Critchlow won overall in his first race as an M60 in 39:52 and apart from winning took 90 seconds off of Nigel Gates’ M60 record on a muddy course.

Lago Maggiore, Italy, June 19

Switzerland’s Julien Wanders won the Half-Marathon in 62:42 ahead of Norway’s Sondre Nordstad Moen’s 63:00.

