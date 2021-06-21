Sprinter’s comeback from injury continues as Rudy Winkler sets US hammer record, Keni Harrison takes the sprint hurdles crown and Allyson Felix qualifies for the 400m behind Quanera Hayes

Trayvon Bromell’s brilliant return from career-threatening injuries continued in Eugene on Sunday (June 20) as he won the men’s 100m at the US Team Trials in 9.80 (0.8) from Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley.

Bromell, 25, was wheeled off the track at the Rio Olympics and has undergone Achilles surgeries, but he triumphed in these American Olympic trials as a number of big-name athletes faltered.

Noah Lyles, for example, was seventh and Justin Gatlin, who is now aged 39, finished eighth, while Christian Coleman of course is serving an anti-doping suspension.

“It’s a marvellous feeling,” said Bromell. “Everybody who knows me knows that I’m a spiritual runner. I run for God. I run for Christ. He tells us in scripture when things like this happen, ‘You won’t be surprised,’ so when I won, I was happy.”

Rudy Winkler won a men’s hammer competition that will go down in history as the greatest in US history.

Winkler threw 82.71m on his second attempt to beat Lance Deal’s 25-year-old American record as he also went No.20 on the world all-time rankings.

In total Winkler managed five efforts over 80 metres while runner-up Daniel Haugh threw a PB of 79.39m and third-placed Alex Young also threw a PB of 78.32m to make the team for Tokyo.

Winkler will now go to the Games hoping to be the first US champion in the men’s hammer since Hal Connolly in 1956 and the first US male medallist since Deal in 1996.

A dramatic women’s 400m was won by Quanera Hayes in 49.78 from a fast-finishing Allyson Felix, who clocked 50.02 to make her fifth Olympic team as Wadeline Jonathas finished third.

Keni Harrison was also all smiles after winning the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.47. In 2016 she had missed out on making the team for the Rio Olympics but went on to break the world record in London. However here she made no mistake as she beat Brianna McNeal with Christina Clemons pipping Gabbi Cunningham for third.

McNeal’s participation in the Tokyo Games, however, hinges on her current appeal against an anti-doping ban being successful.

Triple jumper Keturah Orji won her fifth consecutive US title with a 14.52m meeting record. Tori Franklin was runner-up with 14.36m and Jasmine Moore third with 14.15m.

The men’s 400m, meanwhile, was won by the favourite, Michael Norman, in a season’s best of 44.07 from Michael Cherry and Randolph Ross.

The decathlon was also a high-quality event with Garrett Scantling scoring a PB of 8647 to win from Steven Bastien and Zach Ziemek.

High jumper Vashti Cunningham also sealed selection with her fourth consecutive US title and a best of 1.96m as Inika McPherson took second place and Nicole Greene third – both jumping 1.93m.

