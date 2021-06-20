The second day of the England Athletics U23 and U20 Champs saw athletes trying to qualify for next month’s European U23 and U20 Champs in Tallinn

As the England Athletics Under-23 and Under-20 Championships drew to a close on Sunday (June 20) at Bedford International Stadium, a number of competitors will now hope they have done enough to earn GB selection for the European age-group championships in Tallinn next month.

First up is the European Under-23 Championships on July 8-11 followed by the European Under-20 Championships on July 15-18, with both events held in the Estonian city. The World Under-20 Championships in Kenya is still happening in August, but British Athletics has decided not to send a team.

On Sunday in Bedford the sprint hurdler Lily Parris of Chelmsford claimed the under-20 women’s 100m hurdles gold with 13.68 (-0.3) ahead of Abigail Pawlett and Mallory Cluley (see main image above).

Tiarnan Crorken of Preston Harriers won the under-23 men’s 1500m in 3:40.53 as he out-ran Joshua Lay, George Mills, Matthew Stonier and Thomas Keen in the closing stages of a competitive metric mile.

Another middle-distance runner in form was Daniel Joyce of Tynedale Harriers as he ran 1:52.43 to win the under-20 men’s 800m with a strong finish.

In the jumps, Henry Clarkson of Edinburgh AC was a decisive winner of the under-23 men’s triple jump with 15.00m (1.0).

Kristal Awuah had a busy and successful weekend as the Herne Hill Harrier added to her under-23 women’s 100m title on Saturday with a 200m gold on Sunday. She ran 23.24 (-0.2) into a slight headwind.

Also impressing in the sprints was Shemar Boldizsar, who clocked 20.81 (0.1) to win the under-23 men’s 200m in cool conditions at Bedford.

Success Eduan once again lived up to her name with victory in the under-20 women’s 200m in 23.70 (0.1).

In the race walks, Chris Snook of Aldershot, Farnham & District won the under-23 men’s 10,000m in 44:45.98 while Bethan Davies won the under-23 women’s equivalent in 47:07.97.

It was great to see Dominic Ogbechie return to form as well. The multi-talented Highgate athlete won the under-20 high jump with 2.13m.

In the hammer, Katie Head took the under-23 women’s title with 62.38m as she was watched by her father, Paul, the Olympian and Commonwealth medallist, while Ben Hawkes of Worthing took the under-23 men’s hammer crown with 68.03m.

To read our report from the first day of the championships, CLICK HERE

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram