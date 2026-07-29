The psychology of racing under pressure: what elite athletes can teach the rest of us

A race can be won or lost within a few seconds. It only takes a bad start, too quick a turn or hesitation to determine who will win first place, second place or even fifth. Professional athletes undergo years of training, but they still need to cope with nerves because a lot depends on their performance, and there are spectators watching them.

Pressure can take different shapes. An athlete might be concerned about ruining all their training efforts, a racing car driver needs to make rapid decisions while driving at full speed, a cyclist can be in pain, fear and doubts while climbing up a hill.

Such emotional states emerge not only in athletes. You can experience them before taking an exam, attending a job interview or making a presentation. It athletes teach us one thing - dealing with pressure becomes a skill that can be trained.

How Pressure Affects Performance

The problem starts when your focus is no longer on the job at hand. It is likely to get preoccupied with results, what others will think, or anything that could possibly go wrong. Your body might be feeling tight, breathless, and the simplest movements might become more difficult.

The nature of racing magnifies all these effects. There is no way to stop halfway through a race in order to compose yourself. You have to control your mind while running, observing competitors and making decisions.

Sports students interested in the psychology of performance and sport may need some time to study these concepts in detail. With a week full of homework, they can ask, “Write my assignment for me,” and free up some time for researching sports, watching races, and practicing dealing with stress.

Education specialist Annie Lambert says that stress may seem even more unpleasant when everything that happens seems to be an assessment of personal abilities. High-level athletes manage to distinguish one race from everything else. The failure shows a bad start, poor pace or problems with training, but it does not mean that the athlete is unable.

Difference Between Useful Tension and Panic

Some level of tension before the race is common for every athlete. Moreover, it helps athletes feel more energized and prepared. The situation starts to get out of hand when the level of nervousness interferes with timing, judgment or movement.

Two athletes may have the same race ahead of them but perceive it in different ways. The first one thinks, “It’s my opportunity to show what I’ve trained.” And another one thinks, “I can’t afford to make mistakes.” The first is a challenge, and the other one is a threat.

According to a 2024 study of 415 athletes, athletes who were more susceptible to choking in stressful situations tended to be less mentally tough. In the study, scientists considered such factors as confidence, control, constancy, and challenge. It does not mean that being mentally tough takes away all difficult emotions, but it can show the influence of psychological skills on an athlete's behavior in a high-stakes situation.

Not all elite athletes are calm during competition. They know how to behave in an optimal way regardless of the lack of calmness. Here’s how.

1. They Concentrate on Actions, not Outcomes

Winning or losing is not entirely within the control of an athlete. The performance of the competitor might be the best in their life. Weather conditions could become different. The equipment might stop working. A minor delay will affect the whole competition.

What athletes can control is the next step or action. Runners can control their breathing and the first steps of the race. A driver controls the next braking point. Swimmers control the start, turns, and rhythm of strokes.

This helps to reduce mental clutter. Focusing on winning for the entire race puts pressure because there is still a lot to go before one reaches the end point. Concentrating on the next move provides the brain with something specific to do.

2. They Build Routines Prior to Putting Themselves Under Pressure

Elite athletes seldom come up with the preparation when the pressure arrives. Rather, they use routines that were practiced beforehand.

The pre-race routine can involve similar warm-up exercises, breathing techniques, food intake, gear checking, and mental triggers. The routine provides an anchor to the athlete in the unpredictable situation.

Your personal ritual does not have to be complex. Prior to a task, you might:

Get everything you will require ready beforehand.

Eliminate all distractions that are easily avoidable.

Take a few deep breaths.

Recall one or two critical things.

Start with a simple, familiar action.

Do not change your plan based on panic.

A routine cannot ensure perfection. It helps you avoid making any avoidable mistakes due to haste.

3. They Train Under Pressured Conditions

Being in silence during practice and being on stage under the pressure of people are two completely different things. The sounds, time pressure, expectations, and presence of opponents influence an athlete’s state.

This is why professional training often involves pressure. A runner practices by running timed intervals. A swimmer practices their starts in the company of other swimmers. A car racer runs simulators imitating difficult road conditions.

What is important here, it does not aim at instilling any fears. It just aims at making pressure more familiar.

The same principle applies outside of sports. Students often recreate exam conditions by working with time limits, practicing presentations, or completing mock tests. When deadlines from multiple courses overlap, some may even search for write my essay options to reduce their workload and dedicate more time to preparation instead of rushing through every assignment. This allows them to focus on developing the skills they will need when facing real pressure rather than simply trying to finish everything at once.

4. They Employ Short Mental Cues

Long internal monologues are useless when the pace of racing is high. Athletes often employ short cues that guide attention to specific actions.

An athlete running might tell himself “relax”, “drive”, “smooth”. A cyclist climbing a hill would probably say “steady”. For a driver, it would be vision, breathing, or a controlling cue.

A good cue is always short and behavioral. The example of a poor cue is “do not fail” because it makes you scared but does not give any behavioral command. “Slow breath” or “eyes forward” gives you a task.

One short cue will block your mind from coming up with ten useless ones.

5. They Bounce Back Fast From Errors

An error made during a race poses two issues. Firstly, there is the issue of the actual error. Secondly, there is the response of the performer to it.

One who loses braking time while racing may get frustrated and fail to concentrate on the next bend. A runner who makes an early start may get anxious and further reduce control of his pace. The original error gets bigger since focus remains on what has already passed.

Top-notch performers practice quick recovery. They recognize the error, correct it, and then move on with the current activity. It does not mean ignoring the error, but rather analyzing it later.

Pressure Can be Trained

Elite athletes are not innately able to completely control themselves against fear, doubt or pressure. Many rely on coaches and sports psychologists, have routines, have mental triggers and repeat hard situations.

We should all be able to do the same thing. Concentrate on controllable actions. Plan your routine. Practice realistically. Learn to recover from errors fast.