Josh Kerr: "It's going to be a war"

World record-holder stokes the flames for showpiece Mile final at the Commonwealth Games after making safe progress in Glasgow.

Josh Kerr’s first race since becoming a world record-holder was a rather sedate affair compared to the white heat of the London Diamond League but, after making sure of safe passage to the final of the men’s mile at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the former world champion is already training his sights on hitting another major target.

“It's going to be a war out there,” declared the Scot as he looked ahead to the Saturday night showpiece on home turf that has the potential to bring the house down at Scotstoun Stadium. “It's the home crowd, it’s our track, it's where we learned, it's our crowd. The rest of the guys want to take what’s ours. They will have to come with something on Saturday night because they are not going to get it easy.”

Having spent the past few months drumming up publicity for his successful Project 222 assault on the mile world record, Kerr knows how to build up the hype. His fellow milers, and main rivals, also helped by progressing through the qualifying heats on Wednesday morning (July 29).

A healthy crowd had turned up to see home favourites Kerr, Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley in action, as well as getting a glimpse of the likes of Australia’s 20-year-old star Cam Myers - an athlete many view as the future of middle distance running.

Kerr’s pace in the opening heat was rather more sedate than his 3:42.66 from London, but a run of 3:58.57 was more than enough to seal the win from Kenya’s former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot (3:58.98). The reigning Commonwealth 1500m champion Olli Hoare also progressed, after an appeal, having been tripped mid-race.



It has been an eventful time for the Australian, who had been at the centre of reports that claimed he had come across a murder scene in Glasgow. Hoare dismissed that but did admit that, while out running with 10,000m champion Ky Robinson he had been heckled and that at least one of those shouting at them was holding a knife.

Things have been running much more smoothly for his Australian team-mate Myers, who won the second heat at Scotstoun in 3:53.85 from Wightman’s 3:54.05 and Welshman Jake Heyward (3:54.18). Gourley, who has had fitness issues this year, was emotional after his exit with a time of 4:01.45.

Kerr is not an athlete short of confidence and he played to the crowd coming off the final bend, as well as down the home straight, as he tested his body out after those record-breaking exertions on July 18. He was wearing his record-breaking spikes, too, but the slower pace made them almost more of a hindrance than a help in the opening laps.

“It definitely felt a little bit overkill - like driving a formula one car along the street for a cup of coffee,” he joked. “For a Wednesday morning in Glasgow, you have got to think that's an awesome crowd. I felt good, I know how privileged I am to have a home championships, being at the front, knowing you have enough energy.

“The emotional comedown [from the record] has been a lot. I've been spending time with my family, trying to take it day by day, hoping take a bit more energy back to the mile – it’s what I’m here to do.”

Kerr’s return to Scotland has represented a return to his roots. The likes of himself, Wightman and Gourley grew up competing at Scotstoun, while he has also been to see his brother and former international rugby player Jake in action at the venue.

He has also been based in Edinburgh since his London success: “Doing what I did when I was growing up, walking around, my grandparents live at the end of the road, my parents are still working, bouncing around with people I hung out with growing up. Showing my wife some of the places I was training, going on runs with her. Just generally resetting.

“It wasn't super intense, getting down to Meadowbank, remembering my roots and how proud I would be of myself, being that guy going down to Meadowbank 15 years ago.”

He is impressed with the Scotstoun set-up, too, as well as what is proving to be a speedy new track. “They've made it look like Hollywood here,” he grinned. Soon the race will be on to find the leading man over the mile.

Wightman can’t wait, either. There is a reason why there are no tickets to be had for the final athletics session of these Games on Saturday night.

“Without being biased, on paper it's probably going to be the race of the Games,” said the 2022 1500m world champion and current world silver medallist. “It’s great for spectators, but pretty annoying if you're in it, because it's as hard as it's ever been! But that's what you want. You want to try and beat the best, and there's nobody missing from this field. Everybody from every nation that could have come has arrived.”



In the women's heptathlon, Kate O'Connor cemented her place at the top of the standings, having built a lead of 258 points with only the 800m remaining. Northern Ireland's overnight leader is well on course for the first major title of her career after going furthest with her long jump of 6.37m and javelin throw of 52.85m - the only athlete to reach beyond the 50m mark.

England's Jade O'Dowda remains in second place on 5353 after a long jump of 6.26m and javelin of 43.85m. Tori West is currently third, on 5214, while England's Ellen Barber now sits fourth on 5119, her team-mate Niamh Emerson having moved down to seventh on 5057.

After the drama of the rain-soaked 100m final of the previous evening, Cameroon’s gold medallist Emmanuel Eseme was back in action as he qualified for the men’s 200m semi-finals, coming second in heat four with 20.73 (1.4). Australia’s 100m silver medallist Lachie Kennedy also progressed and also came second in his heat with 20.50 (2.6). British record-holder Zharnel Hughes was sixth-fastest overall in qualifying with 20.45 (1.6).

