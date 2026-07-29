Merrell MTL SpeedARC Peak – all in on the trails

Merrell MTL SpeedARC Peak – Merrell takes aim at the elite trail running market.

Merrell is continuing to strengthen its position in the trail running market with ever-advancing models, building on performance and durability.

Their latest shoe is the MTL SpeedARC Peak, the brand’s most ambitious and technical trail running shoe to date, targeting speed and performance.

Developed over a five-year period within the Merrell Test Lab (MTL), the SpeedARC Peak is the result of extensive athlete feedback and testing. During development, Merrell produced no fewer than 154 prototypes, which covered more than 13,000 miles of testing before arriving at the finished product. While those numbers are impressive, what matters most is how that development translates to performance on the trail.

Built for technical terrain

The MTL SpeedARC Peak has been designed with one purpose in mind: helping runners move faster and more confidently across technical terrain. Whether racing over rocky mountain trails, muddy fell paths or hard-packed forest tracks, the emphasis is on combining cushioning, propulsion and grip without sacrificing stability.

At the heart of the shoe is Merrell's SpeedARC midsole system, a three-layer construction that combines two different FloatPro foams with a Carbon Fibre FlexPlate sandwiched between them. The upper PEBA-based foam delivers the soft, energetic ride expected from today's premium racing shoes, while the lower FloatPro layer provides greater durability and stability for when the terrain becomes uneven.

Unlike many carbon-plated road racing shoes, the Carbon Fibre FlexPlate has been specifically engineered for trail running. Its forked forefoot design allows each side of the shoe to move more independently, helping the foot adapt to uneven surfaces while still providing a noticeable level of propulsion during toe-off.

Premium materials throughout

The upper uses Matryx fabric reinforced with Kevlar, producing a lightweight construction that remains highly resistant to abrasion. For trail runners regularly encountering rocks, scree, roots and rough undergrowth, this should provide excellent durability without compromising breathability.

Underfoot, the shoe features Vibram MegaGrip Elite, designed specifically for high-performance trail racing. Grip has always been one of the defining characteristics of Merrell's trail shoes, and the combination of an aggressive outsole pattern with the proven MegaGrip compound should inspire confidence across both wet and dry conditions.

Who Is It For?

The combination of responsive cushioning, carbon-assisted propulsion and exceptional grip should make it particularly well suited to trail marathons, mountain races and ultra-distance events where maintaining efficiency over long distances can make a significant difference.

The MTL SpeedARC Peak sits firmly in the performance off-road category, although this doesn’t limit its use. It performs equally as impressively at a steady pace on local trails as it does on technical routes at high speed.

First Impressions

The MTL SpeedARC Peak demonstrates just how far trail running footwear has evolved in recent years. Modern trail shoes are no longer simply rugged versions of road running shoes; they are highly specialised pieces of equipment designed to maximise efficiency whilst maintaining confidence on unpredictable terrain.

Merrell has clearly invested significant time and resources into this project, and the specification reflects that commitment. The combination of SpeedARC cushioning, a trail-specific Carbon Fibre FlexPlate, premium Matryx upper and Vibram MegaGrip Elite outsole creates one of the most technically advanced trail shoes currently available.

The ride of the shoe is fast and smooth, with a confidence-inspiring comfort that smooths out the underfoot conditions, allowing you to maintain a healthy pace on any terrain.

For runners chasing personal bests or tackling demanding off-road races, the MTL SpeedARC Peak looks set to become a serious contender in the growing category of elite trail racing footwear.

Merrell - MTL SpeedARC Peak - £260.00

Weight: 305g

Stack Height: 30-24mm (6mm drop)

Lug Depth: 4mm

Buy the Merrell MTL SpeedARC Peak here