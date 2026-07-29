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BBC announce European Champs coverage

AW News Meetings BBC announce European Champs coverage

BBC announce European Champs coverage

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Published: 29th July, 2026
Updated: 29th July, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

British broadcaster is offering comprehensive coverage from Birmingham as Britain stages this major championship for the first time.

Athletics fans frustrated by following the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on TNT Sports, Channel 5, HBO Max, BBC Alba and S4C might be relieved to see the BBC is giving blanket coverage to the European Championships in Birmingham from August 10-16.

The broadcaster is providing live coverage available across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with daily coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Fans can also follow via the BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and BBC Sport's social media channels.

Jeanette Kwakye will present the morning television coverage before Gabby Logan fronts the evening sessions. They will be joined by a line-up that includes Jess Ennis-Hill, Greg Rutherford and Jenny Meadows. Steve Cram, Steve Backley, Andrew Cotter, Colin Jackson and Paula Radcliffe will provide expert commentary throughout the Championships, while Sarah Mulkerrins reports trackside with the latest stories and reaction.

Over on BBC Sport Youtube, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will interview some of the biggest names in the competition including Amy Hunt, Jake Wightman and Georgia Hunter-Bell.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will deliver live daily coverage throughout the Championships, with commentary led by Alistair Bruce-Ball and Allison Curbishley, ensuring fans never miss a moment wherever they are.

Coverage will begin on 10 August on BBC Two from 10.30am.

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