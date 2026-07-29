Jakob Ingebrigtsen to run 5000m at European Champs

Norwegian ends weeks of speculation and says he will defend his title in Birmingham in August.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has confirmed he will return to competition at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham next month, entering the 5000m in what will be his first race since undergoing Achilles surgery in February.

The Norwegian, a two-time Olympic champion, has not competed at all in 2026 and has not raced outdoors since finishing 10th in the 5000m at last September's World Championships in Tokyo, where he also failed to progress beyond the first round of the 1500m. The persistent Achilles problem, which had also disrupted his 2025 season, was eventually treated with surgery at Stanford Health Care in California in February, performed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Amol Saxena.

Ingebrigtsen first teased his return on Instagram, posting "I've heard Birmingham is nice this time of year…" alongside a tag of the Championships' official account. His spokesman, Espen Skoland, and Hanne Lyngstad, sports director of the Norwegian athletics federation, subsequently confirmed his entry to Norwegian outlets, with Ingebrigtsen himself confirming this week that the 5000m, rather than the 1500m, will be his event in Birmingham.

The choice sets up a landmark opening day at Alexander Stadium, with the 5000m the first title to be decided when the Championships begin on August 10. Ingebrigtsen has won the 1500m/5000m double at each of the last three European Championships — Berlin, Munich and Rome — and remains unbeaten at the Championships throughout his career, making him the defending champion in both events even after a lost year of racing. By selecting only the 5000m, he avoids the 1500m entirely, a distance in which Josh Kerr, still without a European title of his own, will in any case not be competing in Birmingham after opting to prioritise the Commonwealth Games for Scotland instead.

Ingebrigtsen has spent recent weeks on an altitude training block in St Moritz, Switzerland, and Chiavenna, Italy, and has posted regular training updates on social media in the build-up to his return. "Things are moving in the right direction," he wrote in one recent update. "Still working on training, mileage, getting back to 100 per cent health."

His return adds another major storyline to an already stacked distance programme in Birmingham. Sweden's Andreas Almgren, who trained alongside Ingebrigtsen over the winter and has spent this season breaking European records over 5000m, 10km and the half marathon, will now face his training partner in a European final rather than racing in his absence, as had looked likely for much of the year. Whether 10 months out injured has left any mark on the Norwegian's finishing speed is likely to be one of the most closely watched questions of the entire Championships.