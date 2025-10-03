Everyday ways to get more protein

AW promotion.

Protein isn’t just for bodybuilders or athletes. It’s a fundamental nutrient that every person needs daily. Adequate protein supports satiety, steady energy, muscle maintenance, hormone production, and even immune function. Yet, many people still fall short of their daily needs without realising it.

The good news? Getting more protein doesn’t require a major diet overhaul. With a few sustainable swaps and smart add-ins, you can easily reach your goals and enjoy the benefits of a more balanced diet.

How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For a 70kg (154lb) adult, that’s roughly 56 grams per day.

However, research suggests that intakes between 1.2 - 2.0 g/kg may be more beneficial for active individuals, older adults, or anyone trying to maintain lean muscle while losing weight. That’s closer to 90–140 grams for many people.

It sounds like a lot, but when you spread it across meals and snacks, it becomes much more manageable.

Why Protein Matters Every Day

Adding more protein consistently can:

Improve satiety: Helps reduce overeating and keeps cravings in check.

Support lean muscle: Essential for maintaining strength and mobility, especially as we age.

Stabilize blood sugar: Reduces mid-morning or mid-afternoon energy dips.

Aid recovery: Whether from exercise or a long day, protein helps repair tissues.

Everyday Swaps to Boost Protein Intake

Sometimes the easiest way to increase protein is to adjust what you’re already eating:

Breakfast: Swap cereal for Greek yogurt topped with fruit and oats.

Lunch: Choose a tuna wrap or lentil soup instead of a cheese toastie.

Dinner: Replace white pasta with chickpea pasta or add chicken breast to your stir-fry.

Snacks: Trade crisps for roasted chickpeas, or biscuits for cottage cheese and fruit.

These swaps don’t feel restrictive; they simply add more nutrient density to foods you already enjoy.

Easy Add-Ins for a Protein Boost

Even if you don’t change your meals dramatically, you can increase protein content with simple additions:

Add nuts or seeds to salads, porridge, or yoghurt.

Mix cottage cheese into pasta sauces for a creamy texture.

Stir beans or lentils into soups and stews.

Blend whey protein powder into smoothies, oats, or baked goods.

A high-quality option like this grass-fed whey protein powder is particularly versatile, as just one scoop provides 25 grams of protein without unnecessary fillers or additives.

Quick Protein-Rich Meal Ideas

Breakfast

Protein Oats: Cook porridge with milk instead of water, stir in a scoop of whey, and top with berries.

Egg Muffins: Bake eggs with spinach and cheese in a muffin tin for a grab-and-go option.

Greek Yogurt Bowl: Add oats, nuts, and honey for texture and balance.

Lunch

Quinoa Salad with Chickpeas and Feta: Balanced with carbs, protein, and healthy fats.

Turkey or Chicken Wrap: Add hummus and crunchy veg for extra fibre.

Lentil Soup with Whole-Grain Toast: Filling, hearty, and easy to batch-cook.

Dinner

Grilled Salmon with Vegetables: Excellent source of protein plus omega-3 fats.

Stir-Fried Tofu with Brown Rice: Quick, plant-based, and nutrient-dense.

Beef and Bean Chili: Comforting and packed with protein.

Snack Smarter with Protein

Snacks are where many people struggle, but they’re also an easy opportunity to add more protein.

Protein Smoothie: Blend fruit, milk, and whey protein powder.

Hard-Boiled Eggs: Two eggs provide about 12 grams of protein.

Homemade Energy Balls: Blend oats, nut butter, honey, and whey powder, then roll into small bites.

Edamame: A plant-based option with 17 grams of protein per cup.

These snacks don’t just fill the gap between meals; they also keep blood sugar levels steady, preventing energy crashes.

Tips for How To Add More Protein

Prep high-protein snacks like Greek yogurt cups or hard-boiled eggs for kids’ lunches (and your own).

Keep whey protein powder and canned tuna on hand. Both are budget-friendly and last a long time.

Make protein-rich breakfast a non-negotiable. A smoothie or overnight oats ensures you start the day strong.

Sample High-Protein Day

Here’s an example of how simple tweaks add up:

Breakfast: Oats cooked with milk, topped with whey protein and berries (30g protein).

Snack: Greek yogurt with pumpkin seeds (20g).

Lunch: Lentil soup with a chicken wrap (35g).

Snack: Cottage cheese with apple slices (15g).

Dinner: Salmon, quinoa, and roasted broccoli (40g).

Total: ~140 grams of protein, well within an optimal range for most adults.

Final Thoughts

Boosting protein doesn’t have to be complicated. Small, everyday choices (like swapping cereal for Greek yogurt, adding beans to soup, or blending a quick protein shake) make a significant difference over time.

For parents, professionals, or students with little time to spare, having a versatile, high-quality protein source on hand ensures you can meet your goals with minimal effort.

A diet rich in protein isn’t about perfection, it’s about making sustainable, simple changes that support energy, strength, and overall health.