Everyday ways to get more protein

AW promotion.
Protein isn’t just for bodybuilders or athletes. It’s a fundamental nutrient that every person needs daily. Adequate protein supports satiety, steady energy, muscle maintenance, hormone production, and even immune function. Yet, many people still fall short of their daily needs without realising it.
The good news? Getting more protein doesn’t require a major diet overhaul. With a few sustainable swaps and smart add-ins, you can easily reach your goals and enjoy the benefits of a more balanced diet.
How Much Protein Do You Really Need?
The recommended daily allowance (RDA) is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For a 70kg (154lb) adult, that’s roughly 56 grams per day.
However, research suggests that intakes between 1.2 - 2.0 g/kg may be more beneficial for active individuals, older adults, or anyone trying to maintain lean muscle while losing weight. That’s closer to 90–140 grams for many people.
It sounds like a lot, but when you spread it across meals and snacks, it becomes much more manageable.
Why Protein Matters Every Day
Adding more protein consistently can:
Everyday Swaps to Boost Protein Intake
Sometimes the easiest way to increase protein is to adjust what you’re already eating:
These swaps don’t feel restrictive; they simply add more nutrient density to foods you already enjoy.
Easy Add-Ins for a Protein Boost
Even if you don’t change your meals dramatically, you can increase protein content with simple additions:
A high-quality option like this grass-fed whey protein powder is particularly versatile, as just one scoop provides 25 grams of protein without unnecessary fillers or additives.
Quick Protein-Rich Meal Ideas
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Snack Smarter with Protein
Snacks are where many people struggle, but they’re also an easy opportunity to add more protein.
These snacks don’t just fill the gap between meals; they also keep blood sugar levels steady, preventing energy crashes.
Tips for How To Add More Protein
Sample High-Protein Day
Here’s an example of how simple tweaks add up:
Total: ~140 grams of protein, well within an optimal range for most adults.
Final Thoughts
Boosting protein doesn’t have to be complicated. Small, everyday choices (like swapping cereal for Greek yogurt, adding beans to soup, or blending a quick protein shake) make a significant difference over time.
For parents, professionals, or students with little time to spare, having a versatile, high-quality protein source on hand ensures you can meet your goals with minimal effort.
A diet rich in protein isn’t about perfection, it’s about making sustainable, simple changes that support energy, strength, and overall health.