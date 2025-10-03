Andy Bristow remembers his long-standing Southern road relay record

The Brighton and Hove athlete clocked a course record in 1989 and it has survived attacks from runners such as Mo Farah.

In 1989 Brighton and Hove's Andy Bristow ran a storming leg at the Southern Road Relays at Rushmoor Arena, setting a course record of 17:07 that has stood ever since, writes Keith Newton.

Several Olympians including Mo Farah have raced the relays, but none have been able to erase Bristow's record over the 36 years.

Bristow was an established GB international, racing multiple times at the World Cross Country Championships and global track championships, and was clearly a superb road racer, with other performances including a 22:44 PB for five miles in Dublin in 1992.

Here we ask him to reflect on that 1989 performance.

AW: Can you say anything about the lead up to the relays and whether there were indications that you were in great shape?

Andy Bristow: I had to dig out my training diaries to check the events of 1989 – I think they are the only athletics-related items that have survived our five house moves since then!

That year I had a decent track season, including personal bests at the time for 3000m (7:55.5), 5000m (13:34.6) and 10,000m (28:28.0) – an amazing experience of being in the race when Arturo Barrios set the world record of 27:08.2 in August at Berlin. Following this, I kept fit whilst on holiday and then started full-time work. In mid-September, I ran 8:32.4 for two miles at Crystal Palace, so I knew I was still in decent shape.

AW: Some have said that a very good run at the early autumn relays was linked to the fact that they had not had their normal end of season break due to training through for another big race – for example the Great North Run. Was that the case for you?

Bristow: I was not preparing for a specific autumn race, I was in the phase of building up mileage after the track season for the winter season ahead.

AW: Most elements of the Rushmoor course either involve uphill or downhill running, with a few relatively sharp turns. Was that the sort of course that suited you, being a strong cross country runner?

Bristow: I particularly enjoyed road and cross-country relays, especially in the autumn. At university, I regularly competed in events at Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Hyde Park and Osterley. For some reason, all of these courses seemed to suit me. I was also always keen to compete for the club in the 6 and 12-stage events. It helped that both the club and university teams were very competitive and generally found themselves towards the front of the races.

AW: Can you recall how the race unfolded and specifically how you raced your leg?

Bristow: The weather on the day itself was perfect and the leg was ideally set up. I had several athletes ahead of me to chase down. Preferring to run at an even pace, I had set my watch to alert me at the halfway target time. When it didn’t make a noise until well into the second half, and I was still feeling strong, I knew I was on course for a good time. In the latter stages, I managed to catch Bernie Ford and take the lead. Bernie was a legend of the sport and someone I greatly respected, so overtaking him gave me a real lift.

AW: How would you rank your Rushmoor run among your all time best performances?

Bristow: At the time, I didn’t even write in my diary that I had broken the record. I continued racing at Rushmoor over several succeeding years when I was probably as fit, if not fitter. Although others came very close to the record, my own next-best time was 13 seconds slower. I had assumed the record would be broken soon after I stopped competing.

However, many years later, some boys I taught competed for Chiltern Harriers at the relays and managed to link the name in the programme to their ageing science teacher, who also helped with cross-country and athletics at school. From then on, I received annual updates from them that the record was still standing. Considering the longevity and calibre of athletes who have competed since, I suppose it must rank among my top achievements!

Interestingly, the record had previously been held by Geoff Wightman, against whom I had many close races over a considerable number of years. It has been fantastic to witness the recent successes of the Wightman family.

AW: You were part of a very strong Brighton team at the time which included your two brothers and regularly raced at Rushmoor, Sutton Park and in other team events. It would be good to hear your reflections on this and the motivation, as an established international, to turn out regularly in these events.

Bristow: As previously mentioned, I thoroughly enjoyed these events. The races were incorporated into training schedules wherever possible. They provided an opportunity to measure and improve fitness through competition, but more importantly, once I had moved away from the Brighton area, they offered great opportunities to enjoy the camaraderie among clubmates. Any family involvement made the events even more special!

Frank Tickner, a fellow University of Birmingham graduate and also a World Cross Country competitor, plus twice National winner, who himself ran 17:11 in 2007 for the third quickest ever time in the SEAA relays, adds: "Andy’s run, nearly four decades on, remains an extraordinary achievement. Despite the significant technological advances seen in the running shoe market in recent years, and the significant time advantages afforded, Andy’s outstanding record still stands. I count my effort to beat it as my single finest, purest racing effort (on any surface), at what was probably my physical peak; I still fell short by some way! Chapeau, Andy!"