Hannah Cockroft wins 100m gold in Delhi

Wheelchair racer speeds to her 18th world title at World Para Athletics Champs while fellow Brit Victoria Levitt wins the T44 100m.

Hannah Cockroft's unbeaten stretch in world or Paralympic finals which stretches back to 2011 continued in Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 1) when she won the T34 100m in 17.28.

The British wheelchair racer beat team-mate Kare Adenegan into second place as fellow Brit Fabienne Andre was fifth.

It follows the Cockroft-led clean sweep of the 400m earlier in the week.

“I thought the time would be quicker – but ultimately it’s all about the medals," said Cockroft. "There’s definitely more work to be done – I’d like to be going a bit quicker than that, but thankfully it was enough.

“I’m never satisfied – I feel like I’m not there yet. I know there’s better to come and I can go quicker. I think that’s what keeps you going – there are so many new girls competing.

“There are new faces popping up all the time – but I work so hard and that’s what drives me on. It’s such an honour to hear I’ve inspired them – but I also want to prove that I’m only 33 and I’ve got more left. I’m not done yet!”

Adenegan said: “I’m really happy with that – it’s a season’s best. I’d really have liked to go sub-18, but it’s an improvement of what I’ve done this year and shows that I’m going in the right direction.

“I’ve made a lot of changes and it shows it is paying off gradually. It shows the progression after a challenging season – it’s those marginal gains, how you get them and being patient with the process.”

Victoria Levitt claimed gold on her senior international debut as she stormed to T44 100m gold in 13.22.

“I’m still shell-shocked. I can’t believe this is what I’ve walked away with,” she said. “I just wanted to get out first, lead all the way through and then when I crossed the line and didn’t see anybody else, I was like, ‘Does this mean I’m first?’

“Being world champion is probably the scariest thing I’ve ever heard – and probably will take some time to sink in.”

Levitt also had British company in her final as Bebe Jackson raced to a bronze medal on her senior international debut. The 19-year-old clocked 13.63 to clinch the podium spot and seal a dream bow on the world stage.