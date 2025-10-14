Sam Punn and Elisha Tait star at North Eastern Harrier League

Here's our latest round-up from this past weekend's cross-country scene across the UK.

START FITNESS NORTH EASTERN HARRIER LEAGUE, Druridge Bay, October 12

In his first race for well over a year, under-20 Sam Punn won overall and also posted the fastest senior men’s time of 31:58 as the second match of the season again attracted very large fields.

Women’s winner Elisha Tait was more than three minutes clear of the field in her race but deeper in the field, Morpeth’s Holly Lawrence was second quickest overall among the women with a mark of 24:33.

Overall: 1 S Punn (Gate, U20) 31:58; 2 M Murray (Gate, U20) 32:01; 3 R Curtis (Durh U, U20) 32;56

M45: 1 R McConachy (NSP) 35:37

M50: 1 M Denison (Low Fell) 36:37

M55: 1 L Bennett (Morp) 38:01

M60: 1 P Redmond (Sund) 39:05

Fastest (net time): 1 Punn 31:58; 2 C Franks (Gate, M40) 31:16; 3 J McKenna (Tyne Br, M40) 31:50

M40: Franks 31:16; 2 McKenna 31:50

M45: McConachy 35:37

M50: A Johnson (Gosf) 36:13

M55: Bennett 38:01

M60: Redmond 39:05

U17: 1 J Duthie-Brown 15:38

U15: 1 E Watson 10:56

U13: 1 J Fawcett 12:11

Women: 1 E Tait (Gate) 22:58; 2 B Iveson (Crook) 26:31; 3 L Goodwin (Newc U) 27:03

W40: 1 S Attwood (Crook) 27:42

W45: 1 V Bone (S Shields) 28:00

W50: 1 A Fletcher (Gosf) 29:54

W55: 1 A Taylor (Crook) 28:35

W60: 1 J Turner (Birt) 29:55

W65: 1 C Page (Alnw) 31:12

Fastest (net time): Tait 22:58; J Berry (Walsend, W35) 24:39; J Berry (Wallsend, W35) 24:39

W40: S Attwood (Crook) 25:22

W45: Bone 28:00

W50: L Short (T’dale) 29:55

W55: K Robertson (T’dale) 26:48

W60: J Turner (Birt) 29:55

W65: Page 28:52

U17: 1 G Carter 18:44

U15: 1 O Murphy 11:26

U13: 1 A Penfold 11:37

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 1, St Albans, October 11

The former roman settlement of Verulamium Park saw hosts St Albans stage the opening match, with Jed Noblett moving up from second in the final match of last winter to stage victory for Bedford & County.

His club also won the all-important senior men’s team race but Chiltern Harriers, with a stronger women’s performance, led the league after this first match.

In the senior women’s event, it was Freyer Weddell, who was second at the Reading Half-Marathon this year in 75:19, having a comfortable victory over Elle Roche for St Albans.

The younger age groups saw Elliott Langley-Aybar, the English National cross-country fourth placer, take the under-15 race but it was close as Bicester’s Leo Blyton was just a few metres down at the line.

There were nearly 1300 runners competing here, a number that included over 100 under-11s, as league numbers increased considerably from the final match of last winter.

Men: 1 J Noblett (Lut) 32:06; 2 W Lindsay (St Alb) 32:42; 3 S Winters (Bed C) 32;54; 4 M Kotrys (Bed C, U20) 34:12; 5 J {Pocock (Mil K) 33;16; 6 C Lambert (Mil K) 33:59

M40: 1 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri) 34;54

M50: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 35:41

M60: 1 J Darcy (Bucks & Stowe) 41:53

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 2282; 2 Chiltern 2210; 3 Milton K 2173

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 890

U20 TEAM: 1 Bed C 732

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Silson 631

U17: 1 T Ford (Chilt) 19:06; 2 E Johnson (Chilt) 19:10; 3 O Weddell (Bed C) 19:20

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 196; 2 Mil K 76; 3 S Albans 155

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 36

U15: 1 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 11:24; 2 L Blyton (Bic) 11:30; 3 F Williams (Bed C) 11:42

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 260; 2 St Albans 246; 3 Vale of Aylesbury 231

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 66

U13: 1 A Small (VoA) 8:48; 2 N Whittaker (Dac) 8:53; 3 J Potter (Mil K) 8:56

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 277; 2 VoA 273; 3 Mil K 265

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 42

Overall Men’s Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 2914

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Silson 631

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 20:46; 2 E Roche (Mil K) 21:20; 3 K Stilwell (Wyc P) 21:42; 4 S Omerod (St Alb, W35) 22:13; 5 K Rennie (Dac, W50) 22:18; 6 L Kaye (Bed C) 22:32

W45: 1 B Whitfield (Chilt) 22;45

W55: 1 S Bailey (QPH) 26:43

W65: 1 J Lawson (Lazle) 30:41

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 960; 2 Dacorum 939; 3 Chiltern 874

W35 TEAM: 1 St Albans 590

Div 2 TEAM: 1 QPH 32

W35 TEAM: 1 QPH 262

U20/U17: 1 I Bennetts (Northampton, U17) 16:01; 2 C Campbell (Oxf C, U17) 16:28; 3 O Geary (Mil K, U17) 16:34

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Milton K 169; 2 Oxford C 156; 3 Chiltern 154

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 12

U15: 1 E McGinley (Wat) 13:03; 2 Z Tate (Wyc P) 13:13; 3 M Peasgood (VoA) 13;14

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Watford 204; 2 St Albans 191; 3 VoA 175

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 60

U13: 1 E Baker Brack) 9:25; 2 O Willson (Chilt) 9:31; 3 A Pullen (Brack) 9:39

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 230; 2 Watford 208; 3 St Albans 207

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 33

Overall Women’s Div 1 TEAM: 1 St Albans 1453

Div 2 TEAM: 1 QPR 321

Overall (M&W) Div 1 TEAM (M&W): 1 Chiltern 4188; 2 St Albans 4161; 2 Milton K 4131

D2 TEAM: 1 Silson 539

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Match 1, Bournemouth, Dorset, October 11

The league again ventured outside of the Hampshire County boundaries and King’s Park played host.

The senior men’s race saw a runaway winner as Lachlan Wellington returned from studying in the USA, where he ran a 28:41.60 10,000m, and easily reproduced his form with victory over an Aldershot trio.

Before leaving for the USA, Wellington was South of England cross-country champion in 2019, the year that he also placed fifth in the English Schools event.

Here, it was junior Onjoro Sumba, who led Aldershot’s men to the team plaudits.

Elsewhere, there club generally gave the event a miss, preferring to concentrate on the championships coming up ahead.

In the women’s race, Reading AC duo Mia Waldmann and Victoria Hiscock headed a Winchester Running Club team winning trio that was led by Helen Hall.

In the younger age groups, South West AA 3000m and Schools cross-country champion Isabel Cherrett won the under-17 women’s race by almost a minute.

There was another big winner in the under-15 girls’ race as Naomi Walmsley won for Aldershot by 38 seconds after moving up from second in the final match last winter.

Men: 1 L Wellington (Ports) 29:09; 2 O Sumba (AFD, U20) 29:47; 3 L Stone (AFD) 30:00; 4 W Smith (AFD, U20) 30:09; 5 T Aspin (Soton) 30:11; 6 C Hudson (Soton U) 30:21

M40: 1 L Jolly (Read) 30:28

M50: 1 C Dewey (And) 36:13

M60: 1 P Spencer (E’leigh) 38:59

U20: 3 R Price (Win RC) 30:23

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Aldershot F&D 35; 2 Soton 82; 3 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 123

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 100

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Andover 264

M40 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 18; 2 Fleet & Crookham 30; 3 Reading 39

U17: 1 H Tekeste (Soton) 21;58; 2 N Manojkumar (BMH) 22:01; 3 S Phillips (Win RC) 22;29

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 14; 2 Soton 20; 3 BMH 51

U15: 1 L De Giovani ((Ports) 15:20; 2L Bryce (AFD) 15:46; 3 L Furby (Win RC) 15:46

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 26; 2 Soton 46; 3 BMH 49

U13: 1 L Robinett (Poole R) 8:19; 2 E Shawcross-Campbell (Win & D) 8:27; 3 W May (Read) 8:34

TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 22; 2 Soton 24; 3 Poole R 31

Women: 1 M Waldmann (Read) 23:53; 2 V Hiscock (Read) 24:05; 3 H Hall (Win RC) 24:15; 4 A Lane (Win RC) 24:58; 5 E Willmers (Win RC, W40) 25:12; 6 Q Lawrence (B’mth, U20) 25:15

W40: 1 R Halland (Win RC) 25:35

W50: 1 A Bayliss (Salis) 28:24

W60: 1 C Searle (And) 30:58

U20: 2 S Coppola-Johansen (AFD) 25:27

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 12; 2 Reading 15; 3 AFD 28

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 10; 2 Winchester & D 36; 3 Salisbury 39

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 12; 2 Winchester RC 33

U17: 1 I Cherrett (B’mth) 16:47; 2 A Spiers (BMH) 17:38; 3 P Taylor (Win RC) 17:40

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 15; 2 BMH 15; 3 Salisbury 39

U15: 1 N Walmsley (AFD) 16:54; 2 K Hoppe (Soton) 17:32; 3 F Klepacz (Ports) 17:39

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 18; 2 Wimborne 47; 3 Soton 60

U13: 1 E Fowler (Ports) 9:15; 2 S Granger (Soton) 9:19; 3 A Moors (Poole) 9:26

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 17; 2 Poole 26; 3 Soton 32

KENT CROSS-COUNTRY LEAGUE, Match 1, Foots Cray, October 11

Tonbridge AC again dominated the senior men’s race as Ted Higgins headed twin brother Jack, as Blackheath & Bromley’s Jack Shayler took third.

It was a bit of a procession in the senior women’s race as Chloe Taylor-Costin triumphed with a solid margin over Blackheath team-mate Hannah Clark, with Anna Weston a distant third for Invicta East Kent.

In the younger age groups, Emery Aldridge carried on where he left off last winter with another under-15 boys’ victory, whilst Blackheath & Bromley team mate Joseph Scanes, the English Schools 3000m champion, took the combined under-20/under-17 race.

Men: 1 T Higgins (Ton) 25:07; 2 J Higgins (Ton) 25:25; 3 J Shayler (B&B) 26:02; 4 J Crombie (Ton) 26:10; 5 A Richards Bex) 26:12; 6 J Walsh (M&M) 26:18; 7 H Fraser (Ton, U20) 26:37; 8 C Chambers (Ton) 26:41; 9S Parsons (B&B) 26:54; 10 D Hobbs (Tun W) 26:59

M45: 1 D Kendall (Camb H) 27:51

M50: 1 E Fraser (Ton) 27:59

M55: 1 O Van Zyl (Sev) 31:43; 2 A Rodgers (M&M) 32:29

M60: 1 M Pitcairn-Knowles (Ton) 32:52

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 34; 2 Cambridge H 124; 3 Medway & M 151

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Tonbridge 182

Overall M70: 1 A Laws (B&B) 23:29; 2 J Tolhurst (Padd W) 24:29

U20/U17: 1 J Scanes (B&B, U17) 15:45; 2 F Gibson (M&M, U17) 15:57; 3 E Prendergast (Ton, U17) 16:00

TEAM: 1 B&B 21; 2 Tonbridge 27; 3 M&M 79

U15: 1 S Watson (Cent P) 12;29; 2 J Graffin (Ton) 12:37; 3 A Dauda (Camb H) 12:41

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 19; 2 B&B 22; 3 Ashford 48

U13: 1 E Aldridge (B&B) 10:16; 2 Z Griffiths (Dart) 10:20; 3 Z Evans (B&B) 10:22

TEAM: 1 B&B 13; 2 Dartford 31; 3 Central P 34

Women: 1 C Taylor-Costin (B&B) 29:52; 2 H Clark (B&B) 30:38; 3 Aston (Inv EK) 31:18; 4 A Karlsson (Tun W) 31:32; 5 E Baker (Ton, W35) 31:38; 6 L Wheeler (M&M) 32:06

W45: 1 E Owen (Ton) 32;57

W55: 1 C O’Connor (Folk) 38:28

TEAM: 1 Blackheath & B 15; 2 M&M 24; 3 Tunbridge W 35

Overall W65: 1 G Arnott (Beck) 26:18; 2 S Richardson (Tun W) 28:50

U20/U17: 1 S Richmond (Weald Tri, U17) 18:31; 2 E Tynan (Camb H) 18:49; 3 L Sutton (M&M) 18:51

U17: 2 T Day (Dart) 19:17; 3 A White (Dart) 19:55

U20 TEAM: 1 M&M 16; 2 Camb H 28; 3 Dartford 32

U15: 1 P Hutchings (Ton) 16:28; 2 C Foster (Camb H) 16:31; 3 T Thomas (Dart) 16:45

TEAM: 1 B&B 15; 2 Tonbridge 28; 3 Camb H 31

U13: 1 E Vitorino-Hiietamm (S’oaks) 11:42; 2 J Stephens (B&B) 11:49; 3 I Hooper (Thanet) 11:58

TEAM: 1 B&B 16; 2 Dartford 40; 3 Tonbridge 48

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, Match 1, Stockport, October 11

On a sunny autumnal afternoon, the University of Manchester’s Arlo Ludewick, won the first of the Manchester Area Cross Country League races after a close tussle with training partner Nigel Martin, Stephen Green reports.

Ludewick was always prominent in a large group which also included Alex Ediker and Ryan Worland. As the race progressed, Ludewick and Martin gradually pulled clear of Ediker.

On the flattish area following the final severe climb through the valley, Ludewick used his 3:57 mile speed to break the tape six seconds to the good, with Ediker in third, leading Salford to a team win.

Emily Haggard-Kearney, who was fastest in the Northern road relays, used her trademark front running tactics to superb effect. The Warriors’ athlete looked untroubled through the steep descents and climbs to pull almost a minute clear of Trafford’s Bethany Reid, who in turn was a similar distance ahead of teammate Jacqui Fairchild.

The under-17 boys' race was won by Finlay Dobson-Emma leading a Trafford quartet home. Warriors Isla Pastor Evans was twelve seconds clear of Poppy Branch, with Imogen Dunning, third in the under-17 women’s section.

Alistair Riley edged Stockport Harriers teammate Harry Shatwell in the U15 boys' race, with Noah Phillips in third place.

The younger age groups saw Warriors take all three of the girls’ team races, with Isla Yorke repeating her win from the final match of last winter in the under-15s.

Men: 1 A Ludewick (Sale) 32:47; 2 N Martyin (Sale) 32:53; 3 A Ediker (Salf) 33:08; 4 A Doyle (Vale R) 33:39; 5 J Wood-Doyle (Salf) 33:49; 6R Worland (Salf) 34:55

M40: 1 K Darcy (Salf) 34:19

M45: 1 N Barnes (Sale) 35:48

M50: 1 S McCarron (Sale) 37:15

M60: 1 A Bramham (Horw) 41:50

M65: 1 A Raftery (Sale) 46:02

M70: 1 D Gee (Manch) 47:27

TEAM: 1 Salford 87; 2 Sale 109; 3 Vale Royal 157

U17: 1 F Dobson-Emmas (Traff) 21:53; 2 A White (Traff) 22:09; 3 Z Rose (Traff) 22:17

TEAM: 1 Trafford 6; 2 Trafford B 34; 3 Sale 37

U15: 1 A Riley (Stock) 15:17; 2 H Shatwell (Stock) 15:19; 3 N Phillips (Sale) 15:35

TEAM: 1 Stockport 22; 2 Warriors 27; 3 Trafford 29

U13: 1 L Schofield (Salf Met) 11:42; 2 A O’Hare (Sale) 11;47; 3 I Taylor-Unitt (Salf) 12:00

TEAM: 1 Salford 18; 2 Sale 22; 3 Salford 31

Women: 1 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 33:09; 2 B Reid (Traff) 34:05; 3 J Fairchild (Traff) 35:19; 4 K Fitzpatrick (Salf, W35) 35:42; 5 K Brown (AFD) 36:14; 6 S Hudak (Taff, W34) 36:24

W45: 1 L Brown (Didsbury) 37:34

W50: 1 H Armitage (Sale) 40:29

TEAM: 1 Sale 55; 2 Chorlton 56; 3 Trafford 74

U17: 1 I Pastor (Warriors) 25:38; 2 P Branch (Stock) 25:50; 3 I Dunning (Warriors) 27:23

TEAM: 1 Warriors 10; 2 Trafford 42; 3 St Helens Sutton 62

U15: 1 I Yorke (Warriors) 16:28; 2I Beddow (Warriors) 17:18; 3 I Weatherhead (Salf) 17:28

TEAM: 1 Sale 22; 2 Warriors 26; 3 Liverpool 27

U13: 1 R Khoring (Warriors) 12:14; 2 D McVicar (Warriors) 12:14; 3 T Wright (Liv) 13:01

TEAM: 1 Warriors 9; 2 Liverpool 20; 3 Sale 25

START FITNESS MET LEAGUE, Match 1, Claybury, London, October 11

Shaftesbury Barnet’s Liam Dee had a comfortable victory in the individual stakes but, behind, second placed Flurry Grierson led a Highgate trio that helped their club to a team victory.

For the women, it was Aussie national Ciara Boyd-Squires Long who repeated her victory from the February round of the league’s programme and did so by well over a minute from Rebecca Piggott.

In the young athletes’ races, Josh Maiden gave Herts Phoenix a repeat win in the under-13 boys’ age group, after victory in the final match of last season.

One of the biggest margins of victory came in the junior girls’ race. There, Highgate’s Sonny Allen, the English Schools 1500m bronze medallist, won by well over a minute from Posie Shaw.

Men: 1 L Dee (SB) 24:24; 2 F Grierson (High) 24:42; 3 R Poolman (High) 24:47; 4 A Lepretre (High) 24:58; 5 S McCauley (Lon H) 25:23; 6 G Withers (VP&TH) 25:29

M40: 1 J Poole (Serp) 26:18

M45: 1 P Martelletti (VP&TH) 27:04

M55: 1 M Weaver (High) 29:53; 2 J Reid (Lon H) 30:17

M60: 1 C Hartley (Lon H) 34:08

M65: 1 C Finnill (Harr) 33:21

U20: 1 B Murphy (Herts P) 25:59

TEAM: 1 Highgate 1954; 2 VP&TH 1854; 3 London Heathside 1718; 4 WG&EL1536; 5 Highgate B 1318; 6 TVH 1216

U17/U15: 1 A Pflug (High) 13:04; 2 S Turner (SB) 13:07; 3 O Eaton (WG&EL) 13;12; 4 H Stockhill (WG&EL) 13:16; 5 J Summers (Herts P, U15) 13:22; 6 A Phillips (SB) 13:25\

U15: 2 M Lamy (VP&TH) 13:40; 3 R Greenwood (Trent P) 13;47

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 352; 2 WG&EL 348; 3 VP&TH 341

U13: 1 J Maiden (Herts P) 10:08; 2 D Pascal (SB) 10:17; 3 M Cinesi (VP&TH) 10:27

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 206; 2 Herts P 203; 3 Shaftesbury 198

Women: 1 C Boyd-Squires Long VP&TH) 28:49; 2 R Piggott (Lon H) 30:00; 3 K Johnson (High) 30:28; 4 J De Santos ((VP&TH) 30:51; 5 L Gilbert (WG&EL) 31:14; 6 L Bryan (VP&TH) 31:21

W40: 1 K Clark (VP&TH) 33:10

W45: 1 H Wilkin son (Ealing E) 32:17

W50: 1 L Faherty (High) 36:07

W55: 1 L Cendrowicz (High) 36:14

W60: 1 S Russell (High) 35:08

U20: 1 L MacDonald (VP&TH) 31:21

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 489; 3 London Heathside 435; 3 Trent P 370; 4 Serpentine 356; 5 VP&TH B 354; 6 Highgate 314

U17/U15: 1 S Allen (High) 14:17; 2 R Shaw (SB) 15:59; 3 J Falkowska (Trent P, U15) 16:36; 4 C Naylor (Herts P, U15) 16:36; 5 I Marriott (Trent P, U15) 16:42; 6 M Hunt (Lon H) 16:59

TEAM: 1 Barnet 200; 2 Lon H 198; 3 Herts P 185

U13: 1L Graham (St Mary’s) 11:21; 2 C Barclay (Hill) 11:23; 3 E Hunt (St Mary’s) 11:36

TEAM: 1 WG&EL) 188; 2 VP&TH 161; 3 WG&EL 155

NORTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE, Match 1, Derby, October 11

Markeaton Park played host and men’s race winner Elliott Smith Rasmussen, from Denmark, took the race, for Newark, by about a minute from James McCrae.

Sarah Bourne, who was 13th in the English National, won the women’s race by well over a minute.

The younger age groups saw Ewan Withnall, the Midland and Inter-Counties cross-country champion, score another race victory, as Noah Homer took second.

Men: 1 E Smith-Rasmussen (Newark) 26:26; 2 J McRae (Mansf) 27:25; 3 A Hampson (Mansf) 27:50; 4 G Phillips (Beest) 28:27; 5 A Middleton (Notts U) 28:30; 6 J Ryan (Mansf) 28:43

M40: 1 G Patterson (Mansf) 29;29

M50: 1 J Bailey (Mansf) 30:17

M55: 1 T Hartley (Notts) 33:31

M60: 1 M Kingsbury (Charn) 34:48

U20: 1 T Sayer (Notts U) 30:07

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 34; 2 Newark 150; 3 Notts U 159

M40 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 80; 2 Long Eaton 138; 3 Beeston 218

U17: 1 E Withnall (Burton) 21:05; 2 N Homer (Wreake & SV) 21:17; 3 E Orchard (OWLS) 21:20

TEAM: 1 Burton 24; 2 OWLS 27; 3 Rushcliffe 40

U15: 1 K James (Charn) 17:17; 2 M Fletcher (B urt) 17:36; 3 L Wayman (OWLS) 17:38

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 22; 2 Burton 27; 3 Derby 29

U13: 1 W Saunders (Der) 13:30; 2 J Cripps (Corby) 13:38; 3 E Trotman (Charn) 13:39

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 13; 2 Derby 28; 3 Lincoln W 51

Women: 1 S Bourne (Der) 22:25; 2 P Jackman I(Newark) 23:43; 3 B Homer (Wreake &SV) 23:54

W55: 1 K Ramsey (Charn) 26:22

W60: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 28:29

U20: 1 D Watson (Notts U) 24:52

TEAM: 1 Notts U 30; 2 Derby 37; 3 Charnwood 57

W35 TEAM: 1 Holmepierpont) 165; 2Mansfield 189; 3 L Eaton209

U17: 1 V Rudkin (Wreake) 19:45; 2 P Radbourne (Der) 19:56; 3 S Wheeler (Drr) 20:06

TEAM: 1 Derby 18; 2 Wreake & SV 24; 3 Burton 25

U15: 1 O Lee (Der) 13:17; 2 M Cheetham (Burton) 13:22; 3 C Whysall (Mansf) 13:47

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 15; 2 Derby 25; 3 Wreake & SV 32

U13: 1 J Lenton (Derr) 12:04; 2 S Brumfit (Mansf) 12;32; 3 M Smith (OWLS) 12:39

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 12; 2 Derby 16; 3 Charnwood 41

SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Match 1A, Hurst Green, October 11

The top flight divisions in both the men’s and women’s sections embraced a new venue as newly promoted men’s team Holland Sports played host.

Jack Kavanagh won all of his division two races last winter and extended his Surrey League victories by comfortably heading Herne Hill’s Sam Branwell as Thames Hare & Hounds second claimer Jack Miller took third.

He also led Thames to a solid team win over Belgrave Harriers, who had won the final match of last season. Back then they failed to prevent holders Hercules Wimbledon from taking the league title again. It was all different in this first match as Hercules slumped to sixth, 300 points down on Thames.

Making his debut for Belgrave Harriers was English Schools’ cross-country champion Alex Lennon as, after switching from Sutton & District, placed fifth overall for top under-20 but less than a minute down on the winner.

Ruby Carter won overall for Hercules Wimbledon in the women’s race but, behind, second placed Juliet Hodder headed Belgrave team mate Emma Bradley as their club dominated in the team stakes with their five scorers in the top eight home.

In the younger age groups, Herne Hill’s Skyla O’Brien continued where she left off last winter with another under-13 girls’ victory.

For the boy’s, team mate Caspian Holmes won the combined under-17 and under-15 race as the younger Theo Creed, of Hercules Wimbledon, just lost out.

However, an under-15 did win the same aged girls’ race as Emily Davenport narrowly took the honours.

Men: 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 23:09; 2 S Bramwell (HW) 23:33; 3 J Millar (THH) 23:40; 4 A Howard (THH) 24:03; 5 A Lennon (Belg, U20) 24:06; 6 O Hind (Kent) 24:12; 7 O Fox (THH) 24:21; 8 N Goolab (Belg) 24:25; 9 S Charlton (Belg) 24:26; 10 J Martin (THH) 24:27

M40: 1 P Wicks (Belg) 25:10

M45: 1 B Harrold (S Lon) 27:12

M50: 1 C Blackburn (Holl Sp) 26:16; 2 S Coombes (Herne H) 26:54; 3 N Chisholm (THH) 27:23; 4 P Sanders (Kent) 28:08

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 29:56

M60: 1 D Williams (G&G) 28:39; 2 M Tennyson (G&G) 29:23

TEAM (10 to score): 1 THH 197; 2 Belgrave 254; 3Kent 387; 4 Herne H 410; 5 G&G 460; 6 Hercules W 497

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 77

U17/U15: 1 C Holmes (Herne H) 13:01; 2 T Creed (HW, U15) 13:02; 5 E Sone (S Lon) 13:04; 4 T Clerkin (Herne H) 13:08; 5 M Barckham (Herne H) 13:14; 6 E Wilson (G&G) 13:15

U15: 2 E Roberts (K&P) 13:32; 3 A Roberts (K&P) 13:33

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Herne H 404; 2 HW 397; 3 Sutton & D 358

U13: 1 C Pearl (HW) 11:17; 2 T Living (G&G) 11:27; 3 J Lotter (Herne H) 11:31

TEAM: 1 Herne H 188; 2 HW 177; 3 G&G 161

Women: 1 R Carter (HW) 20:53; 2 J Hodder (Belg) 21:00; 3 E Bradley (Belg) 21:05; 4 S Monk (G&G) 21:14; 5 E Apsley (THH) 21:18; 6 M Cordon-Lloyd ((Belg) 21:18

W40: 1 A Clements (Kent) 21;38; 2 N Douglas (Strag) 22;56

W45: 1 S Holt (Strag) 21:39; 2 C Grima (HW) 23:02

W50: 1 M James (S Lon) 23:16; 2 N Cahusac (G&G) 24:37

W55: 1 A Riddell-Webster (Ful) 23:59; 2 L Hales (G&G) 27:12

W60: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 26:35; 2 S Harrison (G&G) 28:16

W65: 1 P Whitter (Strag) 27:08

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Belgrave 26; 2 Herne H 82; 3 Kent 131

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 142

U17/U15: 1 E Davenport (G&G, U15) 15:08; 2 A Tharmakulasingam (S&D) 15:11; 3 A Wait (HW, U15) 15:12

U15: 3 J Wood (HW) 15:36

U17 TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 38; 2 Woking 60; 3 S London 72

U15 TEAM: 1 G&G 23; 2 HW 36; 3 S London 42

U13: 1 S O’Brien (Herne H) 11:57; 2 F Lange (S Lon) 12:10; 3 G Shade (S Lon) 12:30

TEAM: 1 S London 21; 3 Herne H 44; 3 Hercules W 47

SURREY LEAGUE, Match 2, Richmond Park, October 11

Richmond Park has been a banker venue for many years as Ranelagh Harriers home venue but this winter, it hosts the lower divisions of the league, and here they bounced back from relegation to win the opening men’s Division 2 match from Woking. However, it was Croydon’s Ben Chapman who took the individual honours.

For the women, divisions two and three raced together and it was Jodie Judd, the younger sister of Jess who came out on top.

Judd won by almost a minute, from Walton’s Charlotte Ryan, in her first race back in the UK after spending time in America.

Men Div 2: 1 B Chapman (Croy) 27:41; 2 A Moore (Wok) 27:57; 3 J Reed (Rane) 28:04; 4 P Cook (Rane) 28:21; 5 J Killip (Rane) 28:24; 6 P Symonds (Croy) 28:27

M45: 1 M Leyshon (Rane) 29:55

M50: 1 S Egan (Wok) 30:39

M55: 1 P Haarar (Rane) 33:03

M65: 1 M Fletcher (Strag) 33:45

TEAM Div 2: 1 Ranelagh 208; 2 Woking 260; 3 Epsom & Ewell 412

B TEAM: 1 Ranelagh 101

Men Div 3 and 4: 1 F Orchard (26.2RRC, U20) 29:37; 2 M Raeside (Clap P) 29:49; 3 T Cutts (FoT) 29:52

M40: 1 J Craner (Vets) 30:12

M50: 1 C Axe (Elmb) 31:17

M60: 1 K Klidzia (SoC) 33:48

M80: 1 P Giles (Vets) 42:54

TEAM Div 3: 1 Wimbledon Windmilers 165; 2 London City 403; 3 Striders of Croydon 435

B TEAM: 1 Wimb W 73

TEAM Div 4: 1 Tadworth 228; 2 Sutton Str 337; 3 Vets 342

Women Div 2/3: 1 J Judd (W4H) 24:14; 2 C Ryan (Walt) 25:13; 3 E Stringer (26.2RRC, W40) 25:17; 4 C Hodge (Clap P) 25:44; 5 R Keddie (K&P) 25:53; 6 A Morrice (Walt) 26:04

W50: 1 S Alexander (Ling) 26:23

W55: 1 S Walker (DMV) 27:09

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 29:00

W65: 1 M Davis (Vets) 32:54

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling, W70) 32:58

D2 TEAM: 1 Dorking & MV 97; 2 Clapham Pioneers 102; 3 Reigate P 117

B TEAM: 1Clapham P 262

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Walton 26; 2 Runnymede 100; 3 Epsom Allsorts 114

B TEAM: 1 Walton 252

WEST MIDLANDS YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE, Match 1, Walsall, October 12

Walsall Arboretum provided a picturesque backdrop and saw a surprise as regular winner and Midland champion Archie Lane was narrowly beaten by Stratford’s Sam Lambert, who was only third in the final under-17 league match last season that was won by Lane.

Olivia McGhee, the English Schools third placer and European steeplechase representative repeated her victory from the final race of last winter in the under-17 women’s event.

U17 Men: 1 S Lambert (Strat) 14:14; 2 A Lane (Leam) 14:16; 3 G Wagstaff (B&R) 14:30

U15: 1 B Smart (C&S) 10:00; 2 Z Rush (S&SH) 10:02; 3 G Harradence (RSC) 10:03

U13: 1 S Palmer (W&B) 8:07; 2 S Howell (RSC) 8:10; 3 I Clarke (Stoke) 8:30

U17 Women: 1 O McGhee (R&N) 13:51; 2 H Turner (Stoke) 14:24; 3 Z Mzuku (W&B) 14:39

U15: 1 M Blower (B&R) 11:12; 2 B Lamb (R&N) 11:32; 3 L Williams (Tip) 11:41

U13: 1 L Pearce (C&S) 8:36; 2 E Rudkin-Wilson (R&N) 8:41; 3 H Cooke (Worc) 8:42

ESSEX RELAYS, Chelmsford, October 11

Men (4x5km): 1 Colchester H 79:56 (D Williamson 19:26, J Moley 20:04, A Mussett (M50) 19:42, C Ryan 20:34); 2 Chelmsford 80:30; 3 Southend 82:04

Fastest: L Harknett (Chelms) 19:24

M40 (3x5km): 1 Havering 64:36. Fastest: J Connor (Hav’g) 20:13

U17 (3x3km): 1 Havering 28:37 (S Horsley 9:28, F McClaren 9:52, F Rose 9:17); 2 Chelmsford 29:33; 3 Chelmsford B 30:16

Fastest: Rose 9:17

U15 (3x3km): 1 Chelmsford 30:18 (J Gilby 9:50, J Humphries 10:19, F Firman 10:09); 2 Basildon 31:19; 3 Brentwood Beagles 31:30

Fastest: L Berry (Bas) 9:59

Women (3x5km): 1 Colchester H 71:25 (H Freegard 23:53, L Callan 23:29, R Vickers 24:04); 2 Havering 71:46; 3 Chelmsford 71:58

Fastest: K O’Neil (Hsv’g) 21:23

U17 (3x3km): 1 Chelmsford 31:51. Fastest: E Harrold (Chelm) 10:23

U15 (3x3km): 1 Brentwood B 32:58. Fastest: H Woodley (B’wood) 10:32

U13 (3x3km): 1 Brentwood B 33;22. S Davies (B’wood) 10:59

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Match 1, Goodwood, October 11

Simon Heath scored a narrow victory over Josh Burgess as the picturesque Goodwood course staged its second event in a fortnight.

Unfortunately, the Sussex cross-country Relay results from then are still not available.

The women’s race again also included the under-17 women and Molly Smithers, who was11th in the under-17 English national, came out on top albeit by just five seconds over Milly Dickinson as the rest of the field were nearly a minute down.

In the younger races, Isabella Buchanan, the delayed 2024 English National under-13 runner-up, continued where she left off last year and again won the under-15 girls’ event.

Men: 1 S Heath (Phoe) 25:04; 2 J Burgess (Lewes) 25:15; 3 W Boutwood (Chich R) 25:28

M45: 1 N Boniface (B&H) 26:51

M50: 1 S Rowan (Hay H) 28:22

M55: 1 J Boswell (Chich R) 33:10

M60: 1 D Angell (Horsh J) 33:31

M65: 1 T Hicks (Hay H) 36:12

U20: 1 R Clark (Phoe) 26:04

TEAM Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Phoenix 92; 2 B&H 94; 3 Lewes 114

M35 TEAM: 1 Worthing 36; 2 B&H 37; 3 Phoenix 37

M50 TEAM: 1 Chich R 22

U17: 1 J Pursey (Phoe) 15:33; 2 AA Roberts (B&H) 15:59; 3 B Stewart (Chich R) 16:03

TEAM: 1 Chich R 27; 2 B&H 28; 3 Crawley 29

U15: 1 B Roberts (E’brne) 12:53; 2 T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 12:58; 3 M Gayle (Chich R) 13:38

TEAM: 1 B&H 15; 2 Chich R 16; 3 Eastbourne Rovers 25

U13: 1 F Nottage (Craw) 10:37; 2 B Moyes (B&H) 10:53; 3 K Wagjiani (Craw) 10:55

TEAM: 1 Crawley 10; 2 B&H 18; 3 Phoenix 26

Women: 1 M Smithers (Chich R, U17) 17:14; 2 M Dickinson (Phoe) 17:19; 3 F Pearce (E’brne, U17) 18;13

W45: 1 A Dixon (HY) 18:24

W50: 1 S Rushforth (Phoe) 19:02

W55: 1 J Brown (E’brne) 20:42

W60: 1 N Anderson (Chich R) 24;40

U17: 3 A Wheeler (Horsh BS) 18:29

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Lewes 19; 2 Chich R 28; 3 Phoenix 36

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 HY 15; 2 Lewes 16; 3 Eastborne R 39

W50 TEAM: 1 Hay H 28

U17 TEAM: 1 B&H 30; 2 Crawley 31; 3 Eastbourne R 46

U15: 1 I Buchanen (Hy) 14:44; 2 R Armstrong (B&H) 15:09; 3 I Lendrum (Chich R) 15:16

TEAM: 1 Hy 13; 2 B&H 26; 3 Lewes 38

U13: 1 E Pemberton (Chich R) 11;37; 2 A Greenaway (Phoe) 11:44; 3 A Dams (Chich R) 11:56

TEAM: 1 Chich R 12; 2 B&H 13; 3 Hy 38

Further cross-country, road, multi-terrain and fell results – Denis Shepherd reports

LINDSAYS EAST DISTRICT RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Livingston, October 11

Men (4x4km): 1 Centr 48:44 (A Thompson 12:12, L Beagley 12:28, H Hickey 12:02, A Marshall 12:02); 2 A’deen 48:59 (A Brown 12:19, M Ferguson 12:02, A Odentz 12:53, T Graham-Marr 11:45); 3 C’thy 49:07 (D Bunn 12:35, E Marbett 12:12, F Todd 12:12, M Knowles 12:08); 4 Fife 49:23; 5 Edin U 49:25; 6 Dun H 50:39

Fastest: L Rees (Fife) 11:39, Graham-Marr 11:45, Ferguson/Hickey/Marshall 12:02

Young males (U13-U15-U17, 3x2.5km): 1 Harm 25:48 (B Burchill 8:56, R Beattie 8:29, F Ross 8:23); 2 Lass 25:56 (G Wright 9:11, F Ovani-Finnegan 8:37, A Robertson 8:08); 3 Cors 26:40 (R Lopez Porras 9:29, F Shaw 8:49, T Chmielowski 8:22); 4 Pit 26:45; 5 E Loth 26:45; 6 A’deen 26:59

Fastest: U17: J Smith (E Loth) 8:01

U15: Beattie 8:29

U13: Burchill 8:56

Women (3x4km): 1 Centr 43:32 (J Wetton 15:05, G Whelan 14:16, M Millar 14:11); 2 Edin U 44:24 (C Griffiths 14:23, Z Rennie 14:51, K Sandilands 15:10); 3 A’deen 44:30 (C Purcell 14:31, K Purcell 14:37, H Czebreszuk 15:22); 4 Gala 44:54; 5 A’deen B 45:00; 6 Stir U 45:14

Fastest: Millar 14:11; Rourke/Whelan 14:16; A Frankland (Lass) 14:18; Griffiths 14:23

Young females (U13-U15-U17, 3x2.5km): 1 A’deen 28:30 (M Glass Park 8:55, E Taylor 9:27, O Dinnes 10:08); 2 Harm 29:01 (I Patterson 9:56, K Riches 9:47, M Corrie 9:18); 3 Edin 29:15 (M Brown 9:47, A Molyneux 9:58, E Daunt 9:30); 4 A’deen B 29:55; 5 Gala 30:01; 6 Pit 30:34

Fastest overall: Glass Park 8:55; I Pearson (Harm, U15) 9:11; R Fitzpatrick (A’deen B, U15) 9:15

LINDSAYS WEST DISTRICT RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Kilmarnock, October 11

Men (4x4km): 1 Cambus 45:22 (G Smith 11:16, K Harvey 11:26, J Mackinnon 11:10, A McGill 11:30); 2 Kilb 45:49 (J Patton 11:07, F Gilmour 11:21, R Ferguson 11:35, L Hannigan 11:46); 3 I’clyde 45:57 (Ryan Gray 11:28, J Bell 11:39, Ross Gray 11:53, B Potrykus 10:57); 4 Giff N 46:04; 5 Shett 47:24; 6 Glas U 47:35

Fastest: Potrykus 10:57; J Burns (Shett 11:05; Patton 11:07; Mackinnon 11:10; Smith 11:16

Young males (U13-U15-U17, 3x2.5km): 1 Giff N 25:52 (C Cameron 8:56, E Tyler 8:58, C Dick 7:58); 2 Cambus 26:06 (C Brown 8:31, A Bellingham 9:40, D Kinnaird 7:55); 3 Law 26:07 (R McLean 9:04, A Wotherspoon 8:32, Beverley 8:31); 4 Kil’k 26:20; 5 Giff N 26:27; 6 I’clyde 27:00

Fastest: U17: Kinnaird 7:55

U15: Wotherspoon 8:32

U13: Brown 8:31

Women (3x4km): 1 Cambus 40:20 (G Drummond 13:40, H Little 13:43, E MacKinnon 12:57); 2 Glas U 41:12 (T Wright 13:53, R Muir 14:20, E McNicol 12:59); 3 Kilb 41:23 (Z Redmond 13:06, S Dempsey 14:00, E Curran 14:17); 4 Spr’brn 42:05; 5 Cambus B 42:06; 6 I’clyde 42:06

Fastest: MacKinnon 12:57; McNicol 12:59; Redmond 13:06; C Gillen (Spr’brn)/C Stewart (Shett) 13:13

Young females (U13-U15-U17, 3x2.5km): 1 I’clyde 28:56 (R Callan 10:06, O Lyne 9:29, G Barry 9:21); 2 Giff N 29:04 (A Macfarlane 10:25, E Cameron 9:20, H Simpson 9:19); 3 Law 29:07 (A Boyle 9:35, E Taylor 10:23, L Taylor 9:09); 4 Giff N B 29:41; 5 VPCG 29:47; 6 N Ayrs 30:20

Fastest: U17: L Taylor 9:09

U15: L Tonner (Giff N) 9:06

U13: Boyle 9:35

LINDSAYS NORTH DISTRICT RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Inverness, October 11

Men (4x4km): 1 I’ness 49:55 (R Stirling 12:49, R Regan 12:27, S Mackay 12:23, L Davidson 12:16); 2 E Suth 50:51 (B Mackay 13:25, Ruairidh Gollan 12:32, F Murray 13:04, Ross Gollan 11:50); 3 Moray 54:05 (J Wilson 12:52, C McRae 13:27, A Jones 14:02, A MacWilliam 13:44); 4 I’ness B (M40) 57:07; 5 Ross C 57:21; 6 I’ness B 57:29

Fastest: Ross Gollan 11:50; L Davidson 12:16; S Mackay 12:23; Regan 12:27; Ruairidh Gollan 12:32

Young males (U13-U15-U17, 3x2.5km): 1 I’ness 26:49 (R Davidson 9:36, C Davies 8:47, A Grant 8:26); 2 Ross C 26:51 (J Macaskill 10:07, F Hume 8:52, B Sutherland 7:52); 3 Ross C B 27:43 (M Henderson 9:43, C Crawford 9:09, J MacGruer 8:51); 4 I’ness B 29:41; 5 Moray 29:52; 6 Storn 30:28

Fastest: U17: Sutherland 7:52

U15: Davies 8:47

U13: J Fitter (I’ness) 9:28

Women (3x4km): 1 Ork 45:00 (L Giggle-Bain 14:55, E Hutchison 15:29, A Luke 14:36); 2 HHR 45:25 (K Rogan 16:09, L Richardson 14:43, M Owen 14:33); 3 Storn 47:13 (C Monrad 16:50, A Mackay 16:12, A Stewart 14:11); 4 I’ness 448:12; 5 Moray 49:05; 6 HHR B 50:17

Fastest: Stewart 14:11; Owen 14:33; Luke 14:36; Richardson 14:33; G Waterston (Moray) 14:51

Young females (U13-U15-U17, 3x2.5km): 1 I’ness 28:22 (K Grant 9:17, N Doorley 9:33, A Meek 9:32); 2 I’ness B 30:55 (I Souter 9:20, A Simpson 10:42, S Simpson 10:53); 3 I’ness C 32:08 (A Morley 10:09, A English 10:09, R Laird 11:50); 4 P’head 32:24; 5 Ross C 33:20; 6 Storn 34:59)

Overall (all U13): H Reid (P’head) 9:07; Grant 9:17; Souter 9:20

ROAD

RUN SCOTLAND LOCH RANNOCH HALF MARATHON, Kinloch Rannoch, October 12

Overall: 1 Ryan Beattie 73:19; 2 John Gonnella (M40) 76:13

W55: Roshan Fernandez 93:36

W60: M Scott (W Edin) 1:49:55

RUN SCOTLAND LOCH RANNOCH MARATHON, Kinloch Rannoch, October 12

Overall: 1 D Marshall (Metro, M40) 2:31:58; 2 J Davidson (Bella R) 2:44:31; 3 Paul O’Hare 2:45:09

M60: Roland Mccraw 3:13:42

W50: Tomoyo Fujiwara 3:34:52

W55: Keren Macpherson 3:35:58

GIFFORDTOWN 5km, Giffordtown, October 12

Overall: 1 L Rees (Fife) 14:24; 2 M Sanderson (Fife) 15:29; 3 M O’Connor (A’deen) 15:30; 4 E Duthie (Dund R) 15:32; 5 C Taylor (Fife) 15:41; 6 L Mcneil (PHRC) 15:47

M50: P Kieran (PHRC) 16:58

M60: G Matheson (Falk VH) 18:45

M70: E Norton (PHRC) 21:06

Women: 1 A McNeilly (Dund R, W40) 18:10; 2 K Lownie (PHRC, W40) 18:25; 3 M Littleson (Dund R) 18:28; 4 J Dickson (Fife, W50) 19:04

W60: F Matheson (Falk VH) 19:17

W70: A Reed (Perth R) 24:53

SRATHCARRON HOSPICE 10km, Denny, October 12

Overall: 1 Craig Martin 35:16; 2 John Shanks (M40) 35:35; 3 Mark Ryan (M45) 35:41

Women: Jennifer Wetton (W35) 37:14

WILLIAM WALLACE RUNNING FESTIVAL 10km, Stirling, October 11

Overall (age not declared): A Wright (PHRC) 32:55

MULTI-TERRAIN

GLASGOW TO EDINBURGH ULTRA, October 11

Overall (57M): 1 C Richardson (Metro) 6:17:46; 2 D Tamburini (I’clyde, M50) 7:12:02; 3 B Gibson (Dund H, M45) 7:14:25

M55: N Smith (Hove) 9:33:04

M60: G Barnes (St Neo) 10:41:39

M65: Norman Neilson 11:01:12

Women: 1 S Sawyer (Arena 80, W45) 8:42:48; 2 P Henry (FRA) 8:46:15; 3 F Graland (Lymm, W35) 9:13:39

W55: S Mulholland (Rons R) 9:42:56

W60: R Leith (IRL) 12:10:02

RAT RACE SEA TO SUMMIT ULTRA, Fort William, October 11

Overall (29M/6000ft, gender not declared): 1 Merijus Morkunas 4:56:13; 2 Chris Astley 5:06:42; 3 Lucasz Koziello 5:12:23; 4 Alasdair Elder 5:13:04; 5 Andy Henman 5:15:00; 6 Adam Nelson 5:16:46

FELL

LANGDALE HORSESHOE, Great Langdale, October 11

Overall (21.1km/1450m): 1 F Wild (L’ber, M40) 2:00:33; 2 T Simpson (Amble) 2:06:09; 3 S Bentham (Ilkley) 2:11:48; 4 H Davies (Mercia) 2:12:13; 5 G Foster (Kesw, M40) 2:12:57; 6 M Lamb (Kesw) 2:13:44

M50: I Holmes (Bing) 2:33:05

M60: C Balderson (Bowl) 2:54:51

TEAM: 1 Amble 27; 2 Kesw 38; 3 Helm H 75

Women: 1 B Halcrow (Amble) 2:38:2; 2 T Raab (Kesw) 2:56:36; 3 R Ratcliffe (Sadd) 2:56:42; 4 E Peters (W’lands CC) 2:56:43

W50: B Dyer (Helm H) 3:12:11

W60: G Atkinson (Kesw) 3:56:41

TEAM: 1 Kesw 22; 2 Dark Pk 28; 3 Helm H 34

ANDREW HEYWOOD MEMORIAL WINDGATHER, Buxton, October 12

Overall (13.5M/2500ft): 1 C Lehoczki (Sadd) 1:43:38; 2 E Wood-Meynell 1:46:53; 3 W Fodden (Long E, M40) 1:50:25; 4 T Eldred (Tring) 1:52:05; 5 C Leese (Staffs M) 1:52:23; 6 J Sands (Whaley) 1:54:28

M50: L Ashwood (Disl) 1:56:09

M60: J McMurtry (Ashb) 2:13:56

Women: 1 Steph Banns 2:11:14; 2 D Millington (Mercia, W50) 2:13:38; 3 R Munday (Macc, W40) 2:17:47; 4 D Le Geyt (Macc, W40) 2:20:23

W60: D Hill (Cong) 2:57:17

CARNETHY SKYLOOP, Lothianburn, October 12

Overall (30km/1700m): 1 C Larkin (N’land F) 2:30:58; 2 D Bunn (C’thy) 2:31:30; 3 R Abernethy (Ochil) 2:32:07; 4 H Pagett (S’earn) 2:34:55; 5 C Balogh (C’thy) 2:35:24; 6 F Weillaert (HBT) 2:48:01

M40: D Ward (HBT) 2:448:22

M50: M Reid (C’thy) 2:53:20

M60: S Whitlie (C’thy) 3:18:53

M70: S Clough (Norham) 4:26:54

Women: 1 A Kennedy (C’thy) 3:16:43; 2 A McCanava (C’thy) 3:17:56; 3 L Smith (Edin U) 3:22:37; 4 Hazel Skerman (W40) 3:27:00

W50: V Oldham (Cosmic) 3:42:59

WITHINS SKYLINE, Haworth, Keighley, October 12

Overall (6.2M/820ft): 1 J Cummings (Ilkley) 41:50; 2 T Mason (Wharf, M45) 43:08; 3 E Hassell (Wharf) 43:43; 4 J Allard (Wharf) 44:12; 5 T Stapleton (Wharf) 44:39; 6 D Leckie (Tod) 44:42

M50: D Middlemas (N Leeds FR) 50:53

M55: C Stansfield (Ross) 52:17

M60: A Smith (Barl) 55:41

M70: A Essex (Sadd) 66:27

Women: 1 M Browne (Wharf) 49:22; 2 S Whittaker (Bury) 51:03; 3 B Holt (Clay) 52:41; 4 N Jackson (N Leeds FR, W45) 58:29

W55: R Patrick (Tod) 59:02

W60: A Weston (Ilkley) 63:33