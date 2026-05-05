Over 1.3 million people apply for next year's London Marathon

The world record figure is an 18% year on year increase in applications.

An astonishing and world record-breaking 1,338,544 people from the UK and across the globe have applied to enter the 2027 TCS London Marathon.

This huge total has shattered the previous world-record total of 1,133,813, which was set last year in the ballot for the 2026 London Marathon. This represents an 18% year on year increase and more than double the total applications for the 2024 London Marathon (578,304).

The total number of UK applications for 2027 was 1,008,091, meaning that 1.8% of the entire UK population has applied to enter the event. The highest number of UK applicants were women aged 20-29, with more than 179,000 applicants, and more than 35% of the UK applicants were aged 18-29.

A total of 503,284 were applications from men (49.92% of the total), 498,985 from women (49.50% of the total) and 5822 (0.58% of the total) from non-binary applicants.

There were a further 330,450 applications from non-UK residents – from more than 200 countries – including more than 92,000 from the USA, more than 34,000 from France, more than 21,000 from Ireland and more than 14,000 from Germany.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, organisers of the TCS London Marathon, said: “This astonishing total of more than 1.33 million ballot applicants firmly establishes London as the world’s most sought‑after marathon. Nothing else comes close.

“The 2026 TCS London Marathon was a landmark edition. The world’s most popular marathon became the biggest and fastest, with 59,830 finishers crossing the iconic line on The Mall and world records in both the men’s and women’s elite races. We witnessed history too: Sabastian Sawe became the first man to break the two‑hour barrier in a competitive marathon, and Tigist Assefa once again rewrote the record books with a new women‑only world record. For the first time in a marathon, three women ran under 2 hours 16 minutes in the same race.

“We also saw unprecedented participation from young people over the weekend. A record 19,600 children took part in the TCS Mini London Marathon, and more than 610,000 completed the Mini Marathon in their schools across the UK.

“Our mission is to inspire people of every age and ability to get active - and these extraordinary numbers show the massive draw and power of the TCS London Marathon.”

Just before this year's edition, Brasher confirmed to AW that they are still in talks with stakeholders to host a one-off two-day London Marathon next year.

The exciting plans involve staging two marathons next year on Saturday and Sunday (April 24 & 25), with potentially huge benefits when it comes to raising charity money, an economic boost, plus the sizeable social uplift that the event has been synonymous with since 1981.

Brasher insisted "the double ... will be one and done" and that it could generate £400 million worth of economic and social benefit.

Ballot results will be announced by early July, with places allocated through a completely random draw.