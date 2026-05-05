WMRA World Cup heads to Canary Islands for Transvulcania double header

Around 3600 runners expected at the 16th edition of a mountain running event that features forests, volcanoes and rocky descents.

Following an impressive double header in Beijing Changping, the 2026 WMRA Mountain Running World Cup now turns its attention to Europe, with the competition's next chapter set to unfold on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands.

The venue is Transvulcania - set against a backdrop of volcanic ridgelines and ancient lava fields. Making its World Cup debut this year, the event will host two races: an uphill race and the first long distance contest of the 2026 season. La Palma is said to be the steepest island in the world, making it a perfect host for mountain running events.

These races will constitute the fourth and fifth stages of the World Cup, following the season opener at Sāo Brás Cross and the recent double header in China. With the season's early stages now complete, the competition is entering a critical phase.

The standings are beginning to take shape. A number of athletes have already established themselves near the top of the rankings, while others are only now launching their campaigns - bringing fresh ambition to a field that is growing more competitive with every stage.

TWO RACES, TWO TESTS

The double header gets underway on Thursday May 7, with the uphill race scheduled for 5pm local time. Athletes will depart from the Port of Tazacorte and face an unrelenting challenge - 1164 metres of climbing across 7.3 kilometres, with the finish line waiting at the Forest Tower at El Time.

The route traces the GR 131 long distance hiking trail through two early landmarks: the El Time Viewpoint at 513 metres and the Hungarian House at 624 metres. From there, competitors briefly leave the main trail to take in the Viewpoint of Piedra del Guanche at 750 metres, before rejoining the GR 131 for the final push to the forest lookout tower. Those who reach the summit will be rewarded with sweeping views across the north-east of the island and the Aridane Valley.

Saturday May 9 brings the first long-distance race of the 2026 World Cup season. The 25-kilometre course sets off at 7:30am from the island's iconic Faro de Fuencaliente lighthouse, following the celebrated Ruta de los Volcanes before concluding at Refugio de El Pilar.

The course is a race of two very distinct halves. The opening 17 kilometres present a sustained and demanding climb of 1800 metres, all the way to Las Deseadas — a test of endurance, patience and strength. What follows is an eight-kilometre descent that will reward the bold and punish the reckless, with athletes able to make up significant ground on the way to the finish line.

WOMEN’S FIELD

The women’s competition includes a stellar line-up of athletes, including a dominant Kenyan contingent, all capable of making the podium. Familiar face of the World Cup, Joyce Muthoni Njeru (KEN Atletica Saluzzo) comes to La Palma straight off a win last weekend in the classic up and down race in China and will compete in both races. Ruth Mwihaki Gitonga (KEN Run2gether On Trail) exploded onto the World Cup circuit with a win at Sāo Brás Cross and looks set to a real contender in this year’s competition. Philaries Jeruto Kisang (KEN Run2gether On Trail) starts her 2026 World Cup campaign at Transvulcania and, as she showed at the 2023 World Championships and through the 2024 and 2025 World Cups, she can never be underestimated.

Camilla Magliano (ITA Kailas Fuga) leads the women’s World Cup rankings after three strong performances and will be looking to capitalise on her lead here. Ingrid Mutter (ROM), Sara Willhoit (GBR), Lara Hamilton (AUS Trail Team), Kirsty Skye Dickson (GBR Carnethy Hill Runners) and Silvia Lara (SPA Cimsalp) all take part in both races, with Martina Falchetti (ITA Sport Club Merano) competing in the uphill race.

Jedidah Chepkemoi (KEN Run2gether On Trail) is another debutante for this year’s World Cup, and with some recent wins in half marathon road races, it will be interesting to see how she fares on the trails.

MEN'S FIELD

The men’s races also boast strong fields of Kenyan athletes. Philemon Ombogo Kiriago (KEN Run2gether On Trail) is our defending World Cup champion and he starts his defence here. He is equally at home on uphill and long distance races, so Transvulcania should be ideal for him. Richard Omaya Atuya (KEN Run2gether On Trail) was a very close fourth place last year, with four victories in the uphill races, and this will also be his 2026 debut in the World Cup. Ephantus Mwangi Njeri (KEN Run2gether On Trail) also had some strong results in the World Cup last year and could surprise people here.

Other men to watch include Martin Nilsson (SWE), who is tipped as an athlete to watch in 2026 by his ITRA Performance Index progression, Anthony Felber (FRA Brooks), who has achieved some great results particularly at the longer distance, Tyler McCandless (USA) and a strong contingent of Spanish runners including Manuel Anguita, Álvaro Escuela, Daniel Osanz (just in the long distance race) and Arezki Habibi.

Around 3600 runners are expected across all of the races at Transvulcania, for this 16th edition of the event. This small, but incredibly varied island has everything for runners – forests, volcanoes, ridges and rocky descents.

Stay tuned to WMRA channels for live coverage and updates as the winners of the first race are decided.