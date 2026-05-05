Laura Muir wins Millicent Fawcett Mile in Oxford

The British mile record-holder triumphed in her first mile race in three years at Iffley Road.

Laura Muir became the first British winner of the Millicent Fawcett Mile after securing victory at this year's edition of the Bannister Miles in Oxford on Monday (May 4).

The Olympic 1500m silver and world 1500m bronze medallist was competing in her first mile race since securing a national record of 4:15.24 at the Monaco Diamond League three years ago.

Muir, who skipped the indoor season and won the senior women's race at the Scottish Cross Country Championships in February, was a class apart at Iffley Road and won convincingly with 4:34.05.

Keira Brady-Jones was second in 4:43.57 and Charlotte Buckley made up the last spot on the podium with 4:43.85. Sonia O'Sullivan's track record of 4:27.79 from 2004 survived.

Muir told AW afterwards that she's focused more on speed endurance in winter training and she may step up from the 1500m to longer distances this year. Her respective 3000m and 5000m bests are 8:30.64 and 14:48.14.

"We've been doing a big block of endurance this winter, which is a very different approach, so I missed the indoor season and it was great to race over cross country," she said. "I've known I've got potential to go a bit further in the race distances. I feel like I've never had the opportunity to try it out. I want to try and few different things and I think a lot of athletes are trying that out this year.

"I want to get faster and faster and in order to adapt you have to change a few things. You're learning all the time, even this past winter. Even getting back into racing, so it's about trying to be better."

Freddie Rowe won an enthralling men's elite race and narrowly missed out on a sub-four-minute mile with 4:00.88, chasing down both Ethan Newell (4:01.29) and Jack Kavanagh (4:01.44) from the outside lane.

The 17-year-old had arrived to Iffley Road off the back of winning the under-18 race at last Saturday's Mini London Marathon (2.6km).

"It was a great win and I'm really happy with myself," Rowe said. "I can't say I expected the result to go that way. It seemed to be a bit of a slower than expected start, especially with the pace set at 1:58. I sat in at the third lap and then on the last lap I went for it down the back straight. I just pipped them on the line, so I'm happy.

"I was a typical kind of UK athlete who started off in football and then stopped in year eight. I prioritised running after that and was inspired by the likes of Mo Farah, Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman growing up. Middle distance talent is amazing right now."

Rowe now aims to represent Great Britain at the European Under-18 Championships in Rieti and then potentially the World Under-20 Championships in Oregon.

Elsewhere Dean Richardson set a British M50 mile record of 4:26.97 at Iffley Road. Afterwards he stated "you have to keep it going as these youngsters don't stop!"