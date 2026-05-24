Elise Thorner storms to big steeplechase PB in Los Angeles

British runner clocks 9:07.39 to win by 14 seconds at the Sound Running Track Festival. The only Brit who has ever run quicker is Lizzie Bird with 9:04.25.

It is 18 years since the women's 3000m steeplechase made its Olympic debut and the British record has continued to tumble in that period. Lizzie Bird currently holds the best time with 9:04.35 but Elise Thorner closed in on that mark on Saturday when she clocked 9:07.39.

Thorner, 25, enjoyed a big win at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles as she smashed her PB by seven seconds. In this form she is a medal contender at the European Championships this summer.

She has made great strides since an early performance of 10:47.74 in the steeplechase back in 2019, which she told AW about in this 2025 interview.

During her improvements in recent years, Thorner has enjoyed a spell in the United States and is coached by former UK steeplechase record-holder Helen Clitheroe.

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Also at the Sound Running Track Festival, Josh Kerr broke 1:45.00 in the 800m for the first time with a 1:44.60 PB as he finished just ahead of fellow Scot and fellow former world 1500m champion Jake Wightman with 1:44.74.

The two men finished third and fourth in a high-quality race, though, won by Brandon Miller of the United States in 1:44.26.

Another British endurance runner in form this weekend is Megan Keith, as she clocked 14:54.92 in Brussels in her first track race since last year's World Championships in Tokyo. Laura Muir was a few seconds back in 15:07.02.