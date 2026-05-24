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Elise Thorner storms to big steeplechase PB in Los Angeles

AW News Reports Elise Thorner storms to big steeplechase PB in Los Angeles

Elise Thorner storms to big steeplechase PB in Los Angeles

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Published: 24th May, 2026
Updated: 24th May, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

British runner clocks 9:07.39 to win by 14 seconds at the Sound Running Track Festival. The only Brit who has ever run quicker is Lizzie Bird with 9:04.25.

It is 18 years since the women's 3000m steeplechase made its Olympic debut and the British record has continued to tumble in that period. Lizzie Bird currently holds the best time with 9:04.35 but Elise Thorner closed in on that mark on Saturday when she clocked 9:07.39.

Thorner, 25, enjoyed a big win at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles as she smashed her PB by seven seconds. In this form she is a medal contender at the European Championships this summer.

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She has made great strides since an early performance of 10:47.74 in the steeplechase back in 2019, which she told AW about in this 2025 interview.

During her improvements in recent years, Thorner has enjoyed a spell in the United States and is coached by former UK steeplechase record-holder Helen Clitheroe.

 

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Also at the Sound Running Track Festival, Josh Kerr broke 1:45.00 in the 800m for the first time with a 1:44.60 PB as he finished just ahead of fellow Scot and fellow former world 1500m champion Jake Wightman with 1:44.74.

READ MORE: Elise Thorner – 'how they train'

The two men finished third and fourth in a high-quality race, though, won by Brandon Miller of the United States in 1:44.26.

Another British endurance runner in form this weekend is Megan Keith, as she clocked 14:54.92 in Brussels in her first track race since last year's World Championships in Tokyo. Laura Muir was a few seconds back in 15:07.02.

 

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