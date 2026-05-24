Mohamed Esa runs 2:04:55 in Cape Town as Eliud Kipchoge starts marathon world tour

Mohamed Esa smashes course record to claim Sanlam Cape Town Marathon victory while Eliud Kipchoge completes the first marathon of his World Tour.

Mohamed Esa of the dsm-firmenich Running Team obliterated the course record to register 2:04:55 and claim an emphatic victory at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Competing just over a month after being forced to abandon his attempt at the Boston Marathon, the Ethiopian produced the perfect response with a commanding performance.

A three-time Abbott World Marathon Majors podium finisher, Esa handled the pressure of pre-race favouritism with composure. He passed halfway in 62:49 and, entering the closing 5km, was locked in a four-man battle for victory.

At the 40km mark, Esa made his decisive move, surging to the front as his rivals gradually fell away. He crossed the line four seconds ahead of fellow Ethiopian Yihunilign Adane to claim the first marathon victory of his career. Kalipus Lomwai of Kenya completed the podium in third place in 2:05:06.

Esa said: “To win my first marathon here in Africa, on home ground, and in a course-record time makes this victory very special to me.”

Meanwhile, running legend Eliud Kipchoge completed the first marathon of his World Tour — a quest to complete seven marathons across seven continents over the next three years – as he finished in 16th in 2:13:29.

“Cape Town, this was a special day,” Kipchoge said after crossing the line. “Today was a celebration of running on this beautiful course, supported by thousands of incredible fans singing and making music along the route, and by fellow runners sharing the same race. You all made our first stop on the tour one we’ll never forget. I’m proud to begin our world tour in Africa and to run my first-ever marathon on home soil. It was the perfect start.”

Dera Dida of Ethiopia won the women's race in 2:23:18 as fellow Ethiopians Mestawut Fikir and Waganesh Amare were second and third in 2:23:46 and 2:23:57.