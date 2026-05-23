Yan Ziyi and Masai Russell go No.2 on world all-time rankings

Xiamen Diamond League in China sees Yan throw 71.74m in the javelin as Russell clocks 12.14 in the 100m hurdles.

On the eve of the Diamond League in Xiamen, China, on Saturday (May 23) there was talk of a world record bid in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Instead, the meeting saw javelin thrower Yan Ziyi and sprint hurdler Masai Russell produce the top performances as they went No.2 on the world all-time rankings in their events.

Don’t be surprised to see these athletes break world records in the near future. Competing on home soil, Yan, who turned 18 the day before the meeting, threw 71.74m to improve her world under-20 record by more than five metres. Her throw was also a Diamond League and Asian record and is second only to Barbora Špotáková’s 72.28m from 2008 on the all-time lists with the current spec spear.

With blistering speed and great technique over the hurdles, Russell, meanwhile, was just two hundredths of a second shy of Tobi Amusan’s world record of 12.12 set in Oregon in 2022.

“I came here with the goal of throwing 65 metres, so it really blew my mind to see that result,” Yan said. “After that very first throw, I decided to pass the rest as I felt it would be smart to save some energy since I have quite a few international competitions coming soon.

“What I want for myself now is consistency. I don't want this 71.74m to be just a one-time thing. I will see how it will go for the next couple of years and prepare for breaking the world record.”

For Olympic champion Russell, her 100m hurdles performance was a Diamond League and North American record as Amusan finished runner-up in 12.28 and Devynne Charlton third in 12.37.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil pipped Karsten Warholm of Norway in a thrilling and fast men’s 400m hurdles race. Dos Santos had beaten Warholm over 300m hurdles in the previous weekend’s Diamond League in Shanghai and here he repeated the feat as he clocked a world lead of 47.72 to Warholm’s 46.82.

The women’s steeplechase didn’t provide the expected fireworks but saw Peruth Chemutai of Uganda outkick Winfred Yavi in a world lead of 8:51.06, almost seven seconds outside Beatrice Chepkoech’s world record.

World 400m champion Collen Kebinatshipi once again showed fine form as he clocked a world lead and meeting record of 43.92 with Muzala Samukonga runner-up in 44.04.

Shericka Jackson, the two-time world champion from Jamaica, continued her fine start to the 2026 season with an emphatic 200m victory, too, with a meet record of 21.87 (0.2).

Shaunae Miller-Uibo was runner-up in 22.04 with Britain's Amy Hunt seventh in 22.67.

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya was similarly dominant in the men’s 100m as he clocked 9.94 (0.2) to beat South Africa’s Gift Leotlela by six hundredths of a second as Trayvon Bromell narrowly beat fellow American Kenny Bednarek for third place.

Abbey Caldwell of Australia enjoyed a good win over a top-class field in the women’s 1500m as she finished strongly to clock 3:57.26 as Birke Harlem was second and Emily Mackay third.

In the men’s shot, Rajindra Campbell improved his Jamaican record to 22.34m as world record-holder Ryan Crouser returned to Diamond League action after missing 2025 with a throw of 21.41m in third.

After a shaky indoor season, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece looks to be back in form as he won the long jump with 8.46m with Tajay Gayle runner-up with 8.32m and Bozhidar Sarâboyukov third with 8.29m.