A deep dive into the predictably unpredictable men's 1500m

With nine different athletes having won the last nine global outdoor titles, can anyone take control of the men’s 1500m? Cathal Dennehy examines why the event has become such a tough nut to crack and the tools needed to get the job done at the highest level.

It’s an event that has become impossible to dominate. In recent years, the only sure thing ahead of a global men’s 1500m final is that there is no sure thing, with upsets frequent and the race’s capacity for the theatrical, the unscripted, virtually unrivalled elsewhere in the sport. Hands up anyone who called the one-two-three in Tokyo last year?

In addition to having a wealth of punchy personalities at its pointy end, the event’s ever-changing cast of champions is one reason it’s making for such compelling viewing. It’s astonishingly difficult to get to the top, but a whole lot harder to stay there.

The last nine global outdoor titles have been won by nine different athletes, with Asbel Kiprop – later banned for using EPO – the last man to retain the title in 2015. It’s a different story on the women’s side, which remains under the spell of the greatest female 1500m runner of all time.

Of the eight women’s global outdoor finals in the last decade, Faith Kipyegon has won seven – her only loss coming in the 2019 world final in Doha behind Sifan Hassan, having returned from maternity leave a few months prior.

Watching Kipyegon is an undoubted privilege, but her peerless ability has made recent finals a bit predictable. No one can run fast enough in the first three laps to put the world record holder in distress, and no one can match her acceleration in the last 300m. Not yet anyway.

The dynamic on the men’s side is different. While self-assured types like Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Josh Kerr and Cole Hocker might all see themselves as the top dog, the reality is no one has been able to stay atop the perch for long.

That speaks to the depth and quality in the event, but also just how difficult a puzzle the 1500m is to solve, requiring a delicate balance of world-class endurance, vicious finishing speed, acute tactical awareness and – quite often – a bit of luck.

What does it take to win? There are many variables at play here, with each race run a little differently. Footwear technology and track surfaces have also improved, while breakthroughs with the delivery method of bicarbonate of soda means it can be (and is) now used by so many elite middle-distance runners. The popularisation of double threshold training could also play a role.

But whatever the reasons, the bar is rising, and it was never as high as at the Paris Olympics, where Cole Hocker had to do something no athlete in history had done in a major final: clock a 39-second last 300m in a 3:27 race. In contests like that with a strong early pace – Ingebrigtsen ripped through 400m in 54.82 and 800m in 1:51.38 – that’s now the standard, and it’s a vicious one. But can any athlete in this generation start a run of dominance? To do so, they’ll need to thrive in four key areas.

Staying healthy

Between his 2022 world title in Oregon and his silver in Tokyo last year, Jake Wightman’s brilliance was often blighted by injury – from foot to calf to hamstring issues. Kerr’s bid to retain his world title last year came undone through a calf tear, while Ingebrigtsen was a shadow of his former self last summer due to an Achilles injury, which has since led him to go under the knife. Meanwhile, the rising star who many touted as the next champion in waiting, Niels Laros, has yet to get back racing since last year’s World Championships, where he was injured in the 5000m.

The point? Competing at that level is extremely attritional and injury at some point of the year is the norm, not the exception. Training for the 1500m requires a decent chunk of volume blended with track work that can bring athletes close to maximal sprint speeds. One badly-timed bout of tendonitis and a few weeks’ missed training might be all it takes for a one per cent performance dip. In the 1500m, that’s two seconds. The difference between first and 12th in last year’s world final? Just 1.7 seconds. The margins are razor-thin and the only way to win consistently is with prolonged consistency in training – much easier said than done.

World-class strength at 3km/5km

It’s almost a decade since Matt Centrowitz sprinted to Olympic 1500m glory in Rio, reeling off a 50.62-second last lap to win in 3:50.00. But the years since have seen a radical shift in how major outdoor finals are run, and two athletes are chiefly responsible: Cheruiyot and Ingebrigtsen.

In 2019, Cheruiyot was so dominant on the circuit that he employed a simple strategy in the world final, going gun-to-tape to win by over two seconds in 3:29.26. But, two years later in Tokyo, he had someone who could stick with him, and surpass him, in Ingebrigtsen – the 20-year-old Norwegian winning in an Olympic record of 3:28.32.

Their wins, and tactics, sent a message out to rivals: be ready to go sub-3:30 in the final or forget about gold. Many could do that on the circuit but doing it without pacemakers at a championship – in your third race in four or five days – is a lot harder.

The message was heard. Wightman and Hocker – who were sixth and 10th in the Tokyo final – both put huge emphasis on developing over-distance strength in the years after, allowing both to be on the leaders’ shoulder, better able to utilise their kicks, in the last 200m. Kerr did likewise, running a 62-minute half marathon between his 2023 world title and his 2024 Olympic silver.

Ingebrigtsen’s absence from last year’s world final meant it became a more traditional, wind-up race, but given the one chink in the Norwegian’s armour is his 800m ability, few races with him in it are likely to go a similar way in the seasons ahead. Those looking to triumph must be strong enough to go with him even if, as in Paris, he sets off at world record pace.

A vicious kick

In races like last year’s world final, won in a modest 3:34.10, top-end speed remains a priceless commodity. Isaac Nader had it in abundance, producing a blazing 12.29-second last 100m to move from fifth to first. We could see more finals like that on the road to LA 2028.

Ingebrigtsen is steadily making his way back from injury and, while every athlete’s journey is unique, a worrying trend he’ll be keen to avoid is the fate of his older brothers Henrik and Filip, who both peaked in the first half of their 20s and were later unable to reproduce that level due to injuries.

Jakob will turn 26 in September and should have many years of great running left. But, if the Norwegian doesn’t quite scale the same heights, it’s unlikely we’d see him employ similar tactics in major finals given the chances of it working would be greatly reduced.

Even at his best, recent history has shown him how difficult it is to shake the likes of Kerr, Hocker and Wightman. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Ingebrigtsen focus on the 5000m and 10,000m if he feels he can no longer win gold at his favourite event, which would cause more major 1500m finals to look like the recent World Indoors, where former 800m specialist Mariano Garcia won gold in 3:39.63. In races like that, speed will be the ultimate weapon.

Tactical precision

The athlete with the best combination across the above categories? Hocker. He has largely stayed healthy in the last two years, possesses a wicked finishing kick in addition to outstanding strength, with a 7:23 3000m PB. But the US star has one notable weakness: race tactics.

It’s strange to say about a reigning Olympic and world champion, but Hocker has developed a habit of being in the wrong place at the pivotal point of major finals. In last year’s world 5000m final, he was only 12th, trapped on the inside, with a lap to run, his legs getting him out of jail in the last 300m.

In the 1500m semi-final in Tokyo, his desire to take an inside route cost him a disqualification despite him having plenty in the tank to go wide and still qualify. A similar thing occurred in the 1500m at the US Indoor Championships in February, where Hocker stayed on the inside and, as a result, got demoted from second to sixth on the penultimate lap before eventually missing the US team.

His rivals are aware of that trait, and in the recent world indoor 3000m final Kerr – who has a knack of always getting in the right spot with 200m to go – exploited it masterfully. He positioned himself directly outside Hocker from 600m to 350m to run, keeping him trapped in a box, then stole a glance to his left with just over a lap remaining. Seeing that Hocker (again) had traffic issues, Kerr launched his kick early, stealing a few metres that later proved the difference between gold and silver, with Hocker forced to pass four other athletes before taking his shot at Kerr far too late.

Hocker explained his mentality afterwards, saying: “You really want to be careful of burning your matches too early.” When asked if he studied past races, he said: “Yeah, pretty often. Not as much the ones that I don’t win.”

That was a puzzling statement. Given his strength in every other department, learning the tactical lessons from races he got wrong seems an obvious way the US star could become even harder to beat.

No one gets it right every time, of course, and Ingebrigtsen came to deeply regret his approach in Paris, having run the first 400m two seconds quicker than he’d planned, which left him bankrupt for the late battle with Kerr and Hocker, whose risk in taking the shortest possible route to the finish paid off in the biggest race of all.

In an event of such fine margins, it’s not always about who has the best legs, but often who has the greatest tactical mind.

So, can anyone stay on top for long? It looks unlikely, but that’s not a bad thing. Because in an event of such storied history, we’re living in another golden era. Maybe Hocker, Kerr, Ingebrigtsen, Wightman or Nader will come back and claim another global title. Or maybe the champions’ cast will keep on changing, with Laros and Australian wunderkind Cam Myers looking the most likely pretenders to the throne.

One thing is for sure with this event in the years ahead. It will be impossible to look away.

Anatomy of a gold: recent global outdoor 1500m champions

Doha 2019: Timothy Cheruiyot

Winning time: 3:29.26

Last 300m: 41.04

Tokyo 2021: Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Winning time: 3:28.32

Last 300m: 40.8

Oregon 2022: Jake Wightman

Winning time: 3:29.23

Last 300m: 40.76

Budapest 2023: Josh Kerr

Winning time: 3:29.38

Last 300m: 39.80

Paris 2024: Cole Hocker

Winning time: 3:27.65

Last 300m: 39.6

Tokyo 2025: Isaac Nader

Winning time: 3:34.10

Last 300m 37.94