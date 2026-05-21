ATHLOS expands women's-only track and field series to London

The StoneX Stadium, home to Saracens and Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers, will play host to the meeting in September.

ATHLOS, the women's-only track and field event created by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is coming to London.

Now in its third consecutive year, ATHLOS is expanding internationally for the first time, with the British capital and New York City chosen as the two locations for this season.

London will play host to some of the world's best female track and field athletes on September 18, before New York City hosts the finale on October 2.

Organisers are planning to expand next year's ATHLOS, which is owned entirely by Ohanian's venture capital firm Seven Seven Six and boasts assets of $900m (£670m), to more major cities.

"I've long been very obsessed with this 'F1 for track and field' analogy. We come to expect the fastest cars in the world to tour the greatest global cities, and for people to come out and watch and celebrate this excellence," Ohanian told BBC Sport.

"I envision ATHLOS to be a version of that and, as we grow this league, I'd love to add more cities and make ATHLOS truly global.

"Whatever we do, we're going to do it with our athletes as partners - but our ambition is big. I don't see any reason why ATHLOS can't be a mainstay of the sporting calendar."

There will be seven disciplines on show in London and New York City – 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump – and six athletes will compete in each of them.

Athletes can earn up to $65,000 (£48,500) in each discipline, with the person who places first in each event over the two meets receiving a $25k bonus + Tiffany and Co. crown as well. The overall prize pot for the series this year is $2.1m (£1.5m). Winners at the ATHLOS meets will also earn equity in the league from this year onwards.

Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall, who are founding adviser-owners in ATHLOS, have so far been confirmed to compete at ATHLOS this year. Olympic and 2023 world 400m champion Marileidy Paulino will also take to the start line.

Both of the ATHLOS meetings will take place after the Diamond League season and the inaugural World Ultimate Championship in Budapest from September 11-13.

Last year a myriad of Brits were in New York City, with Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Hunter Bell, Amy Hunt, Amber Anning and Jazmin Sawyers competing. Hodgkinson won the 800m in a meeting record of 1:56.53 at the Icahn Stadium. Other global names who participated included Faith Kipyegon, Masai Russell and Salwa Eid Naser.

The StoneX Stadium, located in north west London and home to Saracens and Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers, is no stranger to hosting elite athletes. Hendon used to stage Great Britain cup finals, the Southern Athletics Championships, plus the likes of Zola Budd and Seb Coe have run on the track. The English Schools Athletics Championships were also held at the stadium in 1964 and 1977.