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Femke Bol opens outdoor season at 800m in Ostrava

AW News Meetings Femke Bol opens outdoor season at 800m in Ostrava

Femke Bol opens outdoor season at 800m in Ostrava

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Published: 20th May, 2026
Updated: 20th May, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Former 400m hurdler will take on the two-lap challenge at the Golden Spike meet on June 16.

The 65th anniversary edition of the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava on June 16 will see Femke Bol make her 800m debut outdoors.

Bol, the reigning world 400m hurdles champion, made her indoor debut at the event in Metz, winning in 1:59.07 before ending her indoor season to focus on training.

In Ostrava she will race 800m for the first time outdoors. The last time she was in Ostrava she placed third in the flat 400m in 49.98.

READ MORE: What is Femke Bol's 800m potential? 

Elsewhere, Noah Lyles and Gout Gout go head-to-head over 150m. Over 1000m, Josh Hoey and Mohamed Attaoui will target the world record, while Jordan Anthony, the world indoor 60m champion, will run the 100m.

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