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Beckenham Relays success for Dulwich and Kent AC

AW Results Road Beckenham Relays success for Dulwich and Kent AC

Beckenham Relays success for Dulwich and Kent AC

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Published: 22nd May, 2026
Updated: 22nd May, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Popular event in Kent took place on May 20.

Both Dulwich's men and Kent AC's women easily won their third successive titles in this popular well-organised event that reached its limit of 150 teams well before the closing date.

Dulwich fielded an all masters M35 team made up of sub-2:25 marathoners and Aaron Wilson (13:03), Jack Ramm (13:21)  and Ben Howe (13:07) won by 48 seconds from Blackheath and Bromley.

Kent, who also won in 2022 and 2023, led all the way in the women's race.

Dillon Hobbs and Clare Elms (Richard Craig-McFeely)

Their multiple world masters record-breaker Clare Elms (15:11), ran the first leg of a course that passes her front garden and was easily fastest woman. Team-mates Molly O'Connor (16:19) and Alexa Parker (15:42) held the lead at over half a minute from South London Harriers.

Clare Elms, Alexa Parker and Molly O'Connor (Pete Boxshall)

Remarkably Elms also won the fastest lap award in 2014 and 2015 but was quicker here at the age of 62 than over a decade ago and ran her fastest time since 2012.

The quickest male time came from Tunbridge Wells' Kent cross-country  runner-up and 65:41 half-marathon runner Dillon Hobbs (12:51) on the opening leg.

Dillon Hobbs (Steve Smythe)

Men (3x2.6M): 1 Dulwich 39:31 (A Wilson 13:03; J Ramm 13:21; B Howe 13:07); 2 B&B 40:17 (I Knowles 13:16; M Bruce 13:22; N Clegg 13:39); 3 Tonbridge 40:40; 4 Kent 40:57
Fastest: D Hobbs (TWH) 12:51; Wilson 13:03; Howe 13:07
Mixed (3x2.6M): 1 Petts Wood 43:23 (A Wilkinson 14:01; M Kane (W) 15:30; W Senbanjo 13:52); 2 Dulwich 46:07 (H Shannon (W) 16:38; A Bond 14:33; C Riely 14:56); 3 Dulw B 49:20
Women (3x2.6M): 1 Kent 47:11 (C Elms 15:11; M O'Connor 16:19; A Parker 15:41) ; 2 S Lon 47:44 (S Overington 15:43; E Archer 16:17; N Archer 15:44); 3 Ton 50:55
Fastest: Elms (W60) 15:11; H Hayward (Ton B) 15:29; Kane 15:30

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