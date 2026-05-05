All you need to know about the 2026 Commonwealth Games

This summer's big event in Glasgow is fast approaching and will have a different look and feel to earlier editions.

The phone call every Commonwealth Games Federation official dreaded came in 2023. Victoria, Australia — host of what was supposed to be the most ambitious Games in the event's long and storied history — had run the numbers again, and the numbers had run away from them. Cost projections had spiralled so catastrophically that a wealthy, sports-obsessed Australian state looked at the bill and simply said no. It wasn't a scheduling hiccup; it was the most dramatic hosting collapse in history, one that left the entire event in real danger of being scrapped altogether, perhaps forever.

Glasgow didn't hesitate in the Games' hour of need. The city that delivered what many consider to be the gold standard of modern Commonwealth Games hosting 12 years ago raised its hand once again and stepped in to save the show. The show must go on is the famous phrase, and on the banks of the Clyde between July 23 and August 2, it will do.

But here's what makes Glasgow 2026 different from every other rescue narrative in major events history: it isn't a compromise. It's an argument. Four venues, all within an eight-mile corridor — Scotstoun Stadium for athletics, Tollcross International Swimming Centre for aquatics, the Emirates Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome for boxing and track cycling, the Scottish Event Campus for gymnastics — represent not just logistical convenience but a blueprint for how multi-sport events survive a world in which hosting costs have become existential. Victoria dreamed too large and collapsed. Glasgow built compact and endured.

Thirty-one years after Edinburgh's last Games and twelve after Glasgow's finest. The city didn't just step up when it was needed — it stepped up knowing exactly what was required of it. So, what should we be looking out for this summer? Let's take a look.

Nations and Athletes to Watch

On the tiny island of Saint Lucia in August 2024, the citizens gathered around to watch Julien Alfred run 10.72 seconds in the Paris Olympic 100m final. Not just win. Become. In that single race, Alfred transformed herself from an elite sprinter into her nation's first-ever Olympic medallist, carrying the weight of a country's entire sporting identity across a finish line she crossed before anyone else.

Online betting sites considered her a contender in Paris two years ago, but by no means was she the favourite. That was an honour that outlets such as Lucky Rebel Sportsbook gave to American sensation Sha'Carri Richardson, pricing her as the clear 4/11 frontrunner to storm to glory. Alfred, meanwhile, was out at 19/4, but she would upset the odds on the grandest stage, and two years on, she now attempts to run it back. And this time, she most definitely is the woman to beat.

Then there is Chad Le Clos, the Commonwealth Games' answer to Michael Phelps. Eighteen medals. Seven golds. Four Games — Delhi 2010, Glasgow 2014, Gold Coast 2018, Birmingham 2022 — and Glasgow 2026 is about to become his fifth. Most decorated Commonwealth Games swimmer of all time, and still returning to the Tollcross pool at an age when most elite swimmers have long surrendered to nostalgia.

What drives a man back when the records are already his? Perhaps only Le Clos himself can answer that fully, but watching him chase medal number nineteen in the same pool where he thrilled crowds twelve years ago has a quality that transcends sport entirely. Eighteen medals. Seven golds. Four Games. Chad Le Clos is not done yet.

Medal Table Predictions

With Glasgow stepping in on late notice, some marquee events have been cut from the 2026 games. No shooting. No wrestling. No badminton. No weightlifting. That spells bad news for India, who finished fourth in Birmingham 2022 primarily off the back of those disciplines. Wrestling alone yielded 12 medals, with weightlifting delivering another 10. Strip them from the programme and India's overall tally diminishes dramatically.

England will happily move into that vacuum with even loftier hopes. The last time they topped the medal table was in this exact city 12 years ago, and with their athletics, swimming, gymnastics, boxing, and track cycling squads representing the broadest array of medal-capable athletes at these Games, they will be expecting to top the standings once again on the turf of their greatest adversaries.

But across the last two games, it's been the Australians who have romped to glory. They topped the Birmingham 2022 table with 178 medals overall and remain ferociously competitive both in the pool and on the velodrome. Expect them to push England for supremacy across swimming and cycling in particular. And with their athletes highly motivated after the Victoria hosting debacle, don't be surprised to see them complete a three-peat of medal table toppings this summer.

Where Can I Watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

The BBC has broadcast every Commonwealth Games from 1954 onwards. Generations of British families watched Daley Thompson, Denise Lewis, and Chris Hoy through that singular lens. Seventy-two unbroken years. Now, TNT Sports — Warner Bros. Discovery — have ended that run by outbidding them for Glasgow 2026's live rights, with the BBC confirming publicly that it was "unable to match" the financial terms on the table.

Under the Broadcasting Act's protected listed event provisions, the BBC retains the right to negotiate secondary coverage — meaning free-to-air highlights and some live access should remain accessible for viewers unwilling or unable to subscribe. Whether that guarantee provides genuine coverage or consolation clips remains to be negotiated. What isn't negotiable is the reality: for the first time in 72 years, watching Glasgow 2026 live requires a subscription. What's been lost is continuity. What's potentially been gained — production resources, hours of coverage, platform innovation — TNT Sports must now prove.

Glasgow stepped up when the Commonwealth Games needed saving most — and everything in its design suggests the rescue will become something remarkable. Julien Alfred arrives in Glasgow as a woman who made an entire island weep with joy in Paris; whether she goes sub-10.70 in a partisan Scotstoun atmosphere is the sprint question of the year. Chad Le Clos swims again, improbably and magnificently, in pursuit of a legacy that already belongs to him. England and Australia will fight for the table summit across 11 days. And the TNT Sports deal asks British viewers whether the value of live access outweighs 72 years of institutional habit.