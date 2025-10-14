Vicente Leiva-Modahl charged with child sex offences

The Norwegian faces 19 separate charges following an investigation by Greater Manchester Police.

Former British Olympic athletics coach and agent Vicente Leiva-Modahl has been charged with multiple sexual offences, including four counts of rape and sexual assault of a child.

The 65-year-old faces 19 separate charges, all relating to the same woman between 2012 and 2024.

Prosecutors have charged Leiva-Modahl with two counts of rape against a child and two counts of rape against a female. He has also been charged with five counts of sexual assault against a child, two counts of sexual assault on a female, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity, two counts of assault by penetration of a child, two counts of assault by penetration of a female and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour.

James Bolton-Smith, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Vicente Leiva-Modahl for a number of serious sex offences, including offences relating to child sexual abuse.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

"We have worked closely with Greater Manchester Police as they carried out their investigation."

Leiva-Modahl, who coached and married former British track star Diane Modahl, will appear in Manchester Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The CPS stated that Leiva-Modahl has “a right to a fair trial”, adding "it is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings".