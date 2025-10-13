Fast and Faster - the latest speedy shoes

With training shoes getting lighter and faster all the time, we take a look at some of the most responsive and energetic options around right now.

ASICS – MEGABLAST - £210.00

The MEGABLAST is an incredibly light and exceptionally bouncy daily trainer that transforms your runs, adding an extra spring to every stride. The shoe’s FF TURBO SQUARED foam is a new mid-sole material that is lighter, softer and springier than ever, yet at the same time manages to remain nicely balanced, allowing you to feel in control. The shoe hits the spot perfectly between lightweight racer and well-cushioned daily trainer.

The MEGASBLAST isn’t an overly complicated shoe, but it doesn’t need to be, as it delivers a great ride in a neat package. The upper is a single-layer engineered woven mesh that’s light and breathable, being closer to a race-day shoe design and fit. The outsole provides good coverage and traction and is again perfectly engineered for the job at hand.

All in all, the MEGABLAST is a supercharged daily trainer that makes every run feel energised and efficient.

ASICS – SONICBLAST- £170.00

While its stablemate, the MEGABLAST, is a daily trainer that feels fast, the SONICBLAST is a racer-trainer type shoe; light enough to race in, but cushioned enough to train in. It features a TPU plate for an energised toe-off as well as a combination of FF TURBO SQUARED and FF BLAST MAX midsole foams.

The shoe’s FF TURBO SQUARED foam sits directly beneath the foot and is soft, springy and very welcoming. The FF BLAST MAX foam sits under the plate, and although still a soft and responsive foam, it’s a little firmer and helps keep the shoe stable. The SONICBLAST could be considered a ‘plated NOVBLAST’, the brand’s popular light and soft daily trainer. The feel is most definitely soft, ultra springy and very responsive, but beware, a little like the NOVABLAST, the shoe isn’t ultra stable, so better suited to efficient, neutral runners.

The shoe is fast and highly enjoyable to run in, and for tempo runs and intervals, it’s a great fun shoe that encourages a faster pace.

New Balance – FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 - £260.00

Now with a 100% PEBA foam as well as a revised carbon plate, the SC Elite v5 is lighter and faster than ever. The new Energy Arc carbon plate now curves a little more forward in the foot to encourage a more aggressive and faster toe-off. This, combined with midsole voids in the new, softer PEBA foam, allows the plate to store more energy and improve the energy return.

The shoe was developed with input from Paris Olympic triathlon champion, Alex Yee, and the elite-level dynamics show, with the shoe feeling faster than ever and at its best when you are at full race pace.

The SC Elite v5 is a super-fast and highly efficient race day performer built for PBs.

New Balance – FuelCell Rebel v5 - £140.00

The everyday trainer sibling to the SC Elite, the Rebel is light and fast, with speed in its DNA. A FuelCell foam midsole provides a super-soft and responsive feel, while the overall geometry of the midsole is a little broader than previously, making for a more stable and usable feel.

At just 180g, the Rebel is very light for such a versatile model and one that can handle daily miles as well as being nimble enough to pick up the pace for intervals and tempo runs. The shoe’s upper is a simple, single-layer mesh that holds the foot well and remains highly breathable. The outsole is a similar, simple affair, but perfect for the job in hand and gives good traction, proving to be durable enough for regular miles.

The Rebel v5 is simply a fast, fun shoe.

Mizuno – Wave Sky 9 - £165.00

Maxing out the cushioning, Mizuno has made their most cushioned model even springier and more responsive with the Wave Sky 9. A new nitrogen-infused midsole takes the brand’s Enerzy foam to the next level, with a deep responsive stack of cushioning. Despite the high, soft stack, the shoe remains stable thanks to the familiar Wave design, making this a versatile option for daily miles with an added pop!

Such is the plush softness of the ride, it’s a uniquely welcoming feel under the foot, smooth and bouncy, that’s luxurious with an easy toe-off thanks to the steep forefoot rocker. It’s simply a very easy, highly cushioned shoe to run in.

Now in its ninth generation, the Sky might have been forgotten among a raft a new launches, but this update is the best yet and certainly worth seeking out if you want a highly energised yet plush cushioned ride.

Mizuno – Neo Vista 2 - £150.00

The Neo Vista is one of the original ‘super springy’ training shoes. This second-generation model improves upon the original with a dual-layer midsole that maintains the soft, responsive ride but makes it a little more stable and even more usable as an everyday, fun shoe.

The nitrogen-infused foam provides the soft, springy feel, while an Enerzy NXT layer keeps things a little more balanced. The rounded geometry of the midsole alongside the usual Mizuno Wave plate also contributes to the smooth ride and efficient feel of the shoe. The Neo Vista is one of the more versatile shoes in this ‘fast-trainer’ category, thanks to its deeper stack and is as happy on easy days as it is on the start line. The upper retains the sock-like upper and provides an easy-going and forgiving fit that suits a wide range of runners.

The Neo Vista 2 is a great mix and fast foam and smooth cushioning, making it a super-versatile all-rounder for a wide range of runners.

Nike – Structure 26 - £129.99

A re-modelled and revised version of the brand’s most popular support-type training shoe, the Structure 26 returns with new cushioning and control. Cushioning now comes from a revised ReactX foam, while the familiar Nike Air has now gone, and instead we have a deeper, softer single-piece midsole with a straighter medial edge and deeper side walls. This overall more support fit provides the control and helps seat the foot centrally within the shoe for a more neutral gait.

The upper is a soft, engineered mesh design with plush padding around the foot and a midfoot band to add to stability. The overall tweaks in the cushioning, control and fit make this probably the best version of the Structure in recent years to make it a good value option in this category.

ASICS – GT2000 14 - £140.00

For a little while it seemed like the GT2000 might become a forgotten shoe of the brand. With many runners opting for the Novablast model due to its soft, springy feel. And while the Novablast is a great shoe, what it offers in cushioning, it can lack in support. This is where the latest version of the popular GT2000 support shoe comes in.

With the same midsole cushioning as the Novablast, the GT2000 has always been a support shoe, so adding a new 3D guidance system makes perfect sense and caters for runners requiring more control. The straighter medial side of the shoe, higher side walls and flared stance all make the shoe very stable without sacrificing that soft springy feel. The shoe still feels light and responsive on the feet but alongside is also stable for those who require a little more control.

The GT2000 is now a fast, support-type shoe and a plush, cushioned and responsive option at the same time.

PUMA - VELOCITY NITRO 4 – £110.00

The latest version of the Puma Velocity NITRO could be the best value for money running shoe on the market today. The most versatile of PUMA’s running line-up, the Velocity NITRO 4 is built for all runners, regardless of time and distance, and designed to provide a more stripped-back, natural running experience.

Comfortable at multiple paces, the Velocity NITRO 4 delivers at any speed, from tempo sessions to recovery days and everything in between. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Velocity NITRO 4 introduces significant upgrades, including a full-length NITROFOAM midsole for lightweight cushioning and maximum energy return. A reengineered upper allows for a more breathable and adaptive fit, and the PUMAGRIP outsole continues to be a market leader, offering great multi-surface traction.

14g lighter than the previous model, the fourth iteration feels more dynamic and agile, whilst still offering enough cushioning and protection for daily miles making it a great value option for any runner.

